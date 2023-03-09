Velocity Financial, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results 03/09/2023 | 04:23pm EST Send by mail :

Fourth Quarter Highlights: Net income of $8.5 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25, compared to $8.4 million and $0.24 per share, respectively, for 4Q21

Core net income (1) of $9.1 million and core diluted EPS (1) of $0.27, compared to $10.1 million and $0.29 per share, respectively, for 4Q21

of $9.1 million and core diluted EPS of $0.27, compared to $10.1 million and $0.29 per share, respectively, for 4Q21 Loan production volume of $277.8 million in unpaid principal balance (UPB), a decrease of 44.2% from 4Q21 Production in 4Q22 strategically reduced due to volatility in the securitization market

Total loan portfolio of $3.5 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 35.8% from December 31, 2021

Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of Held for Investment (HFI) loans was 8.3% as of December 31, 2022, down from 10.9% as of December 31, 2021

Resolutions of nonperforming loans (NPL) and real estate owned (REO) totaled $25.3 million in UPB, realizing gains of $0.6 million or 102.3% of UPB resolved

Portfolio net interest margin (NIM) of 2.84%, compared to 4.27% in 4Q21

Completed one VCC securitization in 4Q22 totaling $188.8 million of securities issued

Liquidity (2) of $64.2 million as of December 31, 2022

of $64.2 million as of December 31, 2022 Book value per common share of $11.89 as of December 31, 2022

Elected to apply fair value option (“FVO”) accounting to new originations effective October 1, 2022, to better align our results with economic value Full-Year 2022 Highlights: Net income of $32.2 million, compared to $29.2 million in 2021

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 in 2022, compared to $0.86 per share in 2021

Core Net Income (1) totaled $42.2 million in 2022, compared to $33.3 million in 2021

totaled $42.2 million in 2022, compared to $33.3 million in 2021 Core diluted EPS (1) of $1.24, compared to $0.98 per share in 2021

of $1.24, compared to $0.98 per share in 2021 Loan production volume of $1.8 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB), an increase of 32.9% from 2021

Charge-offs in 2022 totaled $0.5 million, a 59.6% decrease from $1.3 million in 2021

Portfolio NIM of 3.64%, compared to 4.54% in 2021 (1) Core income and Core EPS are a non-GAAP measures that exclude nonrecurring and unusual activities from GAAP net income.

(2) Liquidity includes unrestricted cash reserves of $45.2 million, available liquidity in unfinanced loans of $14.0 million and $5.0 million of available securities repurchase capacity. Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) (Velocity or the Company) reported net income of $32.2 million and core net income of $42.2 million for the full-year 2022, compared to net income of $29.2 million and core net income of $33.3 million in 2021. Earnings and core earnings per diluted share were $0.94 and $1.24, respectively, for the full-year 2022, compared to $0.86 and $0.98, respectively, for the full-year 2021. “2022 was an exceptional year for Velocity,” said Chris Farrar, President and CEO. “This year, we delivered record loan production, portfolio growth of 36%, and the highest annual GAAP and Core net income in the Company’s history. While the market environment presented us with challenges resulting from the precipitous rise in interest rates, Velocity’s extensive track record of solid performance allowed us to issue six securitizations throughout the year, facilitating our impressive portfolio growth. We see considerable potential to grow our core business, which is underpinned by persistent demand for income-generating rental properties and small businesses that want to own the property where they operate. Across the broader mortgage landscape, opportunities for growth are emerging, and we remain diligent in assessing opportunities that complement our long-term strategic mission.” Fourth Quarter Operating Results KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ($ in thousands) 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 $ Variance % Variance Pretax income $ 11,692 $ 11,377 $ 315 2.8 % Net income $ 8,462 $ 8,353 $ 109 1.3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0 1.9 % Core net income(a) $ 9,118 $ 10,081 $ (963 ) (9.6 )% Core diluted earnings per share(a) $ 0.27 $ 0.29 $ (0 ) (9.0 )% Pretax return on equity 12.37 % 13.75 % n.a. (10.0 )% Core pretax return on equity(a) 13.61 % 16.59 % n.a. (18.0 )% Net interest margin - portfolio 2.84 % 4.27 % n.a. (33.7 )% Net interest margin - total company 2.36 % 3.53 % n.a. (33.1 )% Average common equity $ 378,007 $ 330,968 $ 47,039 14.2 % (a) Core income, core diluted earnings per share and core pretax return on equity are non-GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation to GAAP net income at the end of this release. Discussion of results: Net income in 4Q22 was $8.5 million, compared to $8.4 million in 4Q21

Core net income (1) was $9.1 million, a decrease of 9.6% from $10.1 million in 4Q21 primarily from lower NIM

was $9.1 million, a decrease of 9.6% from $10.1 million in 4Q21 primarily from lower NIM Portfolio NIM in 4Q22 was 2.84% compared to 4.27% from 4Q21, as a result of portfolio yields decreasing 70 bps and interest expense increasing 65 bps.

in 4Q22 was 2.84% compared to 4.27% from 4Q21, as a result of portfolio yields decreasing 70 bps and interest expense increasing 65 bps. The GAAP pretax return on equity was 12.37% in 4Q22, compared to 13.75% in 4Q21 Driven by a 14.2% year-over-year increase in the average equity balance from 4Q21

TOTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO ($ of UPB in millions) 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 $ Variance % Variance Held for Investment Investor 1-4 Rental $ 1,852 $ 1,225 $ 627 51.2 % Mixed Use 443 331 113 34.1 % Multi-Family 301 228 73 32.2 % Retail 305 234 71 30.2 % Warehouse 223 173 51 29.3 % All Other 388 309 78 25.3 % Total $ 3,512 $ 2,500 1,013 40.5 % Held for Sale Multi-Family $ - $ 87 $ (87 ) (100.0 )% Total Managed Loan Portfolio UPB $ 3,512 $ 2,587 $ 925 35.8 % Key loan portfolio metrics: Total loan count 8,893 6,964 Weighted average loan to value 68.2 % 67.7 % Weighted average coupon 7.95 % 7.76 % Weighted average total portfolio yield 7.51 % 8.21 % Weighted average portfolio debt cost 5.23 % 4.58 % Discussion of results: Velocity’s total loan portfolio was $3.5 billion in UPB as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 35.8% from $2.6 billion in UPB as of December 31, 2021 Driven by strong loan production volume and reduced payoff activity Payoff activity totaled $84.6 million in UPB in 4Q22, a decrease of 39.7% from $140.3 million in 4Q21. As a result, we recognized less delinquent interest, which reduced portfolio yields The UPB of FVO loans was $268.6 million as of December 31, 2022

The weighted average portfolio loan-to-value ratio was 68.2% as of

December 31, 2022, consistent with the 67.7% as of December 31, 2021, and the five-quarter trailing average of 68.1%

December 31, 2022, consistent with the 67.7% as of December 31, 2021, and the five-quarter trailing average of 68.1% The weighted average total portfolio yield was 7.51% in 4Q22, a decrease of 70 bps from 4Q21, driven primarily by fewer payoffs resulting in less delinquent interest collected

Portfolio-related debt cost in 4Q22 was 5.23%, an increase of 65 bps from 4Q21 driven by higher interest rates LOAN PRODUCTION VOLUMES ($ in millions) 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 $ Variance % Variance Investor 1-4 Rental $ 169 $ 267 $ (98 ) (36.8 )% Traditional Commercial $ 83 203 (120 ) (59.2 )% Short-term loans $ 26 27 (1 ) (4.8 )% Total loan production $ 277.8 $ 498 $ (220 ) (44.2 )% Acquisitions $ - $ 10 Discussion of results: Loan production in 4Q22 totaled $277.8 million in UPB, a 44.2% decrease from $497.8 million in UPB in 4Q21 Driven by the decision to restrict lending due to securitization market volatility

The weighted average coupon (WAC) on 4Q22 HFI loan production was 9.7%, an increase of 78 bps from 3Q22 and 339 basis points from 4Q21 HFI PORTFOLIO CREDIT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ($ in thousands) 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 $ Variance % Variance Nonperforming loans(a) $ 292,789 $ 273,101 $ 19,688 7.2 % Average Nonperforming Loans $ 279,224 $ 274,112 $ 5,112 1.9 % Average Loan HFI $ 3,430,296 $ 2,363,987 $ 1,066,309 45.1 % Nonperforming loans % total HFI Loans 8.3 % 10.9 % n.a. (24.0 )% Total Charge Offs $ - $ 143 $ (143 ) n.m Charge-offs as a % of Avg. Nonperforming Loans(b) 0.00 % 0.21 % n.a. n.m Loan Loss Reserve $ 4,893 $ 4,262 $ 631 14.8 % (a) Nonperforming/Nonaccrual loans include loans 90+ days past due, loans in foreclosure, bankruptcy and on nonaccrual. (b) Reflects the annualized quarter-to-date charge-offs to average nonperforming loans for the period. n.m. - non meaningful Discussion of results: Nonperforming loans (NPL) totaled $292.8 million in UPB as of December 31, 2022, or 8.3% of loans HFI, compared to $273.1 million and 10.9%, respectively, as of December 31, 2021

Charge-offs in 4Q22 totaled $0.0 compared to $142.7 thousand in 4Q21 The trailing five-quarter charge-off average was $132.6 thousand

The loan loss reserve totaled $4.9 million as of December 31, 2022, a 14.8% increase from $4.3 million as of December 31, 2021 New originations or acquisitions where FVO accounting is elected will not be subject to a CECL reserve

Since the program's inception in April 2020, capitalized interest recovered on COVID forbearance loans totaled $4.3 million, with a remaining balance of $7.2 million as of December 31, 2022. None of the capitalized interest has been forgiven. NET REVENUES ($ in thousands) 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 $ Variance % Variance Interest income $ 65,632 $ 49,360 $ 16,272 33.0 % Interest expense - portfolio related (40,854 ) (23,666 ) (17,188 ) 72.6 % Net Interest Income - portfolio related 24,777 25,694 (917 ) (3.6 )% Interest expense - corporate debt (4,139 ) $ (4,462 ) 323 (7.2 )% Net Interest Income $ 20,638 $ 21,232 $ (594 ) (2.8 )% Loan loss provision 437 (377 ) 814 (215.8 )% Gain on disposition of loans 391 2,357 (1,966 ) (83.4 )% Unrealized gain/(loss) on fair value loans 7,795 11 7,784 n.m Unrealized gain/(loss) on mortgage servicing rights (630 ) - (630 ) n.m Other operating income (expense) 3,472 249 3,223 n.m Net Revenue $ 32,105 $ 23,472 $ 8,632 36.8 % n.m. - non meaningful Discussion of results: Net Revenue increased 36.8%, driven by higher other operating income as a result of our FVO election for new originations

Total net interest income, including corporate debt interest expense, decreased by $0.6 million, or 2.8% from 4Q21 Interest income grew by $16.3 million from 4Q21 as a result of the higher portfolio balance, offset by lower yields Portfolio interest expense increased by $17.2 million from 4Q21 as a result of higher warehouse balances and increased interest rates

The company elected fair value accounting treatment for all HFI loan originations effective October 1, 2022 The unrealized fair value gain on loans originated during 4Q22 was $7.8 million Other operating income in 4Q22 included $3.1 million of origination fees Recognized additional compensation and production-related expenses of approximately $4.6 million

The valuation loss in our mortgage servicing right (MSR) asset was $0.6 million, driven by a decrease in the servicing portfolio due to payoffs and an increase in the assumed CPR OPERATING EXPENSES ($ in thousands) 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 $ Variance % Variance Compensation and employee benefits $ 11,793 $ 4,720 $ 7,073 149.9 % Rent and occupancy 435 429 6 1.4 % Loan servicing 3,244 2,480 764 30.8 % Professional fees 1,091 1,716 (625 ) (36.4 )% Real estate owned, net 552 417 135 32.3 % Other expenses 3,297 2,333 964 41.3 % Total operating expenses $ 20,413 $ 12,095 $ 8,318 68.8 % Discussion of results: Operating expenses totaled $20.4 million in 4Q22, an increase of 68.8% from 4Q21 The increase in compensation and employee benefit expense resulted from the company’s fair value election. Compensation expense related to loan originations is expensed as incurred under fair value accounting rather than deferred over the life of the loan under amortized cost accounting Servicing expense growth was driven by the increase in securitizations outstanding to $2.8 billion as of December 31, 2022 from $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2021 The growth in other expenses compared to 4Q21 relates to miscellaneous FVO production-related expenses that were previously deferred

SECURITIZATIONS ($ in thousands) Securities Balance at Balance at Trusts Issued 12/31/2022 W.A. Rate 12/31/2021 W.A. Rate 2015-1 Trust 285,457 - - $ 17,536 7.22% 2016-1 Trust 319,809 22,369 8.59% 36,401 8.22% 2017-2 Trust 245,601 59,183 3.92% 86,497 3.37% 2018-1 Trust 176,816 43,596 4.05% 62,375 4.04% 2018-2 Trust 307,988 93,792 4.46% 143,152 4.39% 2019-1 Trust 235,580 91,167 4.06% 132,306 4.02% 2019-2 Trust 207,020 82,508 3.46% 122,205 3.44% 2019-3 Trust 154,419 67,899 3.25% 95,521 3.26% 2020-1 Trust 248,700 136,643 2.89% 174,550 2.82% 2020-2 Trust 96,352 60,445 4.60% 80,676 4.45% 2020-MC1 Trust 179,371 - - 35,711 4.42% 2021-1 Trust 251,301 196,969 1.73% 236,190 1.73% 2021-2 Trust 194,918 170,072 2.02% 197,744 2.28% 2021-3 Trust 204,205 178,038 2.44% 202,793 2.45% 2021-4 Trust 319,116 273,489 3.20% 315,489 3.11% 2022-1 Trust 273,594 256,667 3.93% 2022-2 Trust 241,388 233,045 5.07% 2022-MC1 Trust 84,967 54,528 6.91% 2022-3 Trust 296,323 280,066 5.67% 2022-4 Trust 308,357 301,856 6.23% 2022-5 Trust 188,754 186,577 7.10% $ 4,820,036 $ 2,788,909 4.27% $ 1,939,146 3.20% Discussion of results Completed the VCC 2022-5 securitization totaling $188.8 million of securities issued in October, comprised of Investor 1-4 and Traditional Commercial long-term loans

The weighted average rate on Velocity’s outstanding securitizations increased 107 bps from December 31, 2021, driven by higher rates on securitizations issued in 2022

After quarter end, the Company completed the VCC 2023-1 securitization totaling $198.7 million of securities issued in January 2023 RESOLUTION ACTIVITIES LONG-TERM LOANS RESOLUTION ACTIVITY FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FOURTH QUARTER 2021 ($ in thousands) UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ Paid in full $ 8,188 $ 329 $ 11,464 $ 614 Paid current 9,648 21 12,209 290 REO sold (a) 2,404 67 1,770 121 Total resolutions $ 20,240 $ 417 $ 25,443 $ 1,025 Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 102.1% 104.0% SHORT-TERM AND FORBEARANCE LOANS RESOLUTION ACTIVITY FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FOURTH QUARTER 2021 ($ in thousands) UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ Paid in full $ 4,092 $ 82 $ 12,567 $ 623 Paid current 457 - 5,837 67 REO sold 529 74 266 48 Total resolutions $ 5,078 $ 156 $ 18,670 $ 738 Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 103.1% 104.0% Grand total resolutions $ 25,318 $ 572 $ 44,113 $ 1,763 Grand total resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 102.3% 104.0% Discussion of results: Total NPL and REO resolution activities in 4Q22 totaled $25.3 million in UPB and realized net gains of $0.6 million, or 102.3% of UPB resolved, compared to $44.1 million in UPB and net gains of $1.8 million, or 104.0% of UPB resolved in 4Q21 Long-term loan and REO resolutions in 4Q22 totaled $20.2 million in UPB and realized gains of $0.4 million, compared to $25.4 million in UPB and realized gains of $1.0 million in 4Q21 Short-term loan and REO resolutions in 4Q22 totaled $5.1 million in UPB and realized gains of $0.2 million, compared to $18.7 million in UPB and realized gains of $0.74 million in 4Q21

Loans resolutions in 4Q22 were $15.2 million in UPB below the recent five quarter resolution average of $40.5 million in UPB. Expect resolutions to increase in 2023 to levels consistent with the historical average

Full-Year 2022 Operating Results FULL-YEAR OPERATING RESULTS ($ in thousands) FY 2022 FY 2021 $ Variance % Variance Investor 1-4 Rental $ 994 $ 746 $ 247 33.2 % Traditional Commercial 652 512 140 27.2 % Short-term loans 116 67 49 73.0 % Total Loan production $ 1,762 $ 1,326 $ 436 32.9 % Net Interest Margin - Portfolio 3.64 % 4.54 % n.a. (19.8 )% Average Nonperforming Loans $ 266,129 $ 307,562 $ (41,433 ) (13.5 )% Charge-offs as a % of Avg. Nonperforming Loans(b) 0.20 % 0.42 % n.a. (53.4 )% Total charge-offs $ 521 $ 1,291 $ (770 ) (59.6 )% Total Net Interest Income(a) 81,996 76,265 $ 5,731 7.5 % Total Other Income 22,225 8,188 14,037 171.4 % Total Expenses 72,011 55,229 16,782 30.4 % Net Income $ 32,211 $ 29,224 $ 2,987 10.2 % Diluted EPS $ 0.94 $ 0.86 $ 0.08 9.7 % Core Income(c) $ 42,153 $ 33,278 $ 8,874 26.7 % Core Diluted EPS(c) $ 1.24 $ 0.98 $ 0.26 26.1 % (a) After provision for loan losses. (b) Reflects the annualized quarter-to-date charge-offs to average nonperforming loans for the period. (c) Core income is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the reconciliation to GAAP net income at the end of this release. Discussion of results: Loan production in 2022 totaled $1.8 billion in UPB, a 32.9% increase from $1.3 billion in UPB in 2021 Record strong demand for single-family rentals and smaller commercial properties nationwide

Net interest margin (NIM) was 3.64% in 2022, a 90 bps decrease from 4.54% in 2021 The decrease is a result of higher securitization and warehouse financing costs driven by the rapid increase in interest rates and lower realized portfolio yields

Charge-offs in 2022 totaled $0.5 million, a 59.6% decrease from $1.3 million in 2021 As a percentage of average nonperforming loans, charge-offs were 0.20% in 2022, a decrease from 0.42% in 2021. The decrease reflects our continued strong underwriting process and successful loss mitigation by Velocity’s special servicing team.

Net income totaled 32.2 million in 2022, a 10.2% increase from 29.2 million in 2021 Net interest income (after provision for loan losses) totaled $82.0 million, a 7.5% increase from $76.3 million in 2021, driven by HFI portfolio growth, partially offset by lower portfolio yields Other income totaled $22.2 million, a 171.4% increase from $8.2 million in 2021, driven by the Company’s fair value accounting election for loan production originated after October 1, 2022, MSR valuation gains and production fee income Expenses totaled $72.0 million, a 30.4% increase from $55.2 million in 2021, driven by an increase in compensation expense related to the Company’s fair value accounting election and servicing costs resulting from the issuance of six new VCC securitizations in 2022

Core net income (1) totaled $42.2 million, a 26.7% increase from $32.3 million in 2021 2022 core income adjustment totaled $9.9 million related to the Company’s corporate debt refinancing in March 2022, in addition to equity incentive compensation expenses and costs related to the Company’s employee stock purchase plan (ESPP) in 4Q22

totaled $42.2 million, a 26.7% increase from $32.3 million in 2021 Core diluted EPS was $1.24 per share, a 26.1% increase from $0.98 per share in 2021 Velocity’s executive management team will host a conference call and webcast to review 4Q22 and Full-Year 2022 financial results on March 9th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Webcast Information The conference call will be webcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of the Velocity Financial Investor Relations website https://www.velfinance.com/events-and-presentations. To listen to the webcast, please go to Velocity’s website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download, and install any needed software. An audio replay of the call will also be available on Velocity’s website following the completion of the conference call. Conference Call Information To participate by phone, please dial-in 15 minutes before the start time to allow for wait times to access the conference call. The live conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-316-0544 in the U.S. and Canada and 1-412-317-5725 for international callers. Callers should ask to join the Velocity Financial, Inc. conference call. A replay of the call will be available through midnight on March 31, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. and 855-669-9658 in Canada or 1-412-317-0088 internationally. The passcode for the replay is #1703714. The replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website under "Events and Presentations.” About Velocity Financial, Inc. Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4-unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers built and refined over 18 years. Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses non-GAAP core net income and core diluted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that represent our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share, adjusted to eliminate the effect of certain costs incurred from activities that are not normal recurring operating expenses, such as COVID-stressed charges and recoveries of loan loss provision, nonrecurring debt amortization, the impact of operational measures taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic and workforce reduction costs, and costs associated with acquisitions. To calculate non-GAAP core diluted EPS, we use the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding that is used to calculate net income per diluted share under GAAP. We have included non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS because they are key measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Accordingly, we believe that non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. In addition, they provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain items that we expect to be nonrecurring. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. For more information on Core Income, please refer to the section of this press release below titled “Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income” at the end of this press release. Forward-Looking Statements Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated results, expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “goal,” ”position,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions, and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events, or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) the continued course and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its direct and indirect impacts, (2) general economic and real estate market conditions, including the risk of recession (3) regulatory and/or legislative changes, (4) our customers' continued interest in loans and doing business with us, (5) market conditions and investor interest in our future securitizations, and (6) the continued conflict in Ukraine and (7) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies. Additional information relating to these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements can be found in the section titled ‘‘Risk Factors” in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as well as other cautionary statements we make in our current and periodic filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.velfinance.com. Velocity Financial, LLC Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition Quarter Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited (In thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,248 $ 26,372 $ 46,250 $ 36,629 $ 35,965 Restricted cash 16,808 14,533 9,217 10,837 11,639 Loans held for sale, net - - - 77,503 87,908 Loans held for sale, at fair value - 16,569 - - - Loans held for investment, at fair value 276,095 926 1,351 1,352 1,359 Loans held for investment 3,272,390 3,445,563 3,118,799 2,828,302 2,527,564 Total loans, net 3,548,485 3,463,058 3,120,150 2,907,156 2,616,831 Accrued interest receivables 20,463 18,333 15,820 14,169 13,159 Receivables due from servicers 65,644 66,992 75,688 78,278 74,330 Other receivables 1,075 1,962 1,320 4,527 1,812 Real estate owned, net 13,325 13,188 19,218 16,177 17,557 Property and equipment, net 3,356 3,495 3,632 3,690 3,830 Deferred tax asset 5,033 4,337 15,195 16,477 16,604 Mortgage Servicing Rights, at fair value 9,238 9,868 8,438 7,661 7,152 Goodwill 6,775 6,775 6,775 6,775 6,775 Other assets 13,525 18,453 11,036 7,345 6,824 Total Assets $ 3,748,975 $ 3,647,366 $ 3,332,739 $ 3,109,721 $ 2,812,478 Liabilities and members' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 91,525 $ 75,150 $ 78,384 $ 92,768 $ 92,195 Secured financing, net 209,846 209,537 209,227 208,956 162,845 Securitizations, net 2,736,290 2,651,895 2,477,226 2,035,374 1,911,879 Warehouse & repurchase facilities 330,814 340,050 208,390 424,692 301,069 Total Liabilities 3,368,475 3,276,632 2,973,227 2,761,790 2,467,988 Mezzanine Equity Series A Convertible preferred stock - - - - - Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 376,811 366,810 355,895 344,441 341,109 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 3,689 3,924 3,617 3,491 3,381 Total equity 380,500 370,734 359,512 347,932 344,490 Total Liabilities and members' equity $ 3,748,975 $ 3,647,366 $ 3,332,739 $ 3,109,722 $ 2,812,478 Book value per share $ 11.89 $ 11.61 $ 11.26 $ 10.90 $ 10.84 Shares outstanding 31,996 31,922 31,922 31,913 31,787 Velocity Financial, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarters) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Revenues Interest income $ 65,632 $ 63,419 $ 59,243 $ 52,049 $ 49,360 Interest expense - portfolio related 40,854 34,561 28,752 23,556 23,666 Net interest income - portfolio related 24,778 28,858 30,491 28,493 25,694 Interest expense - corporate debt 4,139 4,011 4,182 17,140 4,462 Net interest income 20,639 24,847 26,309 11,353 21,232 Provision for loan losses (437 ) 580 279 730 377 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,076 24,267 26,030 10,623 20,855 Other operating income Gain on disposition of loans 391 399 1,776 4,540 2,357 Unrealized gain/(loss) on fair value loans 7,795 453 6 11 11 Unrealized gain/(loss) on mortgage servicing rights (630 ) 1,430 776 510 - Other income (expense) 3,472 227 481 587 249 Other operating income (expense) 11,029 2,509 3,039 5,648 2,617 Net revenue 32,105 26,776 29,070 16,271 23,472 Operating expenses Compensation and employee benefits 11,793 6,788 6,553 5,323 4,720 Rent and occupancy 435 445 426 442 429 Loan servicing 3,244 3,314 3,290 2,450 2,480 Professional fees 1,091 664 1,062 1,362 1,716 Real estate owned, net 552 (195 ) (251 ) (175 ) 417 Other operating expenses 3,297 1,711 3,199 2,848 2,333 Total operating expenses 20,413 12,727 14,279 12,250 12,095 Income before income taxes 11,692 14,049 14,790 4,021 11,377 Income tax expense 3,465 3,759 4,019 790 3,024 Net income 8,227 10,290 10,771 3,231 8,353 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (235 ) 307 126 110 - Net income attributable to Velocity Financial, Inc. 8,462 9,983 10,645 3,121 8,353 Less undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities 127 152 164 48 362 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 8,335 $ 9,831 $ 10,481 $ 3,073 $ 7,991 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.26 $ 0.31 $ 0.33 $ 0.10 $ 0.26 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 0.09 $ 0.24 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 31,923 31,922 31,917 31,892 30,897 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 34,063 34,199 34,057 34,204 34,257 Velocity Financial, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Annual) Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Revenues Interest income $ 240,343 $ 181,968 Interest expense - portfolio related 127,723 85,386 Net interest income - portfolio related 112,620 96,582 Interest expense - corporate debt 29,472 20,609 Net interest income 83,148 75,973 Provision for loan losses 1,152 (292 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 81,996 76,265 Other operating income Gain on disposition of loans 7,107 7,892 Unrealized gain/(loss) on fair value loans 8,265 29 Unrealized gain/(loss) on mortgage servicing rights 2,086 - Other income (expense) 4,767 267 Other operating income (expense) 22,225 8,188 Net revenue 104,220 84,453 Operating expenses Compensation and employee benefits 30,458 19,190 Rent and occupancy 1,748 1,769 Loan servicing 12,298 8,282 Professional fees 4,179 3,781 Real estate owned, net (70 ) 3,150 Other operating expenses 11,056 8,488 Total operating expenses 59,669 44,660 Income before income taxes 44,552 39,793 Income tax expense 12,033 10,569 Net income 32,519 29,224 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 308 - Net income attributable to Velocity Financial, Inc. 32,211 29,224 Less undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities 491 8,589 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 31,720 $ 20,635 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.99 $ 0.90 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.94 $ 0.86 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 31,913 22,813 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 34,131 33,982 Velocity Financial, Inc. Net Interest Margin ‒ Portfolio Related and Total Company (Unaudited) Quarters: Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / ($ in thousands) Balance Expense Rate(1) Balance Expense Rate(1) Loan portfolio: Loans held for sale $ 64,699 $ 40,464 Loans held for investment 3,430,296 2,363,987 Total loans $ 3,494,995 $ 65,632 7.51% $ 2,404,451 $ 49,360 8.21% Debt: Warehouse and repurchase facilities $ 284,178 5,776 8.13% $ 271,761 3,273 4.82% Securitizations 2,840,230 35,077 4.94% 1,796,543 20,392 4.54% Total debt - portfolio related 3,124,409 40,853 5.23% 2,068,304 23,665 4.58% Corporate debt 215,000 4,139 7.70% 171,926 4,463 10.38% Total debt $ 3,339,409 $ 44,992 5.39% $ 2,240,230 $ 28,128 5.02% Net interest spread - portfolio related (2) 2.28% 3.63% Net interest margin - portfolio related 2.84% 4.27% Net interest spread - total company (3) 2.11% 3.19% Net interest margin - total company 2.36% 3.53% (1) Annualized. (2) Net interest spread — portfolio related is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our portfolio-related debt. (3) Net interest spread — total company is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our total debt. Annual: Year Ended December 31, 2022 Year Ended December 31, 2021 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / ($ in thousands) Balance Expense Rate(1) Balance Expense Rate(1) Loan portfolio: Loans held for sale $ 49,194 $ 15,794 Loans held for investment 3,043,003 2,110,053 Total loans $ 3,092,198 $ 240,343 7.77% $ 2,125,847 $ 181,968 8.56% Debt: Warehouse and repurchase facilities $ 292,490 17,454 5.97% $ 183,663 9,706 5.28% Securitizations 2,458,332 110,269 4.49% 1,630,385 75,680 4.64% Total debt - portfolio related 2,750,822 127,723 4.64% 1,814,048 85,386 4.71% Corporate debt 205,979 29,472 14.31% 154,890 20,609 13.31% Total debt $ 2,956,801 $ 157,195 5.32% $ 1,968,938 $ 105,995 5.38% Net interest spread - portfolio related (2) 3.13% 3.85% Net interest margin - portfolio related 3.64% 4.54% Net interest spread - total company (3) 2.46% 3.18% Net interest margin - total company 2.69% 3.57% (1) Annualized. (2) Net interest spread — portfolio related is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our portfolio-related debt. (3) Net interest spread — total company is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our total debt. Velocity Financial, Inc. Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) Quarters: Core Income Quarter Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Net Income $ 8,462 $ 9,983 $ 10,645 $ 3,121 $ 8,353 Deal cost write-off - collapsed securitizations - - - - $ 1,104 One-time Century Health & Housing Capital deal costs - - - - $ 624 Recovery of Loan Loss Provision - - - - - Corporate debt refinancing costs - - - $ 9,286 - Equity award & ESPP costs $ 656 - - $ - - Core Income $ 9,118 $ 9,983 $ 10,645 $ 12,407 $ 10,081 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 34,063 34,199 34,057 34,204 34,257 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 0.36 $ 0.29 Annual: Core Income Year Ended 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Net Income $ 32,211 $ 29,224 Deal cost write-off - collapsed securitizations - 1,104 One-time Century Health & Housing Capital deal costs - 624 Recovery of Loan Loss Provision - (1,000 ) Corporate debt refinancing costs 9,286 3,326 Equity award & ESPP costs 656 - Core Income $ 42,153 $ 33,278 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding $ 34,131 $ 33,982 Core diluted earnings per share $ 1.24 $ 0.98 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005684/en/

