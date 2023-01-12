Velo3D Hires Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering

Former SpaceX Engineer to Support the Adoption of Velo3D’s Metal Additive Manufacturing Technology with New Industries, the Development of Standards, and the Qualification of New Metal Alloys for Use in Company’s Fully Integrated Solution

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced it has appointed Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering to help grow the adoption of Velo3D’s metal additive manufacturing technology with new customers and in new industries. In his role, Dr. Stamp will oversee the development of new standards with regulatory agencies, qualification of new metal alloys for use in the Sapphire family of printers, and the collaboration with partners and agencies.

Dr. Stamp has extensive experience leading teams in the research and development of additive manufacturing technology, which includes operating Velo3D’s fully integrated solution in production environments. He was previously a principal engineer at SpaceX, where he worked on developing technology for space applications. Dr. Stamp also spent more than a decade at Stryker, a medical technology company with more than $17 billion in sales, leading the research and development team responsible for creating new additive manufacturing processes for medical implants.

“In our industry, there aren’t many people with more experience using metal additive manufacturing technology in production environments than Robin,” said Dr. Greg Brown, Velo3D Vice President of Technology. “His creativity solving problems through additive manufacturing will be very beneficial to our solutions engineering team and his experience operating Velo3D’s technology in real-world environments will help our customers maximize the use of their Sapphire printers.”

With extensive experience across a variety of industries and in production environments, Dr. Stamp will be well equipped to support the development of Velo3D’s technology. Dr. Stamp will work with customers to understand their needs, expand the manufacturing capabilities of Velo3D’s solutions, and educate customers on how to fully leverage various technology improvements. This continuous delivery of new capabilities to customers operating existing systems helps ensure the longevity of Velo3D’s solutions and the success of its customers.

“Since I first operated a Velo3D Sapphire printer, I realized the technology was a cut above the rest in terms of its print capabilities,” said Stamp. “I’m looking forward to working more closely with Velo3D’s innovative technology, helping improve and develop products, and enabling new customers.”

Dr. Stamp has a PhD in additive manufacturing for medical devices from University of Liverpool. He also has a Bachelors in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from University of Southampton.

