Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Velo3D, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLD   US92259N1046

VELO3D, INC.

(VLD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
3.380 USD   -3.43%
09:01aVelo3D CFO William McCombe to Present at the Bank of America Securities A.I. and Disruptive Technology Conference
BU
11/08Transcript : Velo3D, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
11/08Earnings Flash (VLD) VELO3D Reports Q3 Revenue $19.1M, vs. Street Est of $24.2M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Velo3D CFO William McCombe to Present at the Bank of America Securities A.I. and Disruptive Technology Conference

11/09/2022 | 09:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical metal parts, announced today that William McCombe, CFO, will speak at the Bank of America Securities A.I. and Disruptive Technology Conference on November 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The live webcast and replay of the presentation can be accessed from the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Velo3D’s website at ir.velo3d.com.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to San Francisco Chronicle’s prestigious annual list of Top Workplaces in the Bay Area 2022. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VELO3D, INC.
09:01aVelo3D CFO William McCombe to Present at the Bank of America Securities A.I. and Disrup..
BU
11/08Transcript : Velo3D, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
11/08Earnings Flash (VLD) VELO3D Reports Q3 Revenue $19.1M, vs. Street Est of $24.2M
MT
11/08Earnings Flash (VLD) VELO3D Reports Q3 Loss $-0.12, vs. Street Est of $-0.11
MT
11/08Velo3D Announces Intention to File a Shelf Registration Statement
BU
11/08Velo3D Announces 119% Year Over Year Revenue Growth for the Third Quarter of 2022
BU
11/08Velo3D, Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
11/08Velo3D, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
CI
11/08Velo3D, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
10/20Velo3D, Inc. Appoints Jessie Lockhart as Chief People Officer
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VELO3D, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -70,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 625 M 625 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart VELO3D, INC.
Duration : Period :
Velo3D, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VELO3D, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,38 $
Average target price 4,64 $
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benyamin Buller Chief Executive Officer & Director
William D. McCombe Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carl Bass Chairman
Gregory Brown Vice President-Technology
Chris Brozek Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VELO3D, INC.-56.72%625
3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION-63.74%1 007
STRATASYS LTD.-44.18%911
DESKTOP METAL, INC.-51.72%754
MARKFORGED HOLDING CORPORATION-64.43%368
PRODWAYS GROUP22.71%187