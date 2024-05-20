Section 06 • Other Information
ADMINISTRATIVE GUIDE
14TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) OF VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD (the Company)
VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD
Registration No.: 200901035667 (878786-H)
Date
: Thursday, 30 May 2024
Time
: 2:00 p.m.
Broadcast Venue
: Ballroom, Level 2, Aloft KL Sentral, 5, Jalan Stesen Sentral, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala
Lumpur, Malaysia
VIRTUAL MEETING
The 14th AGM of the Company will be conducted entirely through live streaming from the Broadcast Venue.
As the Broadcast Venue is for the purpose of complying with Section 327(2) of the Companies Act, 2016 which requires the Chairperson of the meeting to be present at the main venue of the meeting. Shareholders/proxies WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to attend the 14th AGM in person at the Broadcast Venue on the day of the meeting.
As no Shareholders should be physically present at the Broadcast Venue, we request Shareholders to attend and vote at the 14th AGM remotely via the RPV facilities, provided by SS E Solutions Sdn. Bhd. via Securities Services e-Portal's platform at https://sshsb.net.my/
PROCEDURES FOR RPV
Shareholders, proxies, corporate/authorised representatives or attorneys who wish to participate the AGM remotely using the RPV facilities are to follow the requirements and procedures as summarized below:-
BEFORE THE MEETING
(A) Sign up for a user account at Securities
Services e-Portal
Only if you are not an existing registered user
(B) Register for
(C) Submit e-Proxy
Remote
Form
Participation
or
Where you wish to
Where you wish to
appoint proxy(ies) to
participate remotely at the
participate remotely on
meeting
your behalf (you may also
submit the hard copy Proxy
Form)
ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING
(A) Sign up for a user account at Securities
Services e-Portal
Only if you are not an existing registered user
(E) Vote Online
(D) Join the LIVE
Remotely
Stream Meeting and
during the
(eLive)
Meeting
(eVoting)
BEFORE THE MEETING
(A) Sign up for a user account at Securities Services e-Portal
Step 1 : Visit https://sshsb.net.my/
Step 2 : Sign up for a user account
Step 3 : Wait for our notification email that will be sent within one (1) working day
Step 4 : Verify your user account within seven (7) days of the notification email and log in
- We require 1 working day to process all user sign-ups. If you do not have a user account with the e-Portal, you will need to sign up for a user account by the deadlines stipulated below.
- Your registered email address is your User ID.
To register for the meeting under (B) and to submit e-Proxy Form under (C) below, please sign up for a user account by 26 MAY 2024, failing which you may only be able to submit the hard copy proxy form. This is a ONE-TIME sign up only. If you already have a user account, please proceed to either (B) or (C) below.
- Register for Remote Participation at the Meeting
- Log in to https://sshsb.net.my/ with your registered email and password.
- Look for Velesto Energy Berhadunder Company Name and 14th AGM on 30 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m. - Registration for Remote Participationunder Event and click ">" to register for remote participation at the meeting.
Step 1 Check if you are attending as -
- Individual shareholder
-
Corporate or authorised representative of a body corporate
For body corporates, the appointed corporate / authorised representative has to upload the evidence of authority (e.g. Certificate of Appointment of Corporate Representative, Power of Attorney, letter of authority or other documents proving authority). All documents that are not in English or Bahasa
Malaysia have to be accompanied by a certified translation in English in 1 file. The original evidence of authority and translation thereof, if required, have to be submitted at the Office of Share Registrar, Securities Services (Holdings) Sdn. Bhd. at Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan for verification before the registration closing date and time above.
Step 2 Submit your registration.
- All shareholders must register for remote participation at the meeting and are highly encouraged to register as early as possible and before the eLive access date and time [see (D) below] in order to ensure timely access to the meeting. Access shall be granted only to eligible shareholders in accordance with the General Meeting Record of Depositors as at 23 May 2024.
- A copy of your e-Registration for remote participation can be accessed via My Records (refer to the left navigation panel).
- Your registration will apply to all the CDS account(s) of each individual shareholder / body corporate shareholder that you represent. If you are both an individual shareholder and representative of body corporate(s), you need to register as an individual and also as a representative for each body corporate.
- As the meeting will be conducted on a virtual basis, we highly encourage all shareholders to remotely participate and vote at the meeting, failing which, please appoint the Chairman of the meeting as proxy or your own proxy(ies) to represent you.
- Submit e-Proxy Form
Meeting Date and Time
Proxy Form Submission Closing Date and Time
Thursday, 30 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m.
Tuesday, 28 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m.
- Log in to https://sshsb.net.my/ with your registered email and password.
- Look for Velesto Energy Berhad under Company Name and 14th AGM on 30 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m. - Submission of Proxy Form under Event and click ">" to submit your proxy forms online for the meeting by the submission closing date and time above.
Step 1 Check if you are submitting the proxy form as -
- Individual shareholder
-
Corporate or authorised representative of a body corporate:
For body corporates, the appointed corporate / authorised representative is to upload the evidence of authority (e.g. Certificate of Appointment of Corporate Representative, Power of Attorney, letter of authority or other documents proving authority). All documents that are not in English or Bahasa Malaysia have to
be accompanied by a certified translation in English in 1 file. The original evidence of authority and translation thereof, if required, have to be submitted at the Office of Share Registrar, Securities Services (Holdings) Sdn. Bhd. at Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan for verification before the proxy form submission closing date and time above.
Step 2 Enter your CDS account number or the body corporate's CDS account number. Then enter the information of your proxy(ies) and the proportion of your securities to be represented by your proxy(ies).
You may appoint the Chairman of the meeting as your proxy where you are not able to participate remotely.
Step 3 Proceed to indicate how your votes are to be casted against each resolution.
Step 4 Review and confirm your proxy form details before submission.
- A copy of your submitted e-Proxy Form can be accessed via My Records (refer to the left navigation panel).
- You need to submit your e-Proxy Form for every CDS account(s) you have or represent.
PROXIES
All appointed proxies need not register for remote participation under (B) above but if they are not registered users of the e-Portal, they will need to sign up as users of the e-Portal under (A) above by 26 May 2024. PLEASE NOTIFY YOUR PROXY(IES) ACCORDINGLY. Upon processing the proxy forms, we will grant the proxy access to remote participation at the meeting to which he/she is appointed for instead of the shareholder, provided the proxy must be a registered user of the e-Portal,failing which, the proxy will not be able to participate at the meeting as the meeting will be conducted on a virtual basis.
ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING
Log in to https://sshsb.net.my/ with your registered email and password
(D) Join the Live Stream Meeting (eLive)
Meeting Date and Time
eLive Access Date and Time
Thursday, 30 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m.
Thursday, 30 May 2024 at 1.00 p.m.
- Look for Velesto Energy Berhadunder Company Name and 14th AGM on 30 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m. - Live Stream Meetingunder Event and click ">" to join the meeting.
- The access to the live stream meeting will open on the abovementioned date and time.
- If you have any questions to raise, you may use the text box to transmit your question. The Chairman / Board / Management / relevant adviser(s) will endeavour to broadcast your question and their answer during the meeting. Do take note that the quality of the live streaming is dependent on the stability of the internet connection at the location of the user.
(E) Vote Online Remotely during the Meeting (eVoting)
Meeting Date and Time
eVoting Access Date and Time
Thursday, 30 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m.
Thursday, 30 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m.
- If you are already accessing the Live Stream Meeting, click Proceed to Vote under the live stream player.
OR
- If you are not accessing from the Live Stream Meeting and have just logged in to the e-Portal, look for Velesto Energy Berhadunder Company Name and 14th AGM on 30 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m. - Remote Votingunder Event and click ">" to remotely cast and submit the votes online for the resolutions tabled at the meeting.
Step 1 Cast your votes by clicking on the radio buttons against each resolution.
Step 2 Review your casted votes and confirm and submit the votes.
- The access to eVoting will open on the abovementioned date and time.
- Your votes casted will apply throughout all the CDS accounts you represent as an individual shareholder, corporate / authorised representative and proxy. Where you are attending as a proxy, and the shareholder who appointed you has indicated how the votes are to be casted, we will take the shareholder's indicated votes in the proxy form.
- The access to eVoting will close as directed by the Chairman of the meeting.
- A copy of your submitted e-Voting can be accessed via My Records (refer to the left navigation panel).
APPOINTMENT OF PROXY
- If a shareholder is unable to participate at the AGM via the RPV facilities, he/she may appoint not more than two (2) proxies to participate, speak and vote on his/her behalf. He/she may also appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as his/her proxy and indicate the voting instructions in the proxy form.
- If you wish to participate at the AGM yourself, please do not submit any proxy form. A shareholder will not be allowed to participate at the AGM together with his/her proxy/proxies.
- The Proxy Form together with the duly registered Power of Attorney, if any, in hardcopy form or by electronic means is to be deposited/lodged in the following manner and must be received by the Company no later than Tuesday, 28 May 2024 at 2:00 pm or at any adjournment thereof:
-
In Hardcopy Form
The proxy form shall be deposited at the Share Registrar's office, Securities Services (Holdings) Sdn. Bhd. at Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan, Malaysia.
- By Electronic Means
The proxy form shall be electronically lodged via Securities Services ePortal's platform at https://sshsb.net.my/ or by fax to +603-2094 9940 or by email to eservices@sshsb.com.my.
- In Hardcopy Form
- If you have submitted your proxy form and subsequently decide to appoint another person or wish to participate personally in the AGM, please write in to eservices@sshsb.com.my no later than Tuesday, 28 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m to revoke the earlier appointed proxy.
PRE-MEETING SUBMISSION OF QUESTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
- Shareholders that wish to post questions can email their questions to eservices@sshsb.com.my no later than Tuesday, 28 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m.
- Shareholders may also submit their questions via the real time submission of typed texts through a text box within Securities Services e-Portal's platform before the start or during the live streaming of the AGM.
- The questions will be endeavoured to be responded during the AGM or uploaded onto the Company's website after the AGM.
GENERAL MEETING RECORD OF DEPOSITORS
Only depositors whose names appear in the General Meeting Record of Depositors as at Thursday, 23 May 2024 will be entitled to attend the AGM via RPV facilities.
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
The Annual Report 2023 is available under "Financial Reports" of the "Investor Relations" page on the Company's website at www.velesto.com and also on Bursa Malaysia's website at www.bursamalaysia.com under "Company Announcements" of the Listed Companies tab.
In support of paperless reports, we encourage Shareholders to access online version of the Annual Report 2023. Should you require a printed copy of the Annual Report 2023, please submit the completed online request form at https://www.sshsb.com.my by selecting "Request for Annual Report" under "Our Services" and type "VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD" under "Company Name". Any request for printed Annual Report 2023 will be sent to the requestor soonest possible from the date of receipt of request.
NO DOOR GIFTS
There will be no door gifts and no vouchers for attending the virtual AGM.
ENQUIRY
For assistance, clarification or any further information on the 14th AGM, please contact our Share Registrar, Securities Services during office hours (Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., excluding public holidays):
Contact Person:
Tel
Mr. Wong Piang Yoong
+603 2084 9168
Pn. Lily
+603 2084 9163
En. Saiful
+603 2084 9164
Ms. Rachel Ou
+603 2084 9161
eservices@sshsb.com.my
Ms. Cik Nur Syazana
+603 2084 9169
En. Afiq Aiman
+603 2084 9207
e-Services Assistance
+603-2084 9000
