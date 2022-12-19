Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement







Luxembourg, 19th December 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 12th DECEMBER 2022 TO 16th DECEMBER 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 12/12/2022 400 10.3 4 120 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 13/12/2022 575 10.33 5 942 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 14/12/2022 125 10.3 1 287 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 15/12/2022 - - - Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 16/12/2022 600 10.2 6 120 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 1 700 - 17 470 € - -

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

