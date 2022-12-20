Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Velocity Composites plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEL   GB00BF339H01

VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC

(VEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:51 2022-12-20 am EST
43.70 GBX   +61.85%
04:36aVelocity Composites Soars 58% On $100 Million US Deal With GKN Aerospace
MT
04:10aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Gloom descends on global markets
AN
11/09TRADING UPDATES: Dignity posts less profit; Norcros ups interim payout
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Velocity Composites inks USD100 million contract

12/20/2022 | 06:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Tuesday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Velocity Composites PLC, up 52% at 41 pence, 12-month range 13.65p-46.94p. The composite material kit supplier announces a five-year work package agreement with GKN Aerospace in the US, which it expects to be worth over USD100 million in revenue over five years. To support its expansion, Velocity will develop its first "advanced" manufacturing facility outside of the UK in the US state of Alabama. For the financial year that ended October 31, the firm estimates sales to be GBP11.9 million, compared to GBP9.8 million the year before. Its loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is expected to have remained unchanged at GBP500,000.

----------

Xpediator PLC, up 25% at 37.87p, 12-month range 18.3p-65p. The freight management firm says it has been approached by a consortium, including its former chief executive, Stephen Blyth, for a potential takeover offer. The consortium proposes a possible cash offer at 42p per Xpediator share, which is a 39% premium to its closing price on Monday of 38.84p. The consortium has support from the company's largest independent shareholders, who hold a 27% stake. "The Xpediator board has granted the consortium access to due diligence materials and the consortium's due diligence is well advanced," the firm says.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Empyrean Energy PLC, down 23% at 0.62p, 12-month range 0.58p-12p. In the half-year ended September 30, the oil firm's pretax loss widens to USD24.1 million from USD452,000 a year before. No revenue is recorded in either year. "It has been a challenging year for the company following the disappointing Jade well result but the company remains committed to working through these challenges," says Non-Executive Chair Patrick Cross.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.01% 80 Delayed Quote.2.25%
EMPYREAN ENERGY PLC -17.81% 0.65 Delayed Quote.-87.30%
FREIGHT MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS -1.82% 0.54 End-of-day quote.-37.57%
VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC 61.85% 43.7 Delayed Quote.3.85%
WTI 0.05% 75.882 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
XPEDIATOR PLC 24.96% 37.155 Delayed Quote.-34.24%
All news about VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC
04:36aVelocity Composites Soars 58% On $100 Million US Deal With GKN Aerospace
MT
04:10aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Gloom descends on global markets
AN
11/09TRADING UPDATES: Dignity posts less profit; Norcros ups interim payout
AN
11/09Velocity Composites Appoints Group Finance Director
MT
11/09Velocity Composites plc Announces Executive Changes
CI
10/11Velocity Composites : Change to board
PU
10/11Velocity Composites plc Announces Board Changes
CI
06/30Velocity Composites : Investor Presentation June 2022
PU
06/29Earnings Flash (VEL.L) VELOCITY COMPOSITES Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP5.9M
MT
06/29Earnings Flash (VEL.L) VELOCITY COMPOSITES Posts Fiscal H1 Loss GBX-2.00
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11,7 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net income 2022 -1,27 M -1,54 M -1,54 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,84 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC
Duration : Period :
Velocity Composites plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,27
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Karl Bridges CEO, Chief Technology Officer & Executive Director
Adam John Holden Group Finance Director & Secretary
Andrew Michael Beaden Non-Executive Chairman
Jon Haden-Brown Manager-Information Systems
Annette Rothwell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC3.85%12
SAFRAN8.29%52 790
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-5.38%32 736
HEICO CORPORATION5.29%17 622
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-32.62%15 958
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.18.06%15 547