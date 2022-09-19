Advanced search
    ALVEL   FR0010245803

VELCAN HOLDINGS SA

(ALVEL)
Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

09/19/2022
Luxembourg, 19th September 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 13TH SEPTEMBER 2022 TO 16th SEPTEMBER 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
13/09/20221499.851 468Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
14/09/20221669.851 635Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
Total315-3 103--

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

Regulatory information available on                 www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                        investor@velcan.lu


