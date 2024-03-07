Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) (Velocity or the Company), a leader in business purpose loans, reported net income of $52.3 million and core net income of $53.4 million for full-year 2023, compared to net income of $32.2 million and core net income of $42.2 million for the full-year 2022. Earnings and core earnings per diluted share were $1.52 and $1.54, respectively, for the full-year 2023, compared to $0.94 and $1.24 for the full-year 2022.
“I am pleased to announce that Velocity delivered record earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, driven by strategic portfolio growth and proactive asset management,” said Chris Farrar, President and CEO. “While higher interest rates and rising inflation presented significant challenges for the mortgage market last year, our dedicated and experienced team turned these challenges into opportunities and delivered strong financial and operational results. We successfully increased loan production each quarter in 2023, while also increasing mortgage coupons by 86 basis point from the average rate for 4Q22. As a result, our net interest margins increased 68 basis points from 4Q22, and our asset management team continued to enhance shareholder value with positive recovery rates. Recently, we announced a $75 million capital raise we are deploying into accretive investments to fuel additional growth and attain our “5X25” goal of a $5 billion loan portfolio by 2025.”
Fourth Quarter Operating Results
|KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
|($ in thousands)
4Q 2023
4Q 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
|Pretax income
$
22,307
$
11,692
$
10,615
91
%
|Net income
$
17,355
$
8,462
$
8,892
105
%
|Diluted earnings per share
$
0.50
$
0.25
$
0.25
100
%
|Core net income(a)
$
16,161
$
9,118
$
7,043
77
%
|Core diluted earnings per share(a)
$
0.46
$
0.27
$
0.19
73
%
|Pretax return on equity
20.66
%
12.37
%
|n.a.
67
%
|Core pretax return on equity(a)
20.84
%
13.61
%
|n.a.
53
%
|Net interest margin - portfolio
3.52
%
2.84
%
|n.a.
24
%
|Net interest margin - total company
3.10
%
2.36
%
|n.a.
31
%
|Average common equity
$
431,891
$
378,007
$
53,884
14
%
|(a) Core income, core diluted earnings per share and core pretax return on equity are non-GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation to GAAP net income at the end of this release.
|n.a.- not applicable
Discussion of results:
-
Net income in 4Q23 was $17.4 million, compared to $8.5 million for 4Q22
- Driven by FV gains on new production and a 48.9% increase in net interest income
-
Core net income(1) was $16.2 million, compared to $9.1 million for 4Q22
- 4Q23 Core adjustments include a California apportionment tax liability reduction, incentive compensation expenses and costs related to the Company’s employee stock purchase plan (ESPP)
- Portfolio NIM in 4Q23 was 3.52%, compared to 2.84% for 4Q22, a 24.0% Y/Y increase driven by an increased average portfolio yield from higher loan coupons on recent loan production and growth in NPL resolution gains, partially offset by higher funding costs
- The GAAP pretax return on equity was 20.7% for 4Q23, compared to 12.37% for 4Q22
|TOTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO
|($ of UPB in millions)
4Q 2023
4Q 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
|Held for Investment
|Investor 1-4 Rental
$
2,225
$
1,852
$
373
20
%
|Mixed Use
475
443
32
7
%
|Multi-Family
316
301
15
5
%
|Retail
344
305
39
13
%
|Warehouse
265
223
42
19
%
|All Other
431
388
43
11
%
|Total
$
4,056
$
3,512
$
543
15
%
|Held for Sale
|Investor 1-4 Rental
$
17
$
-
$
17
|n.m.
|Multi-Family
-
-
-
|n.m.
|Warehouse
-
-
-
|n.m.
|All Other
-
-
-
|n.m.
|Total Managed Loan Portfolio UPB
$
4,073
$
3,512
$
560
16
%
|Key loan portfolio metrics:
|Total loan count
10,477
8,893
|Weighted average loan to value
67.8
%
68.2
%
|Weighted average coupon
8.88
%
7.95
%
|Weighted average total portfolio yield
8.70
%
7.51
%
|Weighted average portfolio debt cost
5.75
%
5.23
%
|n.m. - non meaningful
Discussion of results:
-
Velocity’s total loan portfolio was $4.1 billion in UPB as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 16.0% from $3.5 billion in UPB as of December 31, 2022
- Primarily driven by 20.2% Y/Y growth in loans collateralized by Investor 1-4 Rental properties and a combined 15.2% Y/Y growth in loans collateralized by Retail and Warehouse properties
Loan prepayments totaled $118.0 million, an increase of 13.0% Q/Q and 35.7% Y/Y
-
The UPB of Fair Value (FVO) loans was $1.27 billion, or 31.1% of total HFI loans, as of December 31, 2023, an increase from $268.6 million in UPB and 7.6%, as of December 31, 2022
- The company elected fair value accounting treatment for new loan originations effective October 1, 2022
- The weighted average portfolio loan-to-value ratio was 67.8% as of December 31, 2023, down from 68.2% as of December 31, 2022, and consistent with the five-quarter trailing average of 68.8%
- The weighted average total portfolio yield was 8.70% for 4Q23, an increase of 119 bps from 4Q22, driven by a 93 bps increase in average loan coupons from 4Q22
- Portfolio-related debt cost for 4Q23 was 5.75%, an increase of 52 bps from 4Q22, driven by higher interest rates on 2023 securitizations and warehouse financing
|LOAN PRODUCTION VOLUMES
|($ in millions)
4Q 2023
4Q 2022
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Investor 1-4 Rental
$
183
$
169
$
14
9
%
|Traditional Commercial
130
83
47
57
%
|Short-term loans
39
26
13
49
%
|Total loan production
$
352
$
278
$
74
27
%
|Acquisitions
$
-
$
-
|n.m. - non meaningful
Discussion of results:
-
Loan production for 4Q23 totaled $352.1 million in UPB, a 26.8% increase from $277.8 million in UPB for 4Q22
- Driven by continued strong demand for business-purpose loans. On a Q/Q basis, production volume rose 21.2% from 3Q23.
- The weighted average coupon (WAC) on 4Q23 HFI loan production was 11.2%, an increase of 86 bps from the WAC for 4Q22
|HFI PORTFOLIO CREDIT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
|($ in thousands)
4Q 2023
4Q 2022
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Nonperforming loans(a)
$
394,562
$
292,789
$
101,773
35
%
|Average Nonperforming Loans
$
332,971
$
279,224
$
53,748
19
%
|Nonperforming loans % total HFI Loans
9.7
%
8.3
%
|n.a.
17
%
|Total Charge Offs
$
744
$
-
$
744
|n.a.
|Charge-offs as a % of Avg. Nonperforming Loans(b)
0.89
%
0.00
%
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Loan Loss Reserve
$
4,769
$
4,893
$
(124
)
(3
)%
|(a) Nonperforming/Nonaccrual loans include loans 90+ days past due, loans in foreclosure, bankruptcy and on nonaccrual.
|(b) Reflects the annualized quarter-to-date charge-offs to average nonperforming loans for the period.
|n.a.- not applicable
Discussion of results:
-
Nonperforming loans (NPL) totaled $394.6 million in UPB as of December 31, 2023, or 9.7% of loans HFI, compared to $279.2 million and 8.3% as of December 31, 2022
- NPLs as a percentage of HFI loans decreased 32 bps from 10.1% as of September 30, 2023, driven by portfolio growth and a significant slowdown in the pace of loans transitioning to foreclosure
On a year-over-year basis, NPL growth was driven by the older, legacy amortized cost portfolio, and the Company’s collection philosophy that places loans in foreclosure quickly for early delinquencies
-
Charge-offs for 4Q23 totaled $744.0 thousand, compared to no charge-offs for 4Q22
- The trailing five-quarter charge-off average was $408.0 thousand
-
The loan loss reserve totaled $4.8 million as of December 31, 2023, a 2.5% decrease from $4.9 million as of December 31, 2022
- Resulting from the continued run-off of the amortized cost HFI loan portfolio
Loans carried at fair value are not subject to a CECL reserve
|NET REVENUES
|($ in thousands)
4Q 2023
4Q 2022
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Interest income
$
86,269
$
65,632
$
20,638
31
%
|Interest expense - portfolio related
(51,405
)
(40,854
)
(10,551
)
26
%
|Net Interest Income - portfolio related
34,864
24,777
10,087
41
%
|Interest expense - corporate debt
(4,140
)
(4,139
)
(1
)
0
%
|Loan loss provision
(828
)
437
(1,264
)
(290
)%
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
29,897
$
21,076
$
8,821
42
%
|Gain on disposition of loans
1,482
391
1,091
279
%
|Unrealized (loss) gain on fair value loans
39,367
7,795
31,572
405
%
|Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value of securitized debt
(24,085
)
-
(24,085
)
|n.m.
|Unrealized gain/(loss) on mortgage servicing rights
(1,208
)
(630
)
(578
)
92
%
|Origination income
3,981
3,521
461
13
%
|Bank interest income
1,716
-
1,716
|n.m.
|Other operating income (expense)
418
(288
)
706
(245
)%
|Total Other operating income (expense)
$
21,670
$
10,789
$
10,881
101
%
|Net Revenue
$
51,567
$
32,302
$
19,265
60
%
|n.m. - non meaningful
Discussion of results:
- Net Revenue in 4Q23 was $51.6 million, an increase of 59.6% compared to $32.3 million for 4Q22
-
Total net interest income, including corporate debt interest expense and loan loss provision, was $29.9 million for 4Q23, a 41.9% increase from $21.1 million for 4Q22
- Portfolio net Interest income was $34.9 million for 4Q23, an increase of 40.7% from 4Q22 resulting from the increased size of our portfolio and a 68 bps increase in NIM
-
Total other operating income was $21.7 million for 4Q23 as compared to $10.8 million for 4Q22 driven largely by the FVO gains from 4Q23 originations
- Gain on disposition of loans totaled $1.5 million for 4Q23, primarily resulting from loans transferred to REO
Net FVO marks on loans and securitized debt were $15.3 million as a result of new 4Q23 loan production and the decrease in Treasury rates during 4Q23
Origination income totaled $4.0 million, resulting from fee income realized on loans originated in 4Q23
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|($ in thousands)
4Q 2023
4Q 2022
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Compensation and employee benefits
$
15,143
$
11,793
$
3,350
28
%
|Origination (income)/expense
173
1,328
(1,156
)
(87
)%
|Securitization expenses
2,709
-
2,709
|n.m.
|Rent and occupancy
551
435
116
27
%
|Loan servicing
4,636
3,244
1,392
43
%
|Professional fees
1,733
1,091
642
59
%
|Real estate owned, net
2,068
552
1,516
275
%
|Other expenses
2,248
2,360
(112
)
(5
)%
|Total operating expenses
$
29,260
$
20,804
$
8,456
41
%
|n.m. - non meaningful
Discussion of results:
-
Operating expenses totaled $29.3 million for 4Q23, an increase of 40.7% from 4Q22, driven by higher compensation expenses from headcount growth and securitization expenses driven by impacts attributable to our fair value accounting election
-
Compensation expense totaled $15.1 million, compared to $11.8 million for 4Q22
Compensation growth was driven by hires of sales account executives and operational staff, in addition to commissions paid on higher loan production
Securitization expenses totaled $2.7 million, resulting from the issuance of the VCC 2023-4 securitization during the quarter. Securitization issuance costs are now expensed under fair value accounting and were deferred in 4Q22.
Loan servicing expense totaled $4.6 million, a 42.9% increase from $3.2 million for 4Q22, driven by the increase in our portfolio balance and nonperforming loans
REO expense increased totaled $2.1, an increase from $0.6 million for 4Q22, driven by increased valuation-related expenses
- Compensation expense totaled $15.1 million, compared to $11.8 million for 4Q22
|SECURITIZATIONS
|($ in thousands)
|Securities
|Balance at
|Balance at
|Trusts
|Issued
|12/31/2023
|W.A. Rate
|12/31/2022
|W.A. Rate
|2016-1 Trust
319,809
$
-
0.00
%
$
22,369
8.59
%
|2017-2 Trust
245,601
45,869
3.97
%
59,183
3.92
%
|2018-1 Trust
176,816
33,505
4.03
%
43,596
4.05
%
|2018-2 Trust
307,988
76,871
4.48
%
93,792
4.46
%
|2019-1 Trust
235,580
76,391
4.07
%
91,167
4.06
%
|2019-2 Trust
207,020
66,340
3.42
%
82,508
3.46
%
|2019-3 Trust
154,419
58,089
3.29
%
67,899
3.25
%
|2020-1 Trust
248,700
106,976
2.85
%
136,643
2.89
%
|2020-2 Trust
96,352
45,180
4.61
%
60,445
4.60
%
|2021-1 Trust
251,301
171,748
1.76
%
196,969
1.73
%
|2021-2 Trust
194,918
143,797
2.02
%
170,072
2.02
%
|2021-3 Trust
204,205
158,043
2.46
%
178,038
2.44
%
|2021-4 Trust
319,116
244,919
3.22
%
273,489
3.20
%
|2022-1 Trust
273,594
236,358
3.93
%
256,667
3.93
%
|2022-2 Trust
241,388
210,217
5.07
%
233,045
5.07
%
|2022-MC1 Trust
84,967
31,508
6.90
%
54,528
6.91
%
|2022-3 Trust
296,323
257,047
5.70
%
280,066
5.67
%
|2022-4 Trust
308,357
274,419
6.24
%
301,856
6.23
%
|2022-5 Trust
188,754
162,925
7.06
%
186,577
7.10
%
|2023-1 Trust
198,715
177,250
7.02
%
|2023-1R Trust
64,833
58,237
7.68
%
|2023-2 Trust
202,210
188,805
7.19
%
|2023-RTL1 Trust
81,608
81,608
8.24
%
|2023-3 Trust
234,741
227,228
7.82
%
|2023-4 Trust
202,890
201,813
8.38
%
$
5,340,205
$
3,335,143
5.22
%
$
2,788,909
4.27
%
Discussion of results
- The company completed one securitization during 4Q23 totaling $202.9 million of securities issued
- The weighted average rate on Velocity’s outstanding securitizations was 5.22% as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 94 bps from December 31, 2022
|RESOLUTION ACTIVITIES
|LONG-TERM LOANS
|RESOLUTION ACTIVITY
|FOURTH QUARTER 2023
|FOURTH QUARTER 2022
|($ in thousands)
|UPB $
|Gain / (Loss) $
|UPB $
|Gain / (Loss) $
|Paid in full
$
22,342
$
826
$
8,188
$
329
|Paid current
36,026
206
9,648
21
|REO sold (a)
1,588
140
2,404
67
|Total resolutions
$
59,956
$
1,172
$
20,240
$
417
|Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB
102.0
%
102.1
%
|SHORT-TERM AND FORBEARANCE LOANS
|RESOLUTION ACTIVITY
|FOURTH QUARTER 2023
|FOURTH QUARTER 2022
|($ in thousands)
|UPB $
|Gain / (Loss) $
|UPB $
|Gain / (Loss) $
|Paid in full
$
2,770
$
37
$
4,092
$
82
|Paid current
7,560
13
457
-
|REO sold
604
316
529
74
|Total resolutions
$
10,934
$
366
$
5,078
$
156
|Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB
103.3
%
103.1
%
|Grand total resolutions
$
70,890
$
1,538
$
25,318
$
572
|Grand total resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB
102.2
%
102.3
%
Discussion of results:
- NPL resolution totaled 70.9 million in UPB, realizing 102.2% of UPB resolved compared to $25.3 million in UPB and realization of 102.3% of UPB resolved for 4Q22
- 4Q23 NPL resolutions represented 18.3% of nonperforming loan UPB as of September 30, 2023
- The UPB of loan resolutions in 4Q23 was 41.4% higher than the recent five-quarter resolution average of $50.1 million in UPB
Full-Year 2023 Operating Results
|FULL-YEAR OPERATING RESULTS
|($ in thousands)
|FY 2023
|FY 2022
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Investor 1-4 Rental
$
617
$
994
$
(377
)
(38
)%
|Traditional Commercial
381
652
(271
)
(42
)%
|Short-term loans
120
116
4
4
%
|Total Loan production
$
1,118
$
1,762
$
(644
)
(37
)%
|Net Interest Margin - Portfolio
3.34
%
3.64
%
|n.a.
(8
)%
|Average Nonperforming Loans
$
328,105
$
266,129
$
61,976
23
%
|Total Net Interest Income(a)
105,836
81,996
$
23,840
29.1
%
|Total Other Income
65,910
24,320
41,590
171.0
%
|Total Expenses
119,472
74,106
45,365
61.2
%
|Net Income
$
52,273
$
32,211
$
20,062
62
%
|Diluted EPS
$
1.52
$
0.94
$
0.57
61
%
|Core Income(b)
$
53,384
$
42,153
$
11,231
26.6
%
|Core Diluted EPS(b)
$
1.54
$
1.24
$
0.30
24.5
%
|Pretax Return on Equity
17.5
%
12.2
%
|n.a.
42.8
%
|(a) After provision for loan losses.
|(b) Core income is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the reconciliation to GAAP net income at the end of this release.
|n.a.- not applicable
|CHARGE-OFFS, GAIN/(LOSS) ON REO
|($ in thousands)
|FY 2023
|FY 2022
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Average nonperforming loans for the period (a)
$
328,105
$
266,129
$
61,976
23
%
|Charge-offs
(2,039
)
(521
)
$
(1,518
)
291
%
|Charge-offs / Average nonperforming loans for the period (1)
-0.62
%
-0.20
%
$
(0
)
217
%
|Gain on transfer of REO
7,412
3,408
$
4,004
117
%
|Gain on sale of REO
568
2,939
$
(2,371
)
(81
)%
|REO valuations, net
(3,903
)
(364
)
$
(3,539
)
972
%
|Total gain/(loss) on REO
$
2,038
$
5,462
$
(3,424
)
(63
)%
|(a) Reflects the monthly average of nonperforming loans held for investment during the period.
Discussion of results:
-
Loan production in FY 2023 totaled $1.1 billion in UPB, a 36.5% decrease from $1.8 billion in UPB for 2022
- Driven by higher interest rates throughout most of FY 2023
-
Net interest margin (NIM) was 3.34% for FY 2023, a 30 bps decrease from 3.64% for FY 2022
- Driven by higher securitization and warehouse financing costs
Partially offset by a higher weighted average coupon on 2023 loan production of 11.1% compared to 8.0% for FY 2022
-
Average NPLs were $328.1 million for FY 2023, an increase of 23.3% from the FY 2022 average of $266.1 million
- Average NPLs as a percentage of average loans HFI were 8.7% for FY 2023, compared to 8.6% for FY 2022
- Net charge-off and gain/(loss) on REO activity for FY 2023 was a gain of $2.0 million, compared to a gain of $5.5 million for FY 2022
-
Net income totaled 52.3 million for FY 2023, a 62.3% increase from 32.2 million for FY 2022
- Net interest income (after corporate interest expense and provision for loan losses) totaled $105.8 million, a 29.1% increase from $82.0 million in FY 2022, driven by HFI portfolio growth and higher coupons on FY 2023 loan production
Other income totaled $65.9 million, a 171.0% increase from $24.3 million in FY 2022, driven by the net impact of the Company’s fair value accounting election for loan production originated after October 1, 2022, and unrealized fair value losses on securitized debt
Expenses totaled $119.5 million, a 61.2% increase from $74.1 million in FY 2022, driven by an increase in compensation expense related to the Company’s fair value accounting election and securitization costs resulting from the issuance of six VCC securitizations in 2023. Under fair value accounting, securitization costs are expensed as incurred, whereas previously they were deferred and amortized over the life of the securitization.
-
Core net income(1) totaled $53.4 million, a 26.6% increase from $42.2 million for FY 2022
- Core income adjustments totaled $1.1 million, compared to $9.9 million for FY 2022
Core diluted EPS was $1.54 per share, a 24.5% increase from $1.24 per share for FY 2022
- Pretax return on equity was 17.5%, a 42.8% increase from 12.2% for FY 2022
Velocity Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|Quarter Ended
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|12/31/2022
|Audited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|(In thousands)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
40,566
$
29,393
$
33,987
$
39,397
$
45,248
|Restricted cash
21,361
17,703
16,786
16,636
16,808
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
17,590
19,536
-
18,081
-
|Loans held for investment, at fair value
1,306,072
951,990
705,330
450,732
276,095
|Loans held for investment
2,828,123
2,945,840
3,057,940
3,169,280
3,272,390
|Total loans, net
4,151,785
3,917,366
3,763,270
3,638,093
3,548,485
|Accrued interest receivables
27,028
24,756
22,602
20,931
20,463
|Receivables due from servicers
85,077
70,139
63,896
64,133
65,644
|Other receivables
8,763
236
1,306
2,188
1,075
|Real estate owned, net
44,268
29,299
20,388
21,778
13,325
|Property and equipment, net
2,785
2,861
3,023
3,209
3,356
|Deferred tax asset
2,339
705
1,878
2,543
5,033
|Mortgage Servicing Rights, at fair value
8,578
9,786
9,445
9,143
9,238
|Derivative assets
-
1,261
-
-
-
|Goodwill
6,775
6,775
6,775
6,775
6,775
|Other assets
5,248
7,028
7,789
12,268
13,525
|Total Assets
$
4,404,573
$
4,117,308
$
3,951,145
$
3,837,094
$
3,748,975
|Liabilities and members' equity
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
121,969
$
97,869
$
95,344
$
84,976
$
91,525
|Secured financing, net
211,083
210,774
210,464
210,155
209,846
|Securitized debt, net
2,418,811
2,504,334
2,622,547
2,657,469
2,736,290
|Securitized debt, at fair value
877,417
669,139
381,799
194,941
-
|Warehouse & repurchase facilities
334,755
215,176
235,749
298,313
330,814
|Derivative liability
3,665
-
-
-
-
|Total Liabilities
3,967,700
3,697,292
3,545,903
3,445,854
3,368,475
|Stockholders' Equity
|Stockholders' equity
433,444
416,398
401,707
387,624
376,811
|Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
3,429
3,618
3,535
3,616
3,689
|Total equity
436,873
420,016
405,242
391,240
380,500
|Total Liabilities and members' equity
$
4,404,573
$
4,117,308
$
3,951,145
$
3,837,094
$
3,748,975
|Book value per share
$
13.49
$
13.00
$
12.57
$
12.18
$
11.89
|Shares outstanding
32,395(1)
32,314(2)
32,239(3)
32,112(4)
31,996(5)
|(1) Based on 32,395,423 common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 470,413.
|(2) Based on 32,313,744 common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 589,634.
|(3) Based on 32,238,715 common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 502,913.
|(4) Based on 32,111,906 common shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 490,526.
|(5) Based on 31,955,730 common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 494,139..
Velocity Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarters)
|Quarter Ended
|($ in thousands)
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|12/31/2022
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Revenues
|Interest income
$
86,269
$
79,088
$
74,897
$
70,521
$
65,632
|Interest expense - portfolio related
51,405
47,583
45,451
42,029
40,854
|Net interest income - portfolio related
34,864
31,505
29,446
28,492
24,778
|Interest expense - corporate debt
4,140
4,138
4,139
4,139
4,139
|Net interest income
30,724
27,367
25,307
24,353
20,639
|Provision for loan losses
828
154
298
636
(437
)
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
29,897
27,213
25,009
23,717
21,076
|Other operating income
|Gain on disposition of loans
1,482
3,606
1,237
1,913
391
|Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value loans
39,367
(1,284
)
2,413
7,354
7,795
|Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value securitized debt
(24,085
)
9,692
5,560
(170
)
-
|Origination income
3,981
3,323
2,735
2,411
3,521
|Bank interest income
1,716
1,342
1,188
948
-
|Other income (expense)
418
340
601
482
(288
)
|Total other operating income
21,670
17,360
14,036
12,842
11,419
|Net revenue
51,567
44,573
39,046
36,560
32,495
|Operating expenses
|Compensation and employee benefits
15,143
12,523
10,670
10,008
11,793
|Origination expenses
173
273
123
(50
)
1,328
|Securitizations expenses
2,709
4,930
2,699
2,584
-
|Rent and occupancy
551
472
458
446
435
|Loan servicing
4,636
4,901
4,267
3,828
3,244
|Professional fees
1,733
854
1,056
955
1,091
|Real estate owned, net
2,068
1,239
1,018
1,829
552
|Other operating expenses
2,248
2,142
1,931
2,202
2,360
|Total operating expenses
29,260
27,334
22,222
21,802
20,804
|Income before income taxes
22,307
17,239
16,824
14,757
11,692
|Income tax expense
5,141
5,070
4,602
4,021
3,465
|Net income
17,166
12,169
12,222
10,736
8,227
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(189
)
83
39
87
(235
)
|Net income attributable to Velocity Financial, Inc.
17,355
12,086
12,183
10,649
8,462
|Less undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
225
183
185
160
127
|Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
$
17,130
$
11,903
$
11,998
$
10,489
$
8,335
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.53
$
0.37
$
0.37
$
0.33
$
0.26
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.50
$
0.35
$
0.36
$
0.31
$
0.25
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
32,326
32,275
32,122
32,098
31,923
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
34,991
34,731
34,140
34,052
34,063
Velocity Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Years)
|Year Ended
|($ in thousands)
|12/31/2023
|12/31/2022
|Audited
|Audited
|Revenues
|Interest income
$
310,776
$
240,343
|Interest expense - portfolio related
186,468
127,723
|Net interest income - portfolio related
124,308
112,620
|Interest expense - corporate debt
16,556
29,472
|Net interest income
107,750
83,148
|Provision for loan losses
1,915
1,152
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
105,836
81,996
|Other operating income
|Gain on disposition of loans
8,238
7,107
|Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value loans
47,850
8,265
|Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value securitized debt
(9,002
)
-
|Origination income
12,450
5,225
|Bank interest income
5,194
-
|Other income (expense)
1,840
1,637
|Total other operating income
65,910
24,320
|Net revenue
171,745
106,316
|Operating expenses
|Compensation and employee benefits
48,344
30,458
|Origination expenses
518
3,985
|Securitizations expenses
12,923
-
|Rent and occupancy
1,927
1,748
|Loan servicing
17,631
12,298
|Professional fees
4,599
4,179
|Real estate owned, net
6,153
(70
)
|Other operating expenses
8,524
9,166
|Total operating expenses
100,618
61,764
|Income before income taxes
71,127
44,553
|Income tax expense
18,834
12,033
|Net income
52,293
32,519
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
19
308
|Net income attributable to Velocity Financial, Inc.
52,273
32,211
|Less undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
753
491
|Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
$
51,520
$
31,720
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
1.60
$
0.99
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
1.52
$
0.94
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
32,206
31,913
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
34,484
34,131
Velocity Financial, Inc.
Net Interest Margin ‒ Portfolio Related and Total Company
(Unaudited)
Quarters:
|Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
|Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
|Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|($ in thousands)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate(1)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate(1)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate(1)
|Loan portfolio:
|Loans held for sale
$
14,918
$
3,170
$
64,699
|Loans held for investment
3,949,642
3,770,460
3,430,296
|Total loans
$
3,964,560
$
86,268
8.70
%
$
3,773,631
$
79,088
8.38
%
$
3,494,995
$
65,632
7.51
%
|Debt:
|Warehouse and repurchase facilities
$
255,266
6,040
9.46
%
$
192,855
4,943
10.25
%
$
286,094
5,776
8.08
%
|Securitizations
3,320,467
45,365
5.46
%
3,186,756
42,640
5.35
%
2,838,315
35,078
4.94
%
|Total debt - portfolio related
3,575,733
51,405
5.75
%
3,379,610
47,583
5.63
%
3,124,409
40,854
5.23
%
|Corporate debt
215,000
4,138
7.70
%
215,000
4,138
7.70
%
215,000
4,139
7.70
%
|Total debt
$
3,790,733
$
55,543
5.86
%
$
3,594,610
$
51,721
5.76
%
$
3,339,409
$
44,993
5.39
%
|Net interest spread - portfolio related (2)
2.95
%
2.75
%
2.28
%
|Net interest margin - portfolio related
3.52
%
3.34
%
2.84
%
|Net interest spread - total company (3)
2.84
%
2.63
%
2.11
%
|Net interest margin - total company
3.10
%
2.90
%
2.36
%
|(1) Annualized.
|(2) Net interest spread — portfolio related is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our portfolio-related debt.
|(3) Net interest spread — total company is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our total debt.
Years:
|Year Ended December 31, 2023
|Year Ended December 31, 2022
|Year Ended December 31, 2021
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|($ in thousands)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Loan portfolio:
|Loans held for sale
$
8,615
$
49,194
$
15,794
|Loans held for investment
3,716,582
3,043,003
2,110,053
|Total loans
$
3,725,197
$
310,775
8.34
%
$
3,092,198
$
240,343
7.77
%
$
2,125,847
$
181,968
8.56
%
|Debt:
|Warehouse and repurchase facilities
$
227,911
21,726
9.53
%
$
292,490
17,454
5.97
%
$
183,663
9,706
5.28
%
|Securitizations
3,113,500
164,742
5.29
%
2,458,332
110,269
4.49
%
1,630,385
75,680
4.64
%
|Total debt - portfolio related
3,341,411
186,468
5.58
%
2,750,822
127,723
4.64
%
1,814,048
85,386
4.71
%
|Corporate debt
215,000
16,556
7.70
%
205,979
29,472
14.31
%
154,890
20,609
13.31
%
|Total debt
$
3,556,411
$
203,024
5.71
%
$
2,956,801
$
157,195
5.32
%
$
1,968,938
$
105,995
5.38
%
|Net interest spread - portfolio related (1)
2.76
%
3.13
%
3.85
%
|Net interest margin - portfolio related
3.34
%
3.64
%
4.54
%
|Net interest spread - total company (2)
2.63
%
2.46
%
3.18
%
|Net interest margin - total company
2.89
%
2.69
%
3.57
%
|(1) Net interest spread — portfolio related is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our portfolio-related debt.
|(2) Net interest spread — total company is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our total debt.
Velocity Financial, Inc.
Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income
(Unaudited)
Quarters:
|Core Net Income
|Quarter Ended
|12/31/2023
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|12/31/2022
|Net Income
$
17,355
$
12,086
$
12,183
$
10,649
$
8,462
|Tax liability reduction
(1,866
)
-
-
-
-
|Equity award & ESPP costs
673
832
745
728
656
|Core Net Income
$
16,161
$
12,918
$
12,928
$
11,376
$
9,118
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
34,991
34,731
34,140
34,052
34,063
|Core diluted earnings per share
$
0.46
$
0.37
$
0.38
$
0.33
$
0.27
Years:
|Core Net Income
|Year Ended
|12/31/2023
|12/31/2022
|Net Income
$
52,273
$
32,211
|Corporate debt refinancing costs
-
$
9,286
|Tax liability reduction
(1,866
)
-
|Equity award & ESPP costs
2,977
656
|Core Net Income
$
53,384
$
42,153
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
$
34,484
$
34,131
|Core diluted earnings per share
$
1.54
$
1.24
