    VLD   US92259N1046

VELO3D, INC.

(VLD)
  Report
Velo3D to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results on March 2, 2022

02/15/2022 | 09:13am EST
Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD) — a leading additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical metal parts, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

The company will host an earnings conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. The U.S. dial-in for the call is (877) 704-2771 and (201) 689-8732 for non-U.S. callers. Please ask to be joined to the Velo3D call.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Velo3D’s website at ir.velo3d.com, along with the company’s earnings press release and presentation which will be posted prior to the start of the conference call.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow™ print preparation software, the Sapphire® family of printers, and the Assure™ quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion™ manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire® system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.velo3d.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

VELO, VELO3D, SAPPHIRE, and INTELLIGENT FUSION, are registered trademarks of Velo3D, Inc.; and WITHOUT COMPROMISE, FLOW and ASSURE are trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. All Rights Reserved © Velo3D, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -120 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 286 M 1 286 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 46,5x
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart VELO3D, INC.
Duration : Period :
Velo3D, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VELO3D, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,02 $
Average target price 11,67 $
Spread / Average Target 66,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benyamin Buller Chief Executive Officer & Director
William D. McCombe Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carl Bass Chairman
Chris Brozek Vice President-Operations
Ricardo Angel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VELO3D, INC.-10.12%1 286
PC CONNECTION, INC.11.29%1 272
ONESPAN INC.-4.84%655
DUOLUN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LTD.-12.02%600
ATOMOS LIMITED-15.57%142
HAIVISION SYSTEMS INC.-14.08%135