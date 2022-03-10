Velocity Financial : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results - Form 8-K 03/10/2022 | 05:08pm EST Send by mail :

Velocity Financial, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results Fourth Quarter Highlights: Net Income of $8.4 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24, an increase from $8.0 million and $0.23 per share, respectively, for 3Q21

Core net income (1) of $10.1 million and core diluted EPS (1) of $0.29, an increase from $8.0 million and $0.23 per share, respectively, for 3Q21

Loan production volume of $497.8 million in unpaid principal balance (UPB), a new quarterly record and an increase of 46.1% from 3Q21

Loans held for investment (HFI) UPB of $2.50 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 10.1% from September 30, 2021

Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of HFI loans was 10.9% as of December 31, 2021, down from 12.7% as of September 30, 2021

Resolutions of nonperforming loans (NPL) totaled $44.1 million in UPB, realizing 104.0% of UPB resolved

Portfolio net interest margin (NIM) of 4.27%, down from 4.97% in 3Q21. Includes $1.5 million of deferred deal costs written-off along with the collapse of three higher-cost VCC securitizations during the quarter.

Completed the conversion of all 45,000 outstanding shares of the Company's Series A Convertible Preferred Stock into 11,688,310 shares of Velocity common stock

‒ Reclassed $90 million from mezzanine equity to permanent equity

Acquired a majority stake in Century Health & Housing Capital, LLC ("Century") for $12.8 million in cash

Completed two new securitizations of Velocity's business purpose loans:

‒ VCC 2021-3, totaling $204.2 million in UPB.

‒ VCC 2021-4, totaling $319.1 million in UPB, comprised of $233.1 million of recently originated investor real estate loans and $86.0 million of loans that were previously included in our VCC 2014-1, VCC 2016-2 and VCC 2017-1 securitizations, which were concurrently collapsed and will reduce our portfolio interest expense.

Book value per common share of $10.84 as of December 31, 2021, a decrease from $12.05 per share as of September 30, 2021, driven by the increase in common shares outstanding resulting from the preferred stock conversion Full-Year Highlights: Loan production in 2021 totaled $1.3 billion in UPB, an increase from $435.0 million in UPB in 2020

Charge-offs in 2021 totaled $1.3 million, a 19.3% decrease from $1.6 million 2020

Net income totaled $29.2 million in 2021, a 64.4% increase from $17.8 million in 2020

Diluted EPS of $0.86 per share in 2021 compared to $(1.55) loss per diluted share in 2020

Core net income (1) totaled $33.3 million, a 46.6% increase from $22.7 million in 2020

Core diluted EPS of $0.98 per share in 2021 compared to $1.13 per diluted share in 2020 WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif--(BUSINESS WIRE)--March 10, 2022--Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) (Velocity or the Company) reported net income of $8.4 million and core net income of $10.1 million for 4Q21, compared to net income and core income of $8.0 million in 3Q21. Earnings and core earnings per diluted share were $0.24 and $0.29, respectively, in 4Q21, compared to $0.23, respectively, in 3Q21. "We delivered outstanding fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results that reflect strong operational execution from our production operations and investments in technology-driven efficiency gains," said Chris Farrar, President and CEO. "Across the organization, our dedicated and hard-working team has done an outstanding job addressing the strong demand we've seen, evidenced by a new quarterly production record in 4Q21 and the impressive growth in our HFI loan portfolio in 2021. These results drove improved operating leverage as we effectively managed costs and increased core net income by 47% over the prior year." "We are optimistic that the strong momentum we developed in 2021 positions us well for 2022. The acquisition of Century Health and Housing Capital will allow us to access new markets and diversify our product offerings. We continue to seek opportunities to further optimize funding costs and diversify revenue streams to position the company for sustainable growth and strong returns across the business cycle." Fourth Quarter Operating Results











KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS











($ in thousands) 4Q 2021 3Q 2021

$ Variance

% Variance Pretax income $ 11,377 $ 10,927

$ 450

4.1% Net income $ 8,353 $ 8,022

$ 331

4.1% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.23

$ 0.01

4.0% Core net income(a) $ 10,081 $ 8,022

$ 2,059

25.7% Core diluted earnings per share(a) $ 0.29 $ 0.23

$ 0.06

25.5% Pretax return on equity(b) 13.77% 18.23%

n.a.

(24.5)% Net interest margin - portfolio 4.27% 4.97%

n.a.

(14.0)% Net interest margin - total company 3.63% 4.13%

n.a.

(12.1)% Average common equity $ 330,409 $ 239,790

$ 90,619

37.8% (a) Core income is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the reconciliation to GAAP net income at the end of this release. (b) 4Q21 pretax ROE reflects the conversion of Velocity's preferred equity into common equity during the quarter. Discussion of results: Higher net income in 4Q21 reflects strong growth in our HFI loan portfolio driven by record production volume in the second half of 2021, in addition to our special servicing team's effective loan resolution activities that have resulted in many borrowers returning to performing status

Core net income(1) was $10.1 million in 4Q21, a 25.7% quarter-over-quarter increase from the prior quarter. Core net income reflects after-tax adjustments of $1.1 million related to the write-off of unamortized deal costs resulting from the collapse of three VCC securitizations, and $0.6 million of deal costs associated with the Century acquisition ‒ Management uses Core Net Income(1) as a measure of normal, recurring operational performance Portfolio NIMin 4Q21 was 4.27%, a 70 bps decrease from 3Q21. The decrease was driven by the collapse of three higher-cost VCC securitizations and a lower weighted average rate on loans originated in 4Q21 ‒ The portfolio weighted average coupon as of the end of 4Q21 was 7.88%, compared to 8.11% as of the end of 3Q21 The pretax return on equity was 13.8% in 4Q21, down from 18.2% in 3Q21. The decrease resulted from the conversion of Velocity's preferred equity into common equity in early October. TOTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO











($ of UPB in millions) 4Q 2021 3Q 2021

$ Variance

% Variance Held for Investment











Investor 1-4 Rental $ 1,225 $ 1,150

$ 75

6.5% Mixed Use 331 302

28

9.3% Multi-Family 228 203

25

12.5% Retail 234 197

37

18.8% Warehouse 173 151

22

14.6% All Other 309 268

41

15.4% Total $ 2,500 $ 2,271

$ 229

10.1% Held for Sale











Investor 1-4 Rental $ 87 $ -

$ 87

n.m. Total Managed Loan Portfolio UPB $ 2,587 $ 2,271

$ 316

13.9% Key loan portfolio metrics:











Total loan count 6,964 6,430







Weighted average loan to value 67.7% 67.2%







Weighted average total portfolio yield 8.21% 8.77%







Weighted average portfolio debt cost (a) 4.58% 4.48%







(a) 4Q21 weighted average portfolio debt cost includes for one-time costs totaling $1.5 million related to the collapse of three VCC securitizations. Adjusted for these costs, the 4Q21 weighted average cost of funds was 4.29%. n.m. - non meaningful Discussion of results: Velocity's total loan portfolio was $2.6 billion in UPB as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 13.9% from $2.3 billion in UPB as of September 30, 2021 ‒ Portfolio growth was driven by another quarter of record-setting production volume, partially offset by a 15.3% quarter-over-quarter increase in loan payoffs The weighted average loan-to-value of the portfolio was 67.7% as of December 31, 2021, consistent with 67.2% as of September 30, 2021

The weighted average total portfolio yield was 8.21% in 4Q21, a decrease of 56 bps from 3Q21, driven by lower rates on recent production and a decrease in default income as the population of nonperforming loans continued to decrease

Portfolio related debt cost in 4Q21 was 4.58%, an increase of 10 bps from 3Q21 driven by the one-time write-off of unamortized deal costs resulting from the collapse of VCC securitizations LOAN PRODUCTION VOLUMES











($ in millions) 4Q 2021 3Q 2021

$ Variance

% Variance Investor 1-4 Rental $ 267.2 $ 184.2

$ 83.0

45.0% Traditional Commercial $ 203.4 $ 131.0

$ 72.4

55.3% Short-term loans $ 27.2 $ 25.4

$ 1.8

7.1% Total loan production $ 497.8 $ 340.7

$ 157

46.1% Discussion of results: Loan production in 4Q21 totaled $497.8 million in UPB, a new quarterly production record and a 46.1% increase from $340.7 million in UPB in 3Q21, driven by continued strong demand and targeted strategies to grow broker relationships ‒ Investor 1-4 Rental production was up $83.0 million in UPB from 3Q21, a 45.0% quarter-over-quarter increase from 3Q21 ‒ Traditional Commercial production was up $72.4 million in UPB from 3Q21, a 55.3% quarter-over-quarter increase from 3Q21 Loan origination volume for the two months ended February 28, 2022, totaled $358.8 million in UPB, 51.5% of which was Investor 1-4 Rental loans, 47.1% Traditional Commercial and 1.5% Short-term loans HFI PORTFOLIO CREDIT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS







($ in thousands) 4Q 2021 3Q 2021

$ Variance

% Variance Nonperforming loans(a) $ 273,099 $ 288,436

$ (15,337)

(5.3)% Nonperforming loans % total HFI Loans 10.9% 12.7%

n.a.

(14.0)% Total Charge Offs $ 142.71 $ 162.08

$ (19)

(11.9)% Charge-offs as a % of Avg. Loans HFI(b) 0.024% 0.030%

n.a.

(20.7)% Loan Loss Reserve $ 4,262 $ 4,028

$ 234

5.8% (a) Nonperforming/Nonaccrual loans include loans 90+ days past due, loans in foreclosure, bankruptcy and on nonaccrual. (b) Annualized Discussion of results: Nonperforming loans totaled $273.1 million in UPB as of December 31, 2021, or 10.9% of loans HFI, compared to $288.4 million and 12.7%, respectively, as of September 30, 2021 ‒ Credit performance improvements resulted in NPL loans 90+ days past due (not in foreclosure) decreasing by $12.6 million in UPB, or 26.0% from September 30, 2021, and NPL loans less than 90 days past due decreasing by $3.7 million in UPB, or 15.8%. Charge-offs in 4Q21 totaled $142.7 thousand compared to $162.1 thousand in 3Q21 ‒ Lower charge-offs in 4Q21 reflect improved loan performance and strong property price appreciation. Charge-offs levels in 4Q21 were well below the trailing eight quarter average of $361.4 thousand per quarter The loan loss reserve totaled $4.3 million as of December 31, 2021, a 5.8% increase from $4.0 million as of September 30, 2021, driven primarily by portfolio growth

Capitalized interest recovered on COVID forbearance loans granted a deferral totaled $2.4 million since inception of the program in April 2020, with a remaining balance of $7.7 million as of December 31, 2021. None of the capitalized interest has been forgiven NET REVENUES











($ in thousands) 4Q 2021 3Q 2021

$ Variance

% Variance Interest income $ 49,360 $ 46,923

$ 2,437

5.2% Interest expense - portfolio related(a) (23,666) (20,321)

(3,345)

16.5% Interest expense - corporate debt (4,462) (4,488)

26

(0.6)% Net Interest Income $ 21,232 $ 22,114

$ (882)

(4.0)% Loan loss provision (377) (228)

(149)

65.4% Gain on disposition of loans 2,357 306

2,051

670.3% Other operating income (expense) 260 33

227

687.9% Total Net Revenues $ 23,472 $ 22,225

$ 1,247

5.6% (a) Includes $1.5 million of one-time costs related to the collapse of our higher-cost securitizations Discussion of results: Total net interest income, including corporate debt interest expense, decreased by $0.9 million, or 4.0% from 3Q21, driven by higher portfolio-related interest expense due to one-time costs from the collapse of VCC securitizations ‒ Excluding these costs, portfolio net interest income was $27.2 million, a 2.1% increase from 3Q21 Total net revenues increased by $1.25 million quarter-over-quarter, driven by strong interest income growth and gains of $2.1 million from the sale of loans totaling $34.3 million in UPB OPERATING EXPENSES











($ in thousands) 4Q 2021 3Q 2021

$ Variance

% Variance Compensation and employee benefits $ 4,720 $ 4,738

$ (18)

-0.4% Rent and occupancy 429 447

(18)

-4.0% Loan servicing 2,480 2,014

466

23.1% Professional fees 1,716 736

980

133.2% Real estate owned, net 417 1,186

(769)

-64.8% Other expenses 2,333 2,177

156

7.2% Total operating expenses $ 12,095 $ 11,298

$ 797

7.1% Discussion of results: Operating expenses totaled $12.1 million in 4Q21, an increase of 7.1% from 3Q21, driven by legal fees from the Century acquisition and consulting services related to Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) implementation SECURITIZATIONS













Securities

Balance at



Balance at

Trusts Issued

12/31/2021 W.A. Rate

9/30/2021 W.A. Rate 2014-1 Trust $ 161,076

$ - -

$ 18,910 8.12% 2015-1 Trust 285,457

17,536 7.22%

21,161 7.57% 2016-1 Trust 319,809

36,401 8.22%

40,354 8.25% 2016-2 Trust 166,853

- -

29,207 7.54% 2017-1 Trust 211,910

- -

50,258 6.34% 2017-2 Trust 245,601

86,497 3.37%

94,486 3.45% 2018-1 Trust 176,816

62,375 4.04%

72,219 4.02% 2018-2 Trust 307,988

143,152 4.39%

156,587 4.34% 2019-1 Trust 235,580

132,306 4.02%

146,086 4.08% 2019-2 Trust 207,020

122,205 3.44%

130,198 3.44% 2019-3 Trust 154,419

95,521 3.26%

105,570 3.26% 2020-1 Trust 248,700

174,550 2.82%

186,400 2.86% 2020-2 Trust 96,352

80,676 4.45%

88,695 4.51% 2020-MC1 Trust 179,371

35,711 4.42%

57,111 4.51% 2021-1 Trust 251,301

236,190 1.73%

245,423 1.72% 2021-2 Trust 194,918

197,744 2.28%

203,743 1.77% 2021-3 Trust 204,205

202,793 2.45%





2021-4 Trust 319,116

315,489 3.11%







$ 3,966,493

$ 1,939,146 3.20%

$ 1,646,408 3.55%













Discussion of results: The weighted average rate on Velocity's outstanding securitizations decreased 25bps from 3Q21, primarily resulting from the issuance of the VCC 2021-3 and VCC 2021-4 securitizations with a combined balance of $518.3 million as of December 31, 2021, and total weighted average rate of 2.85% ‒ The VCC 2014 securitization included $86.0 million in UPB of loans that were previously included in our higher cost securitizations, VCC 2014-1, VCC 2016-2 and VCC 2017-1, which were concurrently collapsed, and drove the quarter-over-quarter decrease in the total weighted average securitization rate We are continuing to explore opportunities to further optimize our financing costs by refinancing other VCC securitizations with exercisable call rights RESOLUTION ACTIVITIES











LONG-TERM LOANS























RESOLUTION ACTIVITY

FOURTH QUARTER 2021

THIRD QUARTER 2021 ($ in thousands)

UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $

UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ Paid in full

$ 11,464 $ 614

$ 13,353 $ 1,251 Paid current

12,209 290

7,722 79 REO sold(a)

1,770 121.0

4,680 31 Total resolutions

$ 25,443 $ 1,025

$ 25,755 $ 1,361 Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB



104.0%



105.3% (a) There was an REO property held since January 2019 that was sold during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, with a total lifetime loss of $1.7 million, all of which was recognized in prior periods. SHORT-TERM AND FORBEARANCE LOANS

















RESOLUTION ACTIVITY

FOURTH QUARTER 2021

THIRD QUARTER 2021 ($ in thousands)

UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $

UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ Paid in full

$ 12,567 $ 623

$ 8,960 $ 664 Paid current

5,837 67

25,141 29 REO sold

266 48

104 47 Total resolutions

$ 18,670 $ 738

$ 34,205 $ 740 Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB



104.0%



102.2% Grand total resolutions

$ 44,113 $ 1,763

$ 59,960 $ 2,101 Grand total resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB



104.0%



103.5% Discussion of results: Resolution activities in 4Q21 totaled $44.1 million in UPB and realized net gains of $1.8 million, or 104.0% of UPB resolved

The volume of loans resolved per quarter will vary due to a variety of factors but is expected to trend lower as portfolio performance continues to improve

Long-term loan resolutions totaled $25.4 million in UPB and realized gains of $1.0 million ‒ Paid in full UPB resolved and the related gains decreased 14.1% and 50.9% quarter-over-quarter, respectively ‒ Paid current UPB resolved increased 58.1% quarter-over-quarter and gains increased 267% ‒ REO sold in 4Q21 had a carrying value of $1.8 million and realized gains of $0.12 million Short-term loan resolutions totaled $18.7 million in UPB and realized gains of $0.74 million ‒ Paid in full UPB resolved increased 40.3% and gains decreased 6.2% quarter-over-quarter ‒ Paid current UPB resolved decreased 76.8% quarter-over-quarter and gains increased 131% ‒ REO sold in 4Q21 had a carrying value of $266 thousand and realized gains of $48 thousand Full-Year 2021 Operating Results

FULL-YEAR OPERATING RESULTS











($ in thousands) FY 2021 FY2020

$ Variance

% Variance Investor 1-4 Rental $ 746 $ 201

$ 546

272.1% Traditional Commercial 512 138

374

270.6% Short-term loans 67 96

(29)

(30.1)% Total Loan production $ 1,326 $ 435

$ 891

204.8%











Net Interest Margin - Portfolio 4.54% 3.89%

n.a.

16.7% Charge-offs as a % of Avg. Loans HFI 0.060% 0.083%

n.a.

(27.2)% Total charge-offs $ 1,291 $ 1,600

$ (309)

(19.3)% Total Net Interest Income(a) 76,265 62,379

13,886

22.3% Total Other Income 8,188 6,320

1,868

29.6% Total Expenses 55,229 50,922

4,307

8.5% Net Income $ 29,224 $ 17,777

$ 11,447

64.4% Less deemed dividends on preferred stock - 48,955

n.a.

n.a. Net loss allocated to shareholders - (31,178)

n.a.

n.a. Diluted EPS $ 0.86 $ (1.55)

n.a.

n.a.











Core Income(b) $ 33,278 $ 22,701

$ 10,577

46.6%











Core Diluted EPS(b) $ 0.98 $ 1.13

n.a.

(13.3)% (a) After provision for loan losses. (b) Core income is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the reconciliation to GAAP net income at the end of this release. Discussion of results: Loan production in 2021 totaled $1.3 billion in UPB, a 204.8% increase from $435.0 million in UPB in 2020 ‒ Driven by strong demand for financing and impacts to loan production activities in 2020 from the COVID-19 pandemic Net interest margin (NIM) was 4.54% in 2021, a 65 bps increase from 3.89% in 2020 ‒ Resulting from strong HFI portfolio growth driven by record production volumes, the additional yield from elevated levels of NPL resolutions and significant improvement in securitized funding costs as market conditions normalized in 2021 Charge-offs in 2021 totaled $1.3 million, a 19.3% decrease from $1.6 million in 2020 ‒ As a percentage of average loans HFI, charge-offs were 0.060% in 2021, down from 0.083% in 2020. The decrease reflects improvement in the macroeconomic environment and effective loss mitigation strategies by Velocity's special servicing team. Net income totaled 29.2 million in 2021, a 64.4% increase from 17.8 million in 2020 ‒ Net interest income (after provision for loan losses) totaled $76.3 million, a 22.3% increase from $62.4 million in 2020, driven by 29.4% year-over-year HFI portfolio growth ‒ Other income totaled $8.2 million, a 29.6% increase from $6.3 million in 2020, driven by gains on the sale of loans ‒ Expenses totaled $55.2 million, an 8.5% increase from $50.9 million in 2020 Core net income (1) totaled $33.3 million, a 46.6% increase from $22.7 million in 2020

totaled $33.3 million, a 46.6% increase from $22.7 million in 2020 Core diluted EPS was $0.98per share, a 13.3% decrease from $1.13 per share in 2020, driven by the issuance of 11.7 million shares of common stock as a result of the preferred stock conversion in 4Q21 ______________________________________________________ (1) "Core" income is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-recurring and unusual activities from GAAP net income. Webcast Information The conference call will be webcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of Velocity Financial's Investor Relations website https://www.velfinance.com/events-and-presentations. To listen to the webcast, please go to Velocity's website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download, and install any needed software. An audio replay of the call will also be available on Velocity's website following the completion of the conference call. Conference Call Information To participate by phone, please dial-in 15 minutes before the start time to allow for wait times to access the conference call. The live conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-316-0544 in the U.S. and Canada and 1-412-317-5725 for international callers. Callers should ask to join the Velocity Financial, Inc. earnings call. A replay of the call will be available through midnight on March 31, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. and 855-669-9658 in Canada or 1-412-317-0088 internationally. The passcode for the replay is #7444168. The replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website under "Events and Presentations." About Velocity Financial, Inc. Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4-unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers built and refined over 17 years. Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses non-GAAP core net income and core diluted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS share are non-GAAP financial measures that represent our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share, adjusted to eliminate the effect of certain costs incurred from activities that are not normal recurring operating expenses, such as COVID-stressed charges and recoveries of loan loss provision, nonrecurring debt amortization, the impact of operational measures taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic and workforce reduction costs, and costs associated with acquisitions. To calculate non-GAAP core diluted EPS, we use the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding that is used to calculate net income per diluted share under GAAP. We have included non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS because they are key measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Accordingly, we believe that non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. In addition, they provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain items that we expect to be non-recurring. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. For more information on Core Income, please refer to the section of this press release below titled "Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income" at the end of this press release. Forward-Looking Statements Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated results, expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "goal," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions, and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events, or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) the continued course and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its direct and indirect impacts, (2) general economic and real estate market conditions, (3) regulatory and/or legislative changes, (4) our customers' continued interest in loans and doing business with us, (5) market conditions and investor interest in our contemplated securitization and (6) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies. Additional information relating to these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements can be found in the section titled ''Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 10, 2021, as well as other cautionary statements we make in our current and periodic filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.velfinance.com. Velocity Financial, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition



Quarter Ended

12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited (In thousands)

















Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,965

$ 35,497

$ 27,741

$ 20,434

$ 13,273 Restricted cash 11,639

9,586

7,921

6,808

7,020 Loans held for sale, net 87,908

0

7,916

0

13,106 Loans held for investment, at fair value 1,359

1,360

1,370

1,364

1,539 Loans held for investment 2,494,204

2,265,922

2,057,046

1,983,435

1,924,489 Net deferred loan costs 33,360

29,775

26,707

25,070

23,600 Total loans, net 2,616,831

2,297,057

2,093,039

2,009,869

1,962,734 Accrued interest receivables 13,159

11,974

11,094

11,169

11,373 Receivables due from servicers 74,330

57,058

73,517

77,731

71,044 Other receivables 1,812

870

10,169

3,879

4,085 Real estate owned, net 17,557

17,905

20,046

14,487

15,767 Property and equipment, net 3,830

3,348

3,625

3,891

4,145 Deferred tax asset 16,604

17,026

13,196

9,246

6,654 Mortgage Servicing Rights 7,152

-

-

-

- Goodwill 6,775

-

-

-

- Other assets 6,824

6,843

7,257

7,325

6,779 Total Assets $ 2,812,478

$ 2,457,164

$ 2,267,605

$ 2,164,839

$ 2,102,874

















Liabilities and members' equity

















Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 92,195

$ 79,360

$ 70,049

$ 65,003

$ 63,361 Secured financing, net 162,845

163,449

164,053

129,666

74,982 Securitizations, net 1,911,879

1,623,674

1,558,163

1,453,386

1,579,019 Warehouse & repurchase facilities 301,069

258,491

151,872

203,314

75,923 Total Liabilities 2,467,988

2,124,974

1,944,137

1,851,369

1,793,285

















Mezzanine Equity

















Series A Convertible preferred stock -

90,000

90,000

90,000

90,000 Stockholders' Equity

















Stockholders' equity 344,490

242,190

233,468

223,470

219,589 Total Liabilities and members' equity $ 2,812,478

$ 2,457,164

$ 2,267,605

$ 2,164,839

$ 2,102,874



































Book value per share $ 10.84

$ 12.05

$ 11.62

$ 11.12

$ 10.93

















Shares outstanding 31,787

20,098

20,087

20,087

20,087

















Velocity Financial, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarterly)



Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues

















Interest income $ 49,360

$ 46,923

$ 44,978

$ 40,707

$ 41,556 Interest expense - portfolio related 23,666

20,321

20,566

20,832

21,442 Net interest income - portfolio related 25,694

26,602

24,412

19,875

20,114 Interest expense - corporate debt 4,462

4,488

4,309

7,350

1,900 Net interest income 21,232

22,114

20,103

12,525

18,214 Provision for loan losses 377

228

(1,000)

105

406 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 20,855

21,886

21,103

12,420

17,808 Other operating income (expense) 2,617

339

2,432

2,801

4,691 Total net revenues 23,472

22,225

23,535

15,221

22,499

















Operating expenses

















Compensation and employee benefits 4,720

4,738

4,546

5,186

4,135 Rent and occupancy 429

447

430

463

424 Loan servicing 2,480

2,014

1,922

1,867

1,977 Professional fees 1,716

736

795

533

1,415 Real estate owned, net 417

1,186

1,039

509

217 Other operating expenses 2,333

2,177

1,918

2,059

2,578 Total operating expenses 12,095

11,298

10,650

10,617

10,746 Income before income taxes 11,377

10,927

12,885

4,604

11,753 Income tax expense 3,024

2,905

3,432

1,208

2,177 Net income $ 8,353

$ 8,022

$ 9,453

$ 3,396

$ 9,576 Less: Deemed dividends on preferred stock -

-

-

-

- Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities 362

3,030

$ 3,571

$ 1,281

n.a. Net income (loss) allocated to common shareholders $ 7,991

$ 4,992

$ 5,882

$ 2,115

$ 9,576

















Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.26

$ 0.25

$ 0.29

$ 0.11

$ 0.48

















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.24

$ 0.23

$ 0.28

$ 0.10

$ 0.29

















Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 30,897

20,090

20,087

20,087

20,087

















Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 34,257

34,212

33,960

33,407

32,793

















Velocity Financial, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Annual)



Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Audited

Audited Revenues





Interest income $ 181,968

$ 167,322 Interest expense - portfolio related 85,386

87,826 Net interest income - portfolio related 96,582

79,496 Interest expense - corporate debt 20,609

12,049 Net interest income 75,973

67,447 Provision for loan losses (292)

5,068 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 76,265

62,379 Other operating income (expense) 8,188

6,320 Total net revenues 84,453

68,699





Operating expenses





Compensation and employee benefits 19,190

20,731 Rent and occupancy 1,769

1,743 Loan servicing 8,282

7,802 Professional fees 3,781

4,238 Real estate owned, net 3,150

2,656 Other operating expenses 8,488

8,400 Total operating expenses 44,660

45,570 Income before income taxes 39,793

23,129 Income tax expense 10,569

5,352 Net income $ 29,224

$ 17,777 Less: Deemed dividends on preferred stock -

$ 48,955 Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities $ 8,589

- Net income (loss) allocated to common shareholders $ 20,635

$ (31,178) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.90

$ (1.55)





Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.86

$ (1.55)





Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 22,813

20,087





Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 33,982

20,087





Velocity Financial, Inc. Net Interest Margin ‒ Portfolio Related and Total Company (Unaudited) Quarterly:











Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average

Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / ($ in thousands) Balance Expense Rate(1) Balance Expense Rate(1) Balance Expense Rate(1) Loan portfolio:

































Loans held for sale $ 40,463









$ 2,284









$ 20,719







Loans held for investment 2,363,987









2,137,505









1,958,436







Total loans $ 2,404,451

$ 49,360

8.21%

$ 2,139,789

$ 46,923

8.77%

$ 1,979,155

$ 41,557

8.40%

































Debt:

































Warehouse and repurchase facilities $ 271,761

3,273

4.82%

$ 182,383

2,365

5.19%

$ 60,065

717

4.78% Securitizations 1,796,543

20,392

4.54%

1,633,059

17,956

4.40%

1,666,180

20,726

4.98% Total debt - portfolio related 2,068,304

23,665

4.58%

1,815,442

20,322

4.48%

1,726,245

21,443

4.98% Corporate debt 171,926

4,463

10.38%

172,934

4,488

10.38%

78,000

1,900

9.74% Total debt $ 2,240,230

$ 28,128

5.02%

$ 1,988,376

$ 24,810

4.99%

$ 1,804,245

$ 23,343

5.18%

































Net interest spread - portfolio related (2)







3.63%









4.29%









3.43% Net interest margin - portfolio related







4.27%









4.97%









4.07%

































Net interest spread - total company (3)







3.19%









3.78%









3.22% Net interest margin - total company







3.53%









4.13%









3.68% (1) Annualized. (2) Net interest spread - portfolio related is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our portfolio-related debt. (3) Net interest spread - total company is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our total debt.

Annual:







Year Ended December 31, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2020





Interest

Average





Interest

Average

Average

Income /

Yield /

Average

Income /

Yield / ($ in thousands) Balance

Expense

Rate(1)

Balance

Expense

Rate(1) Loan portfolio:





















Loans held for sale $ 15,794









$ 110,810







Loans held for investment $ 2,110,054









1,932,855







Total loans $ 2,125,847

$ 181,968

8.56%

$ 2,043,665

$ 167,322

8.19%





















Debt:





















Warehouse and repurchase facilities $ 183,663

9,706

5.28%

$ 168,099

8,352

4.97% Securitizations 1,630,385

75,680

4.64%

1,635,089

79,474

4.86% Total debt - portfolio related 1,814,048

85,386

4.71%

1,803,189

87,826

4.87% Corporate debt 154,890

20,609

13.31%

82,117

12,050

14.67% Total debt $ 1,968,938

$ 105,995

5.38%

$ 1,885,306

$ 99,876

5.30%





















Net interest spread - portfolio related (2)







3.85%









3.32% Net interest margin - portfolio related







4.54%









3.89%





















Net interest spread - total company (3)







3.18%









2.89% Net interest margin - total company







3.57%









3.30% (1) Annualized. (2) Net interest spread - portfolio related is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our portfolio-related debt. (3) Net interest spread - total company is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our total debt.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) Quarterly:



































Core Income



















Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

















Net Income $ 8,353

$ 8,022

$ 9,453

$ 3,396

$ 9,576 Deal cost write-off - collapsed securitizations $ 1,104

-

-

-

- One-time Century Health & Housing Capital deal costs $ 624

-

-

-

- Recovery of Loan Loss Provision -

-

$ (1,000)

-

- Nonrecurring debt amortization -

-

-

3,326

- COVID-19 Impact -

-

-

-

- Workforce reduction costs



-

-

-

- Core Income $ 10,081

$ 8,022

$ 8,453

$ 6,722

$ 9,576

















Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding $ 34,257

$ 34,212

$ 33,960

$ 33,407

$ 32,793 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.29

$ 0.23

$ 0.25

$ 0.20

$ 0.29

















Annual:











Core Income







Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2021

12/31/2020





Net Income $ 29,224

$ 17,777 Deal cost write-off - collapsed securitizations 1,104

- One-time Century Health & Housing Capital deal costs 624

- Recovery of Loan Loss Provision (1,000)

- Nonrecurring debt amortization 3,326

2,610 COVID-19 Impact -

1,882 Workforce reduction costs -

432 Core Income $ 33,278

$ 22,701





Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding $ 33,982

$ 20,087 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.98

