  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Velcan Holdings SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALVEL   FR0010245803

VELCAN HOLDINGS SA

(ALVEL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  - 
- EUR   -.--%
02:31pVelcan Holdings : Share buyback program - weekly statement
GL
02:31pVelcan Holdings : Share buyback program - weekly statement
GL
01/31Velcan Holdings : Share buyback program - weekly statement
GL
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

02/06/2023 | 02:31pm EST
Luxembourg, 6th February 2023

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 31st JANUARY 2023 TO 6th FEBRUARY 2023

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
31/01/202320011.32 260 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
02/02/202332511.863 856 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
03/02/202350011.85 900 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
06/02/202330011.83 540 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
Total1 325-15 556 €--

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

*        *        *

Regulatory information available on                 www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                        investor@velcan.lu


Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2,43 M 2,60 M 2,60 M
Net income 2021 6,46 M 6,93 M 6,93 M
Net Debt 2021 7,89 M 8,48 M 8,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41,2 M 45,4 M 44,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales 2021 20,2x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Philippe Pedrini Chairman
Jean-Luc Rivoire Director
Antoine Decitre Director
Didier Schönberger Director
Véronique Wauthier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VELCAN HOLDINGS SA8.28%45
NTPC LTD-0.54%19 514
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD-3.60%11 475
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED2.26%10 006
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-1.86%7 807
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.8.66%6 372