Velocity Composites : Investor Presentation June 2022

Revenue increase of +32% at £5.9m
(H1 FY21: £4.4m) as sales recover and customer demand stabilises
Gross margin 23.5% (H1 FY21: 25.1%) some contractual margin squeeze and shorter term labour inefficiencies held to support recovery
Loss before tax improvement +£0.4m to £0.7m (H1 FY21: loss £1.1m) and +£0.4m EBITDA loss improvement to £0.2m (H1 FY21: loss £0.6m), supported by sales improvement and lower Administrative overheads
Cash at Bank £2.0m (H1 2021: £3.5m) and £2.5m undrawn IDF headroom, movement driven by working capital investment to support sales recovery. Partly due to timing on customer receivables, with position higher at £2.7m at 24 June
