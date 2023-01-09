Advanced search
    VLD   US92259N1046

VELO3D, INC.

(VLD)
2023-01-09
1.950 USD   +1.56%
Velo3D CFO William McCombe to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
2022Velo3D to Transform its Production Operations With the Hiring of Brad Kreger as Executive Vice President of Operations
BU
2022Velo3D, Inc. Appoints Brad Kreger as Executive Vice President of Operations
CI
Velo3D CFO William McCombe to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

01/09/2023 | 04:31pm EST
Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical metal parts, announced today that William McCombe, CFO, will speak at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The live webcast and replay of the presentation can be accessed from the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Velo3D’s website at ir.velo3d.com.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to San Francisco Chronicle’s prestigious annual list of Top Workplaces in the Bay Area 2022. For more information, please visit velo3d.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

VELO, VELO3D, SAPPHIRE and INTELLIGENT FUSION, are registered trademarks of Velo3D, Inc.; and WITHOUT COMPROMISE, FLOW and ASSURE are trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. All Rights Reserved © Velo3D, Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 76,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -99,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 82,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 358 M 358 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 85,0%
Managers and Directors
Benyamin Buller Chief Executive Officer & Director
William D. McCombe Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carl Bass Chairman
Gregory Brown Vice President-Technology
Bradley Kreger Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VELO3D, INC.7.26%358
3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION11.22%1 079
STRATASYS LTD.12.98%895
DESKTOP METAL, INC.4.41%451
MARKFORGED HOLDING CORPORATION6.03%239
PRODWAYS GROUP-2.42%176