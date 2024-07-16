Company: Velgraf Asset Management AD-Sofia (VAMB)
In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Velgraf Asset Management AD-Sofia
- BSE code: VAMB
- ISIN code: BG2100006209
- Date of partial repayment: 21.07.2024
- Total partial repayment: EUR 2500000
- Partial repayment per bond: EUR 125
- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 19.07.2024 (Record Date).
- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 17.07.2024 (Ex Date: 18.07.2024).
- Following 21.07.2024, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on EUR 15000000.
- Exchange transactions executed after 17.07.2024 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on EUR 750.
