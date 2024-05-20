Malaysia have to be accompanied by a certified translation in English in 1 file. The original evidence of authority and translation thereof, if required, have to be submitted at the Office of Share Registrar, Securities Services (Holdings) Sdn. Bhd. at Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan for verification before the registration closing date and time above.

Step 1 Check if you are attending as -

under Event and click ">" to register for remote participation at the meeting.

14th AGM on 30 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m. - Registration for Remote Participation

Log in to https://sshsb.net.my/ with your registered email and password.

To register for the meeting under (B) and to submit e-Proxy Form under (C) below, please sign up for a user account by 26 MAY 2024, failing which you may only be able to submit the hard copy proxy form. This is a ONE-TIME sign up only. If you already have a user account, please proceed to either (B) or (C) below.

Step 4 : Verify your user account within seven (7) days of the notification email and log in

Step 3 : Wait for our notification email that will be sent within one (1) working day

Only if you are not an existing registered user

ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING

your behalf (you may also

Where you wish to

Where you wish to

Shareholders, proxies, corporate/authorised representatives or attorneys who wish to participate the AGM remotely using the RPV facilities are to follow the requirements and procedures as summarized below:-

As no Shareholders should be physically present at the Broadcast Venue, we request Shareholders to attend and vote at the 14th AGM remotely via the RPV facilities, provided by SS E Solutions Sdn. Bhd. via Securities Services e-Portal's platform at https://sshsb.net.my/

As the Broadcast Venue is for the purpose of complying with Section 327(2) of the Companies Act, 2016 which requires the Chairperson of the meeting to be present at the main venue of the meeting. Shareholders/proxies WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to attend the 14th AGM in person at the Broadcast Venue on the day of the meeting.

The 14th AGM of the Company will be conducted entirely through live streaming from the Broadcast Venue.

Step 2 Submit your registration.

All shareholders must register for remote participation at the meeting and are highly encouraged to register as early as possible and before the eLive access date and time [see (D) below] in order to ensure timely access to the meeting. Access shall be granted only to eligible shareholders in accordance with the General Meeting Record of Depositors as at 23 May 2024.

A copy of your e-Registration for remote participation can be accessed via My Records (refer to the left navigation panel).

e-Registration for remote participation can be accessed via (refer to the left navigation panel). Your registration will apply to all the CDS account(s) of each individual shareholder / body corporate shareholder that you represent. If you are both an individual shareholder and representative of body corporate(s), you need to register as an individual and also as a representative for each body corporate.

of each individual shareholder / body corporate shareholder that you represent. If you are both an individual shareholder and representative of body corporate(s), you need to register as an individual and also as a representative for each body corporate. As the meeting will be conducted on a virtual basis, we highly encourage all shareholders to remotely participate and vote at the meeting, failing which, please appoint the Chairman of the meeting as proxy or your own proxy(ies) to represent you.

Submit e-Proxy Form



Meeting Date and Time Proxy Form Submission Closing Date and Time Thursday, 30 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, 28 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m.

Log in to https://sshsb.net.my/ with your registered email and password.

Look for Velesto Energy Berhad under Company Name and 14 th AGM on 30 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m. - Submission of Proxy Form under Event and click ">" to submit your proxy forms online for the meeting by the submission closing date and time above.

Step 1 Check if you are submitting the proxy form as -

Individual shareholder

Corporate or authorised representative of a body corporate:

For body corporates, the appointed corporate / authorised representative is to upload the evidence of authority (e.g. Certificate of Appointment of Corporate Representative, Power of Attorney, letter of authority or other documents proving authority). All documents that are not in English or Bahasa Malaysia have to

be accompanied by a certified translation in English in 1 file. The original evidence of authority and translation thereof, if required, have to be submitted at the Office of Share Registrar, Securities Services (Holdings) Sdn. Bhd. at Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan for verification before the proxy form submission closing date and time above.

Step 2 Enter your CDS account number or the body corporate's CDS account number. Then enter the information of your proxy(ies) and the proportion of your securities to be represented by your proxy(ies).

You may appoint the Chairman of the meeting as your proxy where you are not able to participate remotely.

Step 3 Proceed to indicate how your votes are to be casted against each resolution.

Step 4 Review and confirm your proxy form details before submission.

A copy of your submitted e-Proxy Form can be accessed via My Records (refer to the left navigation panel).

e-Proxy Form can be accessed via My Records (refer to the left navigation panel). You need to submit your e-Proxy Form for every CDS account(s) you have or represent.

PROXIES

All appointed proxies need not register for remote participation under (B) above but if they are not registered users of the e-Portal, they will need to sign up as users of the e-Portal under (A) above by 26 May 2024. PLEASE NOTIFY YOUR PROXY(IES) ACCORDINGLY. Upon processing the proxy forms, we will grant the proxy access to remote participation at the meeting to which he/she is appointed for instead of the shareholder, provided the proxy must be a registered user of the e-Portal,failing which, the proxy will not be able to participate at the meeting as the meeting will be conducted on a virtual basis.

ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING

Log in to https://sshsb.net.my/ with your registered email and password

(D) Join the Live Stream Meeting (eLive)

Meeting Date and Time eLive Access Date and Time Thursday, 30 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, 30 May 2024 at 1.00 p.m.

Look for Velesto Energy Berhad under Company Name and 14th AGM on 30 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m. - Live Stream Meeting under Event and click ">" to join the meeting.

The access to the live stream meeting will open on the abovementioned date and time.

If you have any questions to raise, you may use the text box to transmit your question. The Chairman / Board / Management / relevant adviser(s) will endeavour to broadcast your question and their answer during the meeting. Do take note that the quality of the live streaming is dependent on the stability of the internet connection at the location of the user.

(E) Vote Online Remotely during the Meeting (eVoting)

Meeting Date and Time eVoting Access Date and Time Thursday, 30 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, 30 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m.

If you are already accessing the Live Stream Meeting, click Proceed to Vote under the live stream player.

OR

OR If you are not accessing from the Live Stream Meeting and have just logged in to the e-Portal, look for Velesto Energy Berhad under Company Name and 14th AGM on 30 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m. - Remote Voting under Event and click ">" to remotely cast and submit the votes online for the resolutions tabled at the meeting.

Step 1 Cast your votes by clicking on the radio buttons against each resolution.

Step 2 Review your casted votes and confirm and submit the votes.