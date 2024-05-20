Section 06 • Other Information
PROXY FORM
being a member of VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD (Registration No. 200901035667(878786-H)(Company), do hereby appoint
or failing him/her,
or failing him/her,
Chairman of the Meeting,
as my/our proxy to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 14th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company which will be conducted entirely through live streaming from the broadcast venue Ballroom, Level 2, Aloft KL Sentral, 5, Jalan Stesen Sentral, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday, 30 May 2024 at 2.00 p.m. or at any adjournment thereof.
My/Our proxy is to vote as indicated below:
(Please indicate with an "X" in the appropriate box against each resolution how you wish your proxy to vote. If no instruction is given, this form will be taken to authorise the proxy to vote at his/her discretion.)
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
FOR
AGAINST
To re-elect Ir. Dr. Mohd Shahreen Zainooreen Madros, whom retires in accordance with Clause 96 of the Company's Constitution
and being eligible, offer himself for re-election.
Ordinary resolution 1
To re-elect Datuk George Ling Kien Sing, whom retires in accordance with Clause 96 of the Company's Constitution and being
eligible, offer himself for re-election.
Ordinary resolution 2
To re-elect Fadzihan Abbas Mohamed Ramlee, whom retires in accordance with Clause 103 of the Company's Constitution and
being eligible, offer himself for re-election.
Ordinary resolution 3
To re-elect Alan Hamzah Sendut, whom retires in accordance with Clause 103 of the Company's Constitution and being
eligible, offer himself for re-election.
Ordinary resolution 4
To approve the payment of fees to the Non-Executive Chairman and Non-Executive Directors with effect from this 14th AGM until
the next AGM of the Company to be held in year 2025.
Ordinary resolution 5
To approve the benefits payable to the Non-Executive Chairman and Non-Executive Directors comprise of allowances, benefits-
in-kind and other emoluments payable to them, from the 14th AGM to the next AGM of the Company in 2025.
Ordinary resolution 6
To re-appoint Messrs. Ernst & Young PLT as Auditors of the Company for the financial year ending
31 December 2024 and to
authorise the Board of Directors to determine their remuneration.
Ordinary resolution 7
Notes:
- The Broadcast Venue is strictly for the purpose of complying with Section 327(2) of the Companies Act 2016 which requires the Chairperson of the meeting to be present at the main venue of the meeting. Members WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to attend the 14th AGM in person at the Broadcast Venue on the day of the meeting. Members are to attend, participate (including posing questions to the Board) and vote remotely at the 14th AGM via the Remote Participation and Voting ("RPV") facilities provided by SS E Solutions Sdn. Bhd. via Securities Services ePortal's platform at https:// sshsb.net.my. Please follow the procedures provided in the Administrative Guide for the AGM in order to register, participate and vote remotely via the RPV facilities.
- A member of the Company entitled to participate through live streaming and vote remotely at this 14th AGM may appoint a proxy or proxies to attend through live streaming and vote remotely in his/her stead. A proxy may but need not be a member of the Company. Where there is more than one proxy, the member shall specify the proportion of his/her holdings to be represented by each proxy, failing which the appointment shall be invalid.
- Where a member is an Exempt Authorised Nominee which holds ordinary shares in the Company for multiple beneficial owners in one securities account (Omnibus Account), there is no limit to the number of proxies which the said nominee may appoint in respect of each omnibus account it holds.
- Where a member of the Company is an authorised nominee as defined under the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act, 1991 (SICDA), he/she may appoint a proxy in respect of each
securities account he/she holds with ordinary shares of the Company standing to the credit of the said securities account. Every appointment submitted by an authorised nominee as defined under the SICDA, must specify the CDS Account Number. The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hands of the appointer or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if such appointer is a corporation, under its common seal or that of an officer or attorney duly authorised. If the Proxy Form is signed by the officer duly authorised, it should be accompanied by a statement reading "signed as authorised officer under Authorisation Document which is still in force, no notice of revocation having been received". If the Proxy Form is signed by the attorney duly authorised, it should be accompanied by a statement reading "signed under Power of Attorney which is still in force, no notice of revocation having been received". A certified true copy of the Authorisation Document or the Power of Attorney, which should be valid in accordance with the laws of the jurisdiction in which it was created and is exercised, should be enclosed with the Proxy Form. Failure to comply with the above requirement would results in the Proxy Form to be invalid.
- The Proxy Form together with the duly registered Power of Attorney referred to in Note 4 above, if any, in hardcopy form or by electronic means must be received by the Share Registrar no later than Tuesday, 28 May 2024 at 2.00 pm or at any adjournment thereof:
In Hardcopy Form
The Proxy Form shall be deposited at the Share Registrar's office, Securities Services (Holdings) Sdn Bhd at Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan, Malaysia.
- By Electronic Means
The Proxy Form shall be electronically lodged via Securities Services ePortal's platform at https://sshsb.net.my/ or by fax to +603-2094 9940 or by email to eservices@sshsb.com.my.
- For the purpose of determining a member who shall be entitled to participate in this 14th AGM, the Company shall be requesting Bursa Malaysia Depository Sdn Bhd, in accordance with Clause 69 of the Company's Constitution and section 34(1) of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act, 1991 to issue a General Meeting Record of Depositors as at 23 May 2024. Only a depositor whose name appears in the General Meeting Record of Depositors as at 23 May 2024 shall be entitled to participate in the 14th AGM or appoint a proxy to attend and/or vote in his/her stead.
7. The resolutions set out in the Notice of the 14th AGM will be put to vote by poll in accordance with Paragraph 8.29A(1) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Securities.
