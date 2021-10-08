Velocity Financial : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K

vel-8k_20211008.htm

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

The information set forth in Item 8.01 is incorporated by reference into this Item 3.02.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On October 8, 2021, we voluntarily converted all of our 45,000 outstanding shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock into 11,688,310 shares of our common stock. Following this conversion, we no longer have any Series A Convertible Preferred Stock outstanding and no longer have any shares outstanding with a liquidation preference. As a result of the conversion, the $90 million liquidation preference value previously reflected as mezzanine equity in our statements of financial condition has been reclassified to permanent stockholders' equity.

As previously disclosed in our second quarter earnings presentation dated August 5, 2021, we estimated that Fully Diluted Value of Equity was approximately $334 million, as compared to reported stockholders' equity of approximately $233 million as of June 30, 2021, assuming full conversion of the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock and the exercise of all warrants.

The shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock were originally issued on April 7, 2020. The Certificate of Designation of the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock authorized us to voluntarily convert the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock into common stock provided our common stock traded at prices greater than $7.70 for a certain period of time prior to conversion. The April 7, 2020 sale of the shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock and the current conversion, if deemed a sale, were undertaken in reliance upon the exemption contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act.

