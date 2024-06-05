Company: Velgraf Asset Management AD-Sofia (VAMB)
BSE received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 March 2024 from ABV Investments EOOD as a bondholders' trustee of Velgraf Asset Management AD (VAMB), ISIN BG2100006209.
The report is available on the website of the Exchange.
