  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Velocity Composites plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEL   GB00BF339H01

VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC

(VEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-30 am EDT
19.00 GBX   -2.56%
11:53aVELOCITY COMPOSITES : Investor Presentation June 2022
PU
06/29Earnings Flash (VEL.L) VELOCITY COMPOSITES Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP5.9M
MT
06/29Earnings Flash (VEL.L) VELOCITY COMPOSITES Posts Fiscal H1 Loss GBX-2.00
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Velocity Composites : Investor Presentation June 2022

06/30/2022 | 11:53am EDT
Investor Presentation

Half Year Results

For the 6 months ended 30.04.22

H1 FY22 Highlights

  • Increasingly strong new business pipeline, particularly North America
  • Recovery in core contracted business
  • Investment in resource and people through period to support new customer growth and technology development
  • Implementation of operational technology and improved production rates to drive efficiencies in H2 and beyond
  • Roll out of new "Digital Manufacturing Cell" to underpin margin realisation
  • Initial wins in non-aerospace business - validate business model transfer
  • Robust cash and liquidity

2022 JUNE - Plc Composites Velocity ©

2

Financial Summary

  • Revenue increase of +32% at £5.9m
    (H1 FY21: £4.4m) as sales recover and customer demand stabilises
  • Gross margin 23.5% (H1 FY21: 25.1%) some contractual margin squeeze and shorter term labour inefficiencies held to support recovery
  • Loss before tax improvement +£0.4m to £0.7m (H1 FY21: loss £1.1m) and +£0.4m EBITDA loss improvement to £0.2m (H1 FY21: loss £0.6m), supported by sales improvement and lower Administrative overheads
  • Cash at Bank £2.0m (H1 2021: £3.5m) and £2.5m undrawn IDF headroom, movement driven by working capital investment to support sales recovery. Partly due to timing on customer receivables, with position higher at £2.7m at 24 June
  • Outlook - currently in line with expectations

© Velocity Composites Plc - JUNE 2022

3

Market Outlook

Air Travel Recovering

  • Air travel impacted by Covid-19 but now recovering, albeit slower in Asia due to Omicron restrictions
  • Single aisle (A320/B737) will recover faster than twin aisle travel (A350/
    B787)
  • Knock on effect on airline fleet renewal and aircraft build rates, particularly with high oil price
  • Composite heavy platforms mainly twin aisle, but sustainability means all new platforms will be composite

2022 JUNE - Plc Composites Velocity ©

4

Market Outlook - Aircraft Deliveries

2022 JUNE - Plc Composites Velocity ©

YTD figures as at 29.06.22. Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Competition_between_Airbus_and_Boeing

  • Single aisle production down ~25% and also impacted by B737Max issue from 2019
  • Twin aisle (composite focussed) production down ~50%
  • Recovery continuing through 2023 and 2024

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Velocity Composites plc published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 15:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11,7 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net income 2022 -1,27 M -1,54 M -1,54 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,10 M 8,61 M 8,61 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC
Duration : Period :
Velocity Composites plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19,50 GBX
Average target price 40,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Karl Bridges CEO, Chief Technology Officer & Executive Director
Chris Williams Secretary & Group Finance Director
Andrew Michael Beaden Non-Executive Chairman
Jon Haden-Brown Manager-Information Systems
Robert Murray Soen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC-25.00%9
SAFRAN-13.21%41 754
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-17.40%28 700
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-28.29%17 762
HEICO CORPORATION-8.92%15 645
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.-1.60%13 089