Velan Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended August 31, 2023
October 05, 2023 at 05:54 pm EDT
Velan Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended August 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 80.32 million compared to USD 85.05 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 2.12 million compared to USD 3.68 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.1 compared to USD 0.17 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.1 compared to USD 0.17 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 147.98 million compared to USD 160.06 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 10.4 million compared to USD 11.03 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.48 compared to USD 0.51 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.48 compared to USD 0.51 a year ago.
Velan Inc. is a Canada-based manufacturers of industrial valves. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of industrial valves for use in industry applications, including power generation, oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals, chemicals, liquid natural gas and cryogenics, pulp and paper, geothermal processes and shipbuilding. Its products include Quarter-turn valves, Gate, globe, and check valves, Cryogenic valves, HF Acid valves, Steam traps, Bellows seal valves and Velan ABV Valves. Its services include research and development, maintenance manuals (IOMs), spare parts and service locations. The North American operations comprising two manufacturing plants in Canada, as well as one manufacturing plant and one distribution facility in the United States. Its overseas operations include manufacturing plants in France, Italy, Portugal, Korea, Taiwan, India, and China. The Companyâs operations also include a sales operation in Germany.