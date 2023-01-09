Velo3D CFO William McCombe to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical metal parts, announced today that William McCombe, CFO, will speak at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The live webcast and replay of the presentation can be accessed from the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Velo3D’s website at ir.velo3d.com.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to San Francisco Chronicle’s prestigious annual list of Top Workplaces in the Bay Area 2022. For more information, please visit velo3d.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

