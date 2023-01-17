Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Velocity Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEL   US92262D1019

VELOCITY FINANCIAL, INC.

(VEL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-13 pm EST
10.00 USD   +0.20%
06:20aVelocity Financial : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
06:08aVelocity Financial, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022VELOCITY FINANCIAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Velocity Financial : Management Change - Form 8-K

01/17/2023 | 06:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 13, 2023

Velocity Financial, Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware

001-39183

46-0659719

(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

30699 Russell Ranch Road, Suite 295

Westlake Village, California

91362

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (818) 532-3700

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:


Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)


Name of each exchange on which registered

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share

VEL

The New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On January 13, 2023, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the Velocity Financial FY 2023 Annual Cash Incentive Program and FY 2023 Performance Stock Units Program for certain of our executive officers.

2023 Annual Cash Incentive Program

The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the Velocity Financial FY 2023 Annual Cash Incentive Program for the following named executive officers, Christopher D. Farrar ,Chief Executive Officer, Mark R. Szczepaniak, Chief Financial Officer and Jeffrey T. Taylor, Executive Vice President, Capital Markets.

The Compensation Committee approved Core Net Income Annual Growth for the year ending December 31, 2023 as the performance metric and individual performance objectives for determining cash bonus opportunities for the 2023 fiscal year. Core Net Income Annual Growth is the percentage growth calculated by subtracting Core Net Income for fiscal year 2022 from Core Net Income for fiscal year 2023 and dividing that difference by Core Net Income for fiscal year 2022. Core Net Income represents our net income after taxes adjusted to eliminate the effect of certain costs incurred or benefits received from activities that are not normal or recurring operating expenses or revenues.

If our 2023 Core Net Income Annual Growth is less than the Compensation Committee approved threshold, Messrs. Farrar, Szczepaniak and Taylor will not receive any performance-based bonus. If our 2023 Core Net Income Annual Growth equals the approved threshold, Messrs. Farrar, Szczepaniak and Taylor will be eligible to receive a performance-based bonus equal to $190,000, $101,250 and $82,500, respectively. If our 2023 Core Net Income Annual Growth equals or exceeds the approved maximum, Messrs. Farrar, Szczepaniak and Taylor will be eligible to receive a performance-based bonus equal to $760,000, $405,000 and $330,000, respectively. If actual 2023 Core Net Income Annual Growth falls between the approved threshold and maximum, the executives will be eligible to receive a performance-based bonus based on straight line interpolation between such points.

Each executive will also be eligible to receive an individual performance-based bonus based on an assessment of such executive's performance relating to the following criteria:

•Asset quality and overall corporate risk management

•Leadership and decision making

•Velocity's strategic initiatives

•Inter department cooperation and team building

•Completion of special projects

Based on such individual assessments, the participating executive officers are eligible to receive the following individual performance-based bonus opportunities:

Christopher D. Farrar $0 - $760,000

Mark R. Szczepaniak $0 - $405,000

Jeffrey T. Taylor $0 - $330,000

Bonuses under the program will be subject to Compensation Committee certification following fiscal year-end 2023.

2023 Performance Stock Units Program

Under our FY 2023 Performance Stock Units Program, the Compensation Committee approved grants of Performance Stock Units with vesting conditioned on the numerical average of our Core Net Income Annual Growth for fiscal years 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Based on our average Core Net Income Annual Growth over the three-year period and the threshold, target and maximum growth rates approved by the Compensation Committee, the participating executive officers are eligible to receive the following shares of common stock in settlement of their grants:

Christopher D. Farrar 0 - 141,750

Mark R. Szczepaniak 0 - 43,312

Jeffrey T. Taylor 0 - 34,650

If our average Core Net Income Annual Growth is less than the Compensation Committee approved threshold, Messrs. Farrar, Szczepaniak and Taylor will not receive any shares. If our average Core Net Income Annual Growth is equal to or greater than the Compensation Committee approved maximum, Messrs. Farrar, Szczepaniak and Taylor will receive 141,750, 43,312 and 34,650 shares respectively. If our actual average Core Net Income Annual Growth falls between the approved threshold and maximum, the executives will be eligible to receive shares based on straight line interpolation between such points.

Vesting of the Performance Stock Units will be subject to Compensation Committee certification following fiscal year-end 2025.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date:

January 13, 2023

By:

/s/ Roland T. Kelly

Roland T. Kelly, Chief Legal Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Velocity Financial Inc. published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 11:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VELOCITY FINANCIAL, INC.
06:20aVelocity Financial : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
06:08aVelocity Financial, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022VELOCITY FINANCIAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
2022Velocity Financial, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
2022Velocity Financial : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2022Transcript : Velocity Financial, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
2022Velocity Financial, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Velocity Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September..
CI
2022North American Morning Briefing: All Eyes on Bank -2-
DJ
2022Citigroup Downgrades Velocity Financial to Neutral From Buy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VELOCITY FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93,5 M - -
Net income 2022 34,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 324 M 324 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart VELOCITY FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Velocity Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VELOCITY FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,00 $
Average target price 11,38 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher D. Farrar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark R. Szczepaniak Chief Financial Officer
Alan H. Mantel Chairman
Graham M. Comley Chief Information Officer
Joseph A. Cowell Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VELOCITY FINANCIAL, INC.3.63%324
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-8.58%44 414
ORIX CORPORATION2.64%19 795
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL1.86%15 080
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-4.50%6 951
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-7.80%5 835