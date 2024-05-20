Section 06 • Other Information

PROXY FORM

I/We ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(Name as per NRIC / Passport / Certificate of incorporation in capital letters)

with (New NRIC/Old NRIC/Passport/Company No.) ____________________________________ of _________________________________________________

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(full address in capital letters)

being a member of VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD (Registration No. 200901035667(878786-H)(Company), do hereby appoint

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(Name as per NRIC / Passport in capital letters)

with (New NRIC/Old NRIC/Passport/Company No.) ________________________________ of ___________________________________________

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(full address in capital letters)

or failing him/her,

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(Name as per NRIC / Passport in capital letters)

with (New NRIC/Old NRIC/Passport/Company No.) ________________________________ of ___________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ (full address in capital letters) or failing him/her, * Chairman of the Meeting,

(* Please tick one (1) box only)

as my/our proxy to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 14th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company which will be conducted entirely through live streaming from the broadcast venue Ballroom, Level 2, Aloft KL Sentral, 5, Jalan Stesen Sentral, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday, 30 May 2024 at 2.00 p.m. or at any adjournment thereof.

My/Our proxy is to vote as indicated below:

(Please indicate with an "X" in the appropriate box against each resolution how you wish your proxy to vote. If no instruction is given, this form will be taken to authorise the proxy to vote at his/her discretion.)