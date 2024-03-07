Fourth Quarter Highlights: Net income of $17.4 million, up 105.1% from $8.5 million for 4Q22. Diluted EPS of $0.50, up $0.25 from $0.25 per share for 4Q22 Core net income(1) of $16.2 million, up 77.2% from $9.1 million for 4Q22. Core diluted EPS(1) of $0.46, up $0.19 from $0.27 per share for 4Q22 Loan production of $352.1 million in UPB, a 21.2% increase from 3Q23 and 26.8% from 4Q22 Year-to-date 2024 loan production through February 2024 totaled $254.4 million with an 11.1% weighted average coupon (WAC) Nonperforming loans as a percentage of Held for Investment (HFI) loans was 9.7%, a decrease from 10.1% as of September 30, 2023, and an increase from 8.3% as of December 31, 2022 Resolutions of nonperforming loans (NPL) and real estate owned (REO) totaled $70.9 million in UPB, Realizing gains of $1.5 million or 102.2% of UPB resolved Portfolio net interest margin (NIM) of 3.52%, up 18 bps Q/Q and an increase of 68 bps from 2.84% for 4Q22 Completed the VCC 2023-4 securitization totaling $202.9 million of securities issued Liquidity(2) of $63.2 million as of December 31, 2023 Non-recourse debt to equity ratio of 1.2 times Book value per common share of $13.49 as of December 31, 2023, an increase from $13.00 as of September 30, 2023 Full-Year 2023 Highlights: Total loan portfolio of $4.1 billion in UPB, an increase of 16.0% from December 31, 2022 Loan production volume of $1.1 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB), a decrease from $1.8 billion for FY 2022 Net income of $52.3 million, compared to $32.2 million for FY 2022. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 in 2023, compared to $0.94 per share for FY 2022 Core Net Income(1) totaled $53.4 million in 2023, compared to $42.2 million for FY 2022. Core diluted EPS(1) of $1.54, compared to $1.24 per share for FY 2022 Net charge-off and gain/(loss) on REO activity for FY 2023 was a gain of $2.0 million, compared to a gain of $5.5 million for FY 2022 Portfolio NIM of 3.34%, compared to 3.64% for FY 2022 Pretax return on equity of 17.5%, an increase from 12.2% for FY 2022

Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) (Velocity or the Company), a leader in business purpose loans, reported net income of $52.3 million and core net income of $53.4 million for full-year 2023, compared to net income of $32.2 million and core net income of $42.2 million for the full-year 2022. Earnings and core earnings per diluted share were $1.52 and $1.54, respectively, for the full-year 2023, compared to $0.94 and $1.24 for the full-year 2022.

“I am pleased to announce that Velocity delivered record earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, driven by strategic portfolio growth and proactive asset management,” said Chris Farrar, President and CEO. “While higher interest rates and rising inflation presented significant challenges for the mortgage market last year, our dedicated and experienced team turned these challenges into opportunities and delivered strong financial and operational results. We successfully increased loan production each quarter in 2023, while also increasing mortgage coupons by 86 basis point from the average rate for 4Q22. As a result, our net interest margins increased 68 basis points from 4Q22, and our asset management team continued to enhance shareholder value with positive recovery rates. Recently, we announced a $75 million capital raise we are deploying into accretive investments to fuel additional growth and attain our “5X25” goal of a $5 billion loan portfolio by 2025.”

Fourth Quarter Operating Results

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ($ in thousands) 4Q 2023 4Q 2022 $ Variance % Variance Pretax income $ 22,307 $ 11,692 $ 10,615 91 % Net income $ 17,355 $ 8,462 $ 8,892 105 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 100 % Core net income(a) $ 16,161 $ 9,118 $ 7,043 77 % Core diluted earnings per share(a) $ 0.46 $ 0.27 $ 0.19 73 % Pretax return on equity 20.66 % 12.37 % n.a. 67 % Core pretax return on equity(a) 20.84 % 13.61 % n.a. 53 % Net interest margin - portfolio 3.52 % 2.84 % n.a. 24 % Net interest margin - total company 3.10 % 2.36 % n.a. 31 % Average common equity $ 431,891 $ 378,007 $ 53,884 14 % (a) Core income, core diluted earnings per share and core pretax return on equity are non-GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation to GAAP net income at the end of this release. n.a.- not applicable

Discussion of results:

Net income in 4Q23 was $17.4 million, compared to $8.5 million for 4Q22 Driven by FV gains on new production and a 48.9% increase in net interest income



Core net income (1) was $16.2 million, compared to $9.1 million for 4Q22 4Q23 Core adjustments include a California apportionment tax liability reduction, incentive compensation expenses and costs related to the Company’s employee stock purchase plan (ESPP)

was $16.2 million, compared to $9.1 million for 4Q22

Portfolio NIM in 4Q23 was 3.52%, compared to 2.84% for 4Q22, a 24.0% Y/Y increase driven by an increased average portfolio yield from higher loan coupons on recent loan production and growth in NPL resolution gains, partially offset by higher funding costs

The GAAP pretax return on equity was 20.7% for 4Q23, compared to 12.37% for 4Q22

TOTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO ($ of UPB in millions) 4Q 2023 4Q 2022 $ Variance % Variance Held for Investment Investor 1-4 Rental $ 2,225 $ 1,852 $ 373 20 % Mixed Use 475 443 32 7 % Multi-Family 316 301 15 5 % Retail 344 305 39 13 % Warehouse 265 223 42 19 % All Other 431 388 43 11 % Total $ 4,056 $ 3,512 $ 543 15 % Held for Sale Investor 1-4 Rental $ 17 $ - $ 17 n.m. Multi-Family - - - n.m. Warehouse - - - n.m. All Other - - - n.m. Total Managed Loan Portfolio UPB $ 4,073 $ 3,512 $ 560 16 % Key loan portfolio metrics: Total loan count 10,477 8,893 Weighted average loan to value 67.8 % 68.2 % Weighted average coupon 8.88 % 7.95 % Weighted average total portfolio yield 8.70 % 7.51 % Weighted average portfolio debt cost 5.75 % 5.23 % n.m. - non meaningful

Discussion of results:

Velocity’s total loan portfolio was $4.1 billion in UPB as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 16.0% from $3.5 billion in UPB as of December 31, 2022 Primarily driven by 20.2% Y/Y growth in loans collateralized by Investor 1-4 Rental properties and a combined 15.2% Y/Y growth in loans collateralized by Retail and Warehouse properties Loan prepayments totaled $118.0 million, an increase of 13.0% Q/Q and 35.7% Y/Y



The UPB of Fair Value (FVO) loans was $1.27 billion, or 31.1% of total HFI loans, as of December 31, 2023, an increase from $268.6 million in UPB and 7.6%, as of December 31, 2022 The company elected fair value accounting treatment for new loan originations effective October 1, 2022



The weighted average portfolio loan-to-value ratio was 67.8% as of December 31, 2023, down from 68.2% as of December 31, 2022, and consistent with the five-quarter trailing average of 68.8%

The weighted average total portfolio yield was 8.70% for 4Q23, an increase of 119 bps from 4Q22, driven by a 93 bps increase in average loan coupons from 4Q22

Portfolio-related debt cost for 4Q23 was 5.75%, an increase of 52 bps from 4Q22, driven by higher interest rates on 2023 securitizations and warehouse financing

LOAN PRODUCTION VOLUMES ($ in millions) 4Q 2023 4Q 2022 $ Variance % Variance Investor 1-4 Rental $ 183 $ 169 $ 14 9 % Traditional Commercial 130 83 47 57 % Short-term loans 39 26 13 49 % Total loan production $ 352 $ 278 $ 74 27 % Acquisitions $ - $ - n.m. - non meaningful

Discussion of results:

Loan production for 4Q23 totaled $352.1 million in UPB, a 26.8% increase from $277.8 million in UPB for 4Q22 Driven by continued strong demand for business-purpose loans. On a Q/Q basis, production volume rose 21.2% from 3Q23.



The weighted average coupon (WAC) on 4Q23 HFI loan production was 11.2%, an increase of 86 bps from the WAC for 4Q22

HFI PORTFOLIO CREDIT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ($ in thousands) 4Q 2023 4Q 2022 $ Variance % Variance Nonperforming loans(a) $ 394,562 $ 292,789 $ 101,773 35 % Average Nonperforming Loans $ 332,971 $ 279,224 $ 53,748 19 % Nonperforming loans % total HFI Loans 9.7 % 8.3 % n.a. 17 % Total Charge Offs $ 744 $ - $ 744 n.a. Charge-offs as a % of Avg. Nonperforming Loans(b) 0.89 % 0.00 % n.a. n.a. Loan Loss Reserve $ 4,769 $ 4,893 $ (124 ) (3 )% (a) Nonperforming/Nonaccrual loans include loans 90+ days past due, loans in foreclosure, bankruptcy and on nonaccrual. (b) Reflects the annualized quarter-to-date charge-offs to average nonperforming loans for the period. n.a.- not applicable

Discussion of results:

Nonperforming loans (NPL) totaled $394.6 million in UPB as of December 31, 2023, or 9.7% of loans HFI, compared to $279.2 million and 8.3% as of December 31, 2022 NPLs as a percentage of HFI loans decreased 32 bps from 10.1% as of September 30, 2023, driven by portfolio growth and a significant slowdown in the pace of loans transitioning to foreclosure On a year-over-year basis, NPL growth was driven by the older, legacy amortized cost portfolio, and the Company’s collection philosophy that places loans in foreclosure quickly for early delinquencies



Charge-offs for 4Q23 totaled $744.0 thousand, compared to no charge-offs for 4Q22 The trailing five-quarter charge-off average was $408.0 thousand



The loan loss reserve totaled $4.8 million as of December 31, 2023, a 2.5% decrease from $4.9 million as of December 31, 2022 Resulting from the continued run-off of the amortized cost HFI loan portfolio Loans carried at fair value are not subject to a CECL reserve



NET REVENUES ($ in thousands) 4Q 2023 4Q 2022 $ Variance % Variance Interest income $ 86,269 $ 65,632 $ 20,638 31 % Interest expense - portfolio related (51,405 ) (40,854 ) (10,551 ) 26 % Net Interest Income - portfolio related 34,864 24,777 10,087 41 % Interest expense - corporate debt (4,140 ) (4,139 ) (1 ) 0 % Loan loss provision (828 ) 437 (1,264 ) (290 )% Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 29,897 $ 21,076 $ 8,821 42 % Gain on disposition of loans 1,482 391 1,091 279 % Unrealized (loss) gain on fair value loans 39,367 7,795 31,572 405 % Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value of securitized debt (24,085 ) - (24,085 ) n.m. Unrealized gain/(loss) on mortgage servicing rights (1,208 ) (630 ) (578 ) 92 % Origination income 3,981 3,521 461 13 % Bank interest income 1,716 - 1,716 n.m. Other operating income (expense) 418 (288 ) 706 (245 )% Total Other operating income (expense) $ 21,670 $ 10,789 $ 10,881 101 % Net Revenue $ 51,567 $ 32,302 $ 19,265 60 % n.m. - non meaningful

Discussion of results:

Net Revenue in 4Q23 was $51.6 million, an increase of 59.6% compared to $32.3 million for 4Q22

Total net interest income, including corporate debt interest expense and loan loss provision, was $29.9 million for 4Q23, a 41.9% increase from $21.1 million for 4Q22 Portfolio net Interest income was $34.9 million for 4Q23, an increase of 40.7% from 4Q22 resulting from the increased size of our portfolio and a 68 bps increase in NIM



Total other operating income was $21.7 million for 4Q23 as compared to $10.8 million for 4Q22 driven largely by the FVO gains from 4Q23 originations Gain on disposition of loans totaled $1.5 million for 4Q23, primarily resulting from loans transferred to REO Net FVO marks on loans and securitized debt were $15.3 million as a result of new 4Q23 loan production and the decrease in Treasury rates during 4Q23 Origination income totaled $4.0 million, resulting from fee income realized on loans originated in 4Q23



OPERATING EXPENSES ($ in thousands) 4Q 2023 4Q 2022 $ Variance % Variance Compensation and employee benefits $ 15,143 $ 11,793 $ 3,350 28 % Origination (income)/expense 173 1,328 (1,156 ) (87 )% Securitization expenses 2,709 - 2,709 n.m. Rent and occupancy 551 435 116 27 % Loan servicing 4,636 3,244 1,392 43 % Professional fees 1,733 1,091 642 59 % Real estate owned, net 2,068 552 1,516 275 % Other expenses 2,248 2,360 (112 ) (5 )% Total operating expenses $ 29,260 $ 20,804 $ 8,456 41 % n.m. - non meaningful

Discussion of results:

Operating expenses totaled $29.3 million for 4Q23, an increase of 40.7% from 4Q22, driven by higher compensation expenses from headcount growth and securitization expenses driven by impacts attributable to our fair value accounting election Compensation expense totaled $15.1 million, compared to $11.8 million for 4Q22 Compensation growth was driven by hires of sales account executives and operational staff, in addition to commissions paid on higher loan production Securitization expenses totaled $2.7 million, resulting from the issuance of the VCC 2023-4 securitization during the quarter. Securitization issuance costs are now expensed under fair value accounting and were deferred in 4Q22. Loan servicing expense totaled $4.6 million, a 42.9% increase from $3.2 million for 4Q22, driven by the increase in our portfolio balance and nonperforming loans REO expense increased totaled $2.1, an increase from $0.6 million for 4Q22, driven by increased valuation-related expenses



SECURITIZATIONS ($ in thousands) Securities Balance at Balance at Trusts Issued 12/31/2023 W.A. Rate 12/31/2022 W.A. Rate 2016-1 Trust 319,809 $ - 0.00 % $ 22,369 8.59 % 2017-2 Trust 245,601 45,869 3.97 % 59,183 3.92 % 2018-1 Trust 176,816 33,505 4.03 % 43,596 4.05 % 2018-2 Trust 307,988 76,871 4.48 % 93,792 4.46 % 2019-1 Trust 235,580 76,391 4.07 % 91,167 4.06 % 2019-2 Trust 207,020 66,340 3.42 % 82,508 3.46 % 2019-3 Trust 154,419 58,089 3.29 % 67,899 3.25 % 2020-1 Trust 248,700 106,976 2.85 % 136,643 2.89 % 2020-2 Trust 96,352 45,180 4.61 % 60,445 4.60 % 2021-1 Trust 251,301 171,748 1.76 % 196,969 1.73 % 2021-2 Trust 194,918 143,797 2.02 % 170,072 2.02 % 2021-3 Trust 204,205 158,043 2.46 % 178,038 2.44 % 2021-4 Trust 319,116 244,919 3.22 % 273,489 3.20 % 2022-1 Trust 273,594 236,358 3.93 % 256,667 3.93 % 2022-2 Trust 241,388 210,217 5.07 % 233,045 5.07 % 2022-MC1 Trust 84,967 31,508 6.90 % 54,528 6.91 % 2022-3 Trust 296,323 257,047 5.70 % 280,066 5.67 % 2022-4 Trust 308,357 274,419 6.24 % 301,856 6.23 % 2022-5 Trust 188,754 162,925 7.06 % 186,577 7.10 % 2023-1 Trust 198,715 177,250 7.02 % 2023-1R Trust 64,833 58,237 7.68 % 2023-2 Trust 202,210 188,805 7.19 % 2023-RTL1 Trust 81,608 81,608 8.24 % 2023-3 Trust 234,741 227,228 7.82 % 2023-4 Trust 202,890 201,813 8.38 % $ 5,340,205 $ 3,335,143 5.22 % $ 2,788,909 4.27 %

Discussion of results

The company completed one securitization during 4Q23 totaling $202.9 million of securities issued

The weighted average rate on Velocity’s outstanding securitizations was 5.22% as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 94 bps from December 31, 2022

RESOLUTION ACTIVITIES LONG-TERM LOANS RESOLUTION ACTIVITY FOURTH QUARTER 2023 FOURTH QUARTER 2022 ($ in thousands) UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ Paid in full $ 22,342 $ 826 $ 8,188 $ 329 Paid current 36,026 206 9,648 21 REO sold (a) 1,588 140 2,404 67 Total resolutions $ 59,956 $ 1,172 $ 20,240 $ 417 Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 102.0 % 102.1 % SHORT-TERM AND FORBEARANCE LOANS RESOLUTION ACTIVITY FOURTH QUARTER 2023 FOURTH QUARTER 2022 ($ in thousands) UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ Paid in full $ 2,770 $ 37 $ 4,092 $ 82 Paid current 7,560 13 457 - REO sold 604 316 529 74 Total resolutions $ 10,934 $ 366 $ 5,078 $ 156 Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 103.3 % 103.1 % Grand total resolutions $ 70,890 $ 1,538 $ 25,318 $ 572 Grand total resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 102.2 % 102.3 %

Discussion of results:

NPL resolution totaled 70.9 million in UPB, realizing 102.2% of UPB resolved compared to $25.3 million in UPB and realization of 102.3% of UPB resolved for 4Q22

4Q23 NPL resolutions represented 18.3% of nonperforming loan UPB as of September 30, 2023

The UPB of loan resolutions in 4Q23 was 41.4% higher than the recent five-quarter resolution average of $50.1 million in UPB

Full-Year 2023 Operating Results

FULL-YEAR OPERATING RESULTS ($ in thousands) FY 2023 FY 2022 $ Variance % Variance Investor 1-4 Rental $ 617 $ 994 $ (377 ) (38 )% Traditional Commercial 381 652 (271 ) (42 )% Short-term loans 120 116 4 4 % Total Loan production $ 1,118 $ 1,762 $ (644 ) (37 )% Net Interest Margin - Portfolio 3.34 % 3.64 % n.a. (8 )% Average Nonperforming Loans $ 328,105 $ 266,129 $ 61,976 23 % Total Net Interest Income(a) 105,836 81,996 $ 23,840 29.1 % Total Other Income 65,910 24,320 41,590 171.0 % Total Expenses 119,472 74,106 45,365 61.2 % Net Income $ 52,273 $ 32,211 $ 20,062 62 % Diluted EPS $ 1.52 $ 0.94 $ 0.57 61 % Core Income(b) $ 53,384 $ 42,153 $ 11,231 26.6 % Core Diluted EPS(b) $ 1.54 $ 1.24 $ 0.30 24.5 % Pretax Return on Equity 17.5 % 12.2 % n.a. 42.8 % (a) After provision for loan losses. (b) Core income is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the reconciliation to GAAP net income at the end of this release. n.a.- not applicable

CHARGE-OFFS, GAIN/(LOSS) ON REO ($ in thousands) FY 2023 FY 2022 $ Variance % Variance Average nonperforming loans for the period (a) $ 328,105 $ 266,129 $ 61,976 23 % Charge-offs (2,039 ) (521 ) $ (1,518 ) 291 % Charge-offs / Average nonperforming loans for the period (1) -0.62 % -0.20 % $ (0 ) 217 % Gain on transfer of REO 7,412 3,408 $ 4,004 117 % Gain on sale of REO 568 2,939 $ (2,371 ) (81 )% REO valuations, net (3,903 ) (364 ) $ (3,539 ) 972 % Total gain/(loss) on REO $ 2,038 $ 5,462 $ (3,424 ) (63 )% (a) Reflects the monthly average of nonperforming loans held for investment during the period.

Discussion of results:

Loan production in FY 2023 totaled $1.1 billion in UPB, a 36.5% decrease from $1.8 billion in UPB for 2022 Driven by higher interest rates throughout most of FY 2023



Net interest margin (NIM) was 3.34% for FY 2023, a 30 bps decrease from 3.64% for FY 2022 Driven by higher securitization and warehouse financing costs Partially offset by a higher weighted average coupon on 2023 loan production of 11.1% compared to 8.0% for FY 2022



Average NPLs were $328.1 million for FY 2023, an increase of 23.3% from the FY 2022 average of $266.1 million Average NPLs as a percentage of average loans HFI were 8.7% for FY 2023, compared to 8.6% for FY 2022



Net charge-off and gain/(loss) on REO activity for FY 2023 was a gain of $2.0 million, compared to a gain of $5.5 million for FY 2022

Net income totaled 52.3 million for FY 2023, a 62.3% increase from 32.2 million for FY 2022 Net interest income (after corporate interest expense and provision for loan losses) totaled $105.8 million, a 29.1% increase from $82.0 million in FY 2022, driven by HFI portfolio growth and higher coupons on FY 2023 loan production Other income totaled $65.9 million, a 171.0% increase from $24.3 million in FY 2022, driven by the net impact of the Company’s fair value accounting election for loan production originated after October 1, 2022, and unrealized fair value losses on securitized debt Expenses totaled $119.5 million, a 61.2% increase from $74.1 million in FY 2022, driven by an increase in compensation expense related to the Company’s fair value accounting election and securitization costs resulting from the issuance of six VCC securitizations in 2023. Under fair value accounting, securitization costs are expensed as incurred, whereas previously they were deferred and amortized over the life of the securitization.



Core net income (1) totaled $53.4 million, a 26.6% increase from $42.2 million for FY 2022 Core income adjustments totaled $1.1 million, compared to $9.9 million for FY 2022 Core diluted EPS was $1.54 per share, a 24.5% increase from $1.24 per share for FY 2022

totaled $53.4 million, a 26.6% increase from $42.2 million for FY 2022

Pretax return on equity was 17.5%, a 42.8% increase from 12.2% for FY 2022

Velocity’s executive management team will host a conference call and webcast to review 4Q23 and Full-Year 2023 financial results on March 7th, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast Information

The conference call will be webcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of the Velocity Financial Investor Relations website https://www.velfinance.com/events-and-presentations. To listen to the webcast, please visit Velocity’s website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download, and install any needed software. An audio replay of the call will also be available on Velocity’s website following the completion of the conference call.

Conference Call Information

To participate by phone, please dial-in 15 minutes before the start time to allow for wait times to access the conference call. The live conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-316-0544 in the U.S. and Canada and 1-412-317-5725 for international callers. Callers should ask to join the Velocity Financial, Inc. conference call.

A replay of the call will be available through midnight on March 14, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. and 855-669-9658 in Canada or 1-412-317-0088 internationally. The passcode for the replay is #7107943. The replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website under "Events and Presentations.”

About Velocity Financial, Inc.

Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages business purpose loans secured by 1-4-unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers built and refined over 19 years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses non-GAAP core net income and core diluted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that represent our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share, adjusted to eliminate the effect of certain costs incurred from activities that are not normal recurring operating expenses, such as COVID-stressed charges and recoveries of loan loss provision, nonrecurring debt amortization, the impact of operational measures taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic and workforce reduction costs, and costs associated with acquisitions. To calculate non-GAAP core diluted EPS, we use the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding that is used to calculate net income per diluted share under GAAP.

We have included non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS because they are key measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Accordingly, we believe that non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. In addition, they provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain items that we expect to be nonrecurring.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

For more information on Core Income, please refer to the section of this press release below titled “Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income” at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated results, expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “goal,” ”position,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions, and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events, or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) the continued course and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its direct and indirect impacts, (2) general economic and real estate market conditions, including the risk of recession (3) regulatory and/or legislative changes, (4) our customers' continued interest in loans and doing business with us, (5) market conditions and investor interest in our future securitizations, and (6) the continued conflict in Ukraine and (7) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies.

Additional information relating to these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements can be found in the section titled ‘‘Risk Factors” in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as well as other cautionary statements we make in our current and periodic filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.velfinance.com.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition Quarter Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Audited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited (In thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,566 $ 29,393 $ 33,987 $ 39,397 $ 45,248 Restricted cash 21,361 17,703 16,786 16,636 16,808 Loans held for sale, at fair value 17,590 19,536 - 18,081 - Loans held for investment, at fair value 1,306,072 951,990 705,330 450,732 276,095 Loans held for investment 2,828,123 2,945,840 3,057,940 3,169,280 3,272,390 Total loans, net 4,151,785 3,917,366 3,763,270 3,638,093 3,548,485 Accrued interest receivables 27,028 24,756 22,602 20,931 20,463 Receivables due from servicers 85,077 70,139 63,896 64,133 65,644 Other receivables 8,763 236 1,306 2,188 1,075 Real estate owned, net 44,268 29,299 20,388 21,778 13,325 Property and equipment, net 2,785 2,861 3,023 3,209 3,356 Deferred tax asset 2,339 705 1,878 2,543 5,033 Mortgage Servicing Rights, at fair value 8,578 9,786 9,445 9,143 9,238 Derivative assets - 1,261 - - - Goodwill 6,775 6,775 6,775 6,775 6,775 Other assets 5,248 7,028 7,789 12,268 13,525 Total Assets $ 4,404,573 $ 4,117,308 $ 3,951,145 $ 3,837,094 $ 3,748,975 Liabilities and members' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 121,969 $ 97,869 $ 95,344 $ 84,976 $ 91,525 Secured financing, net 211,083 210,774 210,464 210,155 209,846 Securitized debt, net 2,418,811 2,504,334 2,622,547 2,657,469 2,736,290 Securitized debt, at fair value 877,417 669,139 381,799 194,941 - Warehouse & repurchase facilities 334,755 215,176 235,749 298,313 330,814 Derivative liability 3,665 - - - - Total Liabilities 3,967,700 3,697,292 3,545,903 3,445,854 3,368,475 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 433,444 416,398 401,707 387,624 376,811 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 3,429 3,618 3,535 3,616 3,689 Total equity 436,873 420,016 405,242 391,240 380,500 Total Liabilities and members' equity $ 4,404,573 $ 4,117,308 $ 3,951,145 $ 3,837,094 $ 3,748,975 Book value per share $ 13.49 $ 13.00 $ 12.57 $ 12.18 $ 11.89 Shares outstanding 32,395(1) 32,314(2) 32,239(3) 32,112(4) 31,996(5)

(1) Based on 32,395,423 common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 470,413. (2) Based on 32,313,744 common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 589,634. (3) Based on 32,238,715 common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 502,913. (4) Based on 32,111,906 common shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 490,526. (5) Based on 31,955,730 common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 494,139..

Velocity Financial, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarters) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues Interest income $ 86,269 $ 79,088 $ 74,897 $ 70,521 $ 65,632 Interest expense - portfolio related 51,405 47,583 45,451 42,029 40,854 Net interest income - portfolio related 34,864 31,505 29,446 28,492 24,778 Interest expense - corporate debt 4,140 4,138 4,139 4,139 4,139 Net interest income 30,724 27,367 25,307 24,353 20,639 Provision for loan losses 828 154 298 636 (437 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 29,897 27,213 25,009 23,717 21,076 Other operating income Gain on disposition of loans 1,482 3,606 1,237 1,913 391 Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value loans 39,367 (1,284 ) 2,413 7,354 7,795 Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value securitized debt (24,085 ) 9,692 5,560 (170 ) - Origination income 3,981 3,323 2,735 2,411 3,521 Bank interest income 1,716 1,342 1,188 948 - Other income (expense) 418 340 601 482 (288 ) Total other operating income 21,670 17,360 14,036 12,842 11,419 Net revenue 51,567 44,573 39,046 36,560 32,495 Operating expenses Compensation and employee benefits 15,143 12,523 10,670 10,008 11,793 Origination expenses 173 273 123 (50 ) 1,328 Securitizations expenses 2,709 4,930 2,699 2,584 - Rent and occupancy 551 472 458 446 435 Loan servicing 4,636 4,901 4,267 3,828 3,244 Professional fees 1,733 854 1,056 955 1,091 Real estate owned, net 2,068 1,239 1,018 1,829 552 Other operating expenses 2,248 2,142 1,931 2,202 2,360 Total operating expenses 29,260 27,334 22,222 21,802 20,804 Income before income taxes 22,307 17,239 16,824 14,757 11,692 Income tax expense 5,141 5,070 4,602 4,021 3,465 Net income 17,166 12,169 12,222 10,736 8,227 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (189 ) 83 39 87 (235 ) Net income attributable to Velocity Financial, Inc. 17,355 12,086 12,183 10,649 8,462 Less undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities 225 183 185 160 127 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 17,130 $ 11,903 $ 11,998 $ 10,489 $ 8,335 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.53 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.33 $ 0.26 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.35 $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ 0.25 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 32,326 32,275 32,122 32,098 31,923 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 34,991 34,731 34,140 34,052 34,063

Velocity Financial, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Years) Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Audited Audited Revenues Interest income $ 310,776 $ 240,343 Interest expense - portfolio related 186,468 127,723 Net interest income - portfolio related 124,308 112,620 Interest expense - corporate debt 16,556 29,472 Net interest income 107,750 83,148 Provision for loan losses 1,915 1,152 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 105,836 81,996 Other operating income Gain on disposition of loans 8,238 7,107 Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value loans 47,850 8,265 Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value securitized debt (9,002 ) - Origination income 12,450 5,225 Bank interest income 5,194 - Other income (expense) 1,840 1,637 Total other operating income 65,910 24,320 Net revenue 171,745 106,316 Operating expenses Compensation and employee benefits 48,344 30,458 Origination expenses 518 3,985 Securitizations expenses 12,923 - Rent and occupancy 1,927 1,748 Loan servicing 17,631 12,298 Professional fees 4,599 4,179 Real estate owned, net 6,153 (70 ) Other operating expenses 8,524 9,166 Total operating expenses 100,618 61,764 Income before income taxes 71,127 44,553 Income tax expense 18,834 12,033 Net income 52,293 32,519 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 19 308 Net income attributable to Velocity Financial, Inc. 52,273 32,211 Less undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities 753 491 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 51,520 $ 31,720 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.60 $ 0.99 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.52 $ 0.94 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 32,206 31,913 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 34,484 34,131

Velocity Financial, Inc.

Net Interest Margin ‒ Portfolio Related and Total Company

(Unaudited)

Quarters:

Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / ($ in thousands) Balance Expense Rate(1) Balance Expense Rate(1) Balance Expense Rate(1) Loan portfolio: Loans held for sale $ 14,918 $ 3,170 $ 64,699 Loans held for investment 3,949,642 3,770,460 3,430,296 Total loans $ 3,964,560 $ 86,268 8.70 % $ 3,773,631 $ 79,088 8.38 % $ 3,494,995 $ 65,632 7.51 % Debt: Warehouse and repurchase facilities $ 255,266 6,040 9.46 % $ 192,855 4,943 10.25 % $ 286,094 5,776 8.08 % Securitizations 3,320,467 45,365 5.46 % 3,186,756 42,640 5.35 % 2,838,315 35,078 4.94 % Total debt - portfolio related 3,575,733 51,405 5.75 % 3,379,610 47,583 5.63 % 3,124,409 40,854 5.23 % Corporate debt 215,000 4,138 7.70 % 215,000 4,138 7.70 % 215,000 4,139 7.70 % Total debt $ 3,790,733 $ 55,543 5.86 % $ 3,594,610 $ 51,721 5.76 % $ 3,339,409 $ 44,993 5.39 % Net interest spread - portfolio related (2) 2.95 % 2.75 % 2.28 % Net interest margin - portfolio related 3.52 % 3.34 % 2.84 % Net interest spread - total company (3) 2.84 % 2.63 % 2.11 % Net interest margin - total company 3.10 % 2.90 % 2.36 % (1) Annualized. (2) Net interest spread — portfolio related is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our portfolio-related debt. (3) Net interest spread — total company is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our total debt.

Years:

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2022 Year Ended December 31, 2021 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / ($ in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Loan portfolio: Loans held for sale $ 8,615 $ 49,194 $ 15,794 Loans held for investment 3,716,582 3,043,003 2,110,053 Total loans $ 3,725,197 $ 310,775 8.34 % $ 3,092,198 $ 240,343 7.77 % $ 2,125,847 $ 181,968 8.56 % Debt: Warehouse and repurchase facilities $ 227,911 21,726 9.53 % $ 292,490 17,454 5.97 % $ 183,663 9,706 5.28 % Securitizations 3,113,500 164,742 5.29 % 2,458,332 110,269 4.49 % 1,630,385 75,680 4.64 % Total debt - portfolio related 3,341,411 186,468 5.58 % 2,750,822 127,723 4.64 % 1,814,048 85,386 4.71 % Corporate debt 215,000 16,556 7.70 % 205,979 29,472 14.31 % 154,890 20,609 13.31 % Total debt $ 3,556,411 $ 203,024 5.71 % $ 2,956,801 $ 157,195 5.32 % $ 1,968,938 $ 105,995 5.38 % Net interest spread - portfolio related (1) 2.76 % 3.13 % 3.85 % Net interest margin - portfolio related 3.34 % 3.64 % 4.54 % Net interest spread - total company (2) 2.63 % 2.46 % 3.18 % Net interest margin - total company 2.89 % 2.69 % 3.57 % (1) Net interest spread — portfolio related is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our portfolio-related debt. (2) Net interest spread — total company is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our total debt.

Velocity Financial, Inc.

Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income

(Unaudited)

Quarters:

Core Net Income Quarter Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Net Income $ 17,355 $ 12,086 $ 12,183 $ 10,649 $ 8,462 Tax liability reduction (1,866 ) - - - - Equity award & ESPP costs 673 832 745 728 656 Core Net Income $ 16,161 $ 12,918 $ 12,928 $ 11,376 $ 9,118 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 34,991 34,731 34,140 34,052 34,063 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 0.38 $ 0.33 $ 0.27

Years:

Core Net Income Year Ended 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Net Income $ 52,273 $ 32,211 Corporate debt refinancing costs - $ 9,286 Tax liability reduction (1,866 ) - Equity award & ESPP costs 2,977 656 Core Net Income $ 53,384 $ 42,153 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding $ 34,484 $ 34,131 Core diluted earnings per share $ 1.54 $ 1.24

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307284451/en/