16.07.2024 10:00:04 (local time)

Company: Velgraf Asset Management AD-Sofia (VAMB)

In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Velgraf Asset Management AD-Sofia

- BSE code: VAMB

- ISIN code: BG2100006209

- Date of partial repayment: 21.07.2024

- Total partial repayment: EUR 2500000

- Partial repayment per bond: EUR 125

- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 19.07.2024 (Record Date).

- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 17.07.2024 (Ex Date: 18.07.2024).

- Following 21.07.2024, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on EUR 15000000.

- Exchange transactions executed after 17.07.2024 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on EUR 750.

