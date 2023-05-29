Velcan Holdings: Notice of annual general meeting 2023



PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 29th May 2023

VELCAN HOLDINGS:

CONVENING NOTICE OF THE ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 30th JUNE 2023

VELCAN HOLDINGS announces to the shareholders of the Company that the Ordinary Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday the 30th of June 2023, at 3 p.m, in the offices of the law firm Tabery & Wauthier, 10 rue Pierre d’Aspelt, L‐1142 Luxembourg, in order to vote mainly on the approval of the 2022 condensed non-audited consolidated financial statements and of the 2022 audited statutory financial statements;

All required information and related documents will be available for downloading on the Company’s website on 29th May 2023:

Convening notice of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting;

Board of Directors’ report on the resolutions proposed to the General Meeting;

Text of the proposed resolutions;

Single participation form.

The annual management report and the audit report are available online since 27th April 2023.

The Board of Directors invites the shareholders to consult the following page:

http://www.velcan.lu/investors/reports-accounts/



* * *

Investors Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



About Velcan :

Velcan Holdings is an investment holding company founded in 2005, managing a global portfolio of participations and investments.

Velcan Holdings’ headquarters are in Luxemburg, with administrative and financial offices in Singapore and Mauritius.

The company was launched more than 15 years ago by its reference shareholder LHP SA, owned by Velcan Holdings’ management team.

Velcan Holdings is listed on the unregulated Euro MTF Stock Market in Luxembourg (Ticker VLCN/ISIN FR0010245803). Velcan Holdings never performed any Public Offer as understood under Directive 2003/71/CE of the European Parliament and Council.

Disclaimer

This press release contains prospective information about the potential of the projects in progress and/or of the projects of which the development has begun. This information constitutes objectives attached to projects and shall not be construed as direct or indirect net income forecast of the concerned year. Reader’s attention is also drawn on the fact that the performance of these objectives depends on future circumstances and that it could be affected and/or delayed by risks, known or unknown, uncertainties, and various factors of any nature, notably related to economic, commercial or regulatory conjuncture, which occurrence could be likely to have a negative impact on future activity and performances of the Group.

This announcement does not constitute a public offering (“offre au public”) nor an invitation to the public or to any qualified investor in connection with any offering. This announcement is not an offer of securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction/country.





Attachment