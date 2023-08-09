(Alliance News) - Velocity Composites PLC on Wednesday said it plans to raise up to GBP6.7 million through a placing, subscription and retail offer.

The supplier of composite material kits to aerospace and other high-performance manufacturers announced a placing and subscription of 15.5 million shares to raise GBP6.2 million. It also plans to raise GBP500,000 through a retail offer of 1.3 million shares.

The issue price is 40 pence per share, representing a 13% discount to the market price of 46.0p on Tuesday.

Shares in Velocity were down 13% to 40.00p in London on Wednesday morning.

Velocity said the proceeds of the fundraising will be used for capital expenditure and working capital for expansion.

Chair Andy Beaden said: "This well subscribed fundraise is a key step forward in the development of Velocity into a substantial business. The funds enable us to grow faster and add additional skilled staff in the aerospace composites market."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.