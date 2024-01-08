Luxembourg, 8th January 2024

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 25th DECEMBER 2023 TO 31st DECEMBER 2023

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchasedPurchase price per share Total amount of purchases PurposeMarket
27/12/202325412,50 €3 175.00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
28/12/202310012,50 €1 250.00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
29/12/202320012,80 €2 560.00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

Regulatory information available on                 www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                        investor@velcan.lu


