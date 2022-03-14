Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement



Luxembourg, 14th March 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, 16th September 2020 and 21st October 2021

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 3rd MARCH 2022 TO 11th MARCH 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 03/03/2022 68 9.6 653 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 04/03/2022 - - - - - 07/03/2022 - - - - - 08/03/2022 - - - - - 09/03/2022 900 9.41 8 469 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 10/03/2022 - - - - - 11/03/2022 - - - - - Total 968 - 9 122 - -

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 4th November 2021 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

