    VEL   US92262D1019

VELOCITY FINANCIAL, INC.

(VEL)
  Report
06/13/2023
11.07 USD   +0.73%
Velocity Commercial Capital Securitization Ratings Upgraded and Affirmed by Kroll Bond Rating Agency

06/13/2023 | 08:33am EDT
Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL), (“Velocity” or the “Company”), a leader in business purpose loans, today announced that Kroll Bond Rating Agency (“KBRA”) has upgraded and affirmed the ratings on the 16 outstanding securitizations issued by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Velocity Commercial Capital, LLC (“VCC”). The rating actions occurred in conjunction with the completion of KBRA’s comprehensive surveillance review.

KBRA’s ratings affirmations reflect stable collateral and structure performance, evidenced by increased credit support for the rated classes, in addition to minimal losses since issuance. Rating upgrades considered increased credit support relative to KBRA’s updated loss expectations and generally positive performance trends in the underlying pool of loans since issuance. Cumulative loss levels in Velocity’s outstanding securitizations ranged from 0.00% to 0.43%, with 10 of 16 VCC outstanding securitizations experiencing no losses since issuance. Also considered in KBRA’s analysis were updated pool loss estimates, property values, deal structures, credit enhancement levels and capital structure behavior under various cash flow stress scenarios, where applicable. The consideration of these factors and the performance of VCC’s securitizations allowed KBRA to determine that 39 of VCC’s outstanding tranches warranted rating upgrades and the ratings on the remaining 182 outstanding tranches were affirmed.

“KBRA’s ratings actions reflect improved credit support in our deals and continued strong collateral performance of our loans. Velocity retains the credit risk from its securitizations on balance sheet, which creates a strong alignment with investors that we produce only high-quality loans and maintain our best-in-class loss mitigation strategies,” said Jeff Taylor, Executive Vice President of Capital Markets.

About Velocity Financial, Inc.

Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4 unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers it has built and refined over 19 years. For additional information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at www.velfinance.com.


© Business Wire 2023
08:33aVelocity Commercial Capital Securitization Ratings Upgraded and Affirmed by Kroll Bond ..
BU
05/05Velocity Financial, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
05/05Velocity Financial, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05VELOCITY FINANCIAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/04Velocity Financial : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04Transcript : Velocity Financial, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04Velocity Financial, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
05/04Earnings Flash (VEL) VELOCITY FINANCIAL Reports Q1 EPS $0.33, vs. Street Est of $0.29
MT
05/04Velocity Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
04/20Velocity Financial, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast..
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 131 M - -
Net income 2023 45,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,28x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 361 M 361 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,75x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 59,2%
Velocity Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VELOCITY FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,07 $
Average target price 11,38 $
Spread / Average Target 2,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher D. Farrar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark R. Szczepaniak Chief Financial Officer
Alan H. Mantel Chairman
Graham M. Comley Chief Information Officer
Joseph A. Cowell Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VELOCITY FINANCIAL, INC.14.72%361
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED7.95%51 974
ORIX CORPORATION15.93%20 570
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL2.68%14 460
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED48.43%10 701
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.99.13%8 619
