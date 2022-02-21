Log in
    ALVEL   FR0010245803

VELCAN HOLDINGS SA

(ALVEL)
Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

02/21/2022 | 06:19am EST
Luxembourg, 21st February 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, 16th September 2020 and 21st October 2021

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 14th FEBRUARY 2022 TO 18th FEBRUARY 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
14/02/2022-----
15/02/20221 4009.413 160Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
16/02/2022-----
17/02/2022-----
18/02/2022-----
Total1 400-13 160--

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 4th November 2021 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

*        *        *

Regulatory information available on                 www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                        investor@velcan.lu

Attachment


