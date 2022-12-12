Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement







Luxembourg, 12th December 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 5th DECEMBER 2022 TO 9th DECEMBER 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 05/12/2022 400 10.4 4 160 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 06/12/2022 14 10.3 144.2 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 07/12/2022 - - - Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 08/12/2022 - - - Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 09/12/2022 - - - Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 414 - 4 034.20 € - -

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

