MONTREAL, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) announced today that, on Thursday, May 16, 2024, it will release its fourth quarter and annual results for the year ended February 29, 2024.



The company will hold an analyst call on Friday, May 17, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (EDT) to discuss the results. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following link to easily register close to the call start time. After registering, the system will call you instantly and connect you into the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/4aUSejk. Alternatively, you may dial in to the conference call by calling 1-888-660-6345 or 1-289-819-1450 and you will be connected to the call by an Operator. You may also stream the call by Webcast by following this link: https://app.webinar.net/qX2Oex29jyl. The webcast replay will be available at the same URL within 2 hours of the end of the call. A replay of the call will be available within 2 hours of the end of the call until May 24, 2024 by calling 1-888-660-6345 or 1-289-819-1450 and entering the replay code 24455. The material that will be referenced during the conference call will be made available shortly before the event on the company’s website under the Investor Relations section (https://www.velan.com/en/company/investor_relations).

