Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Velocys plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLS   GB00B11SZ269

VELOCYS PLC

(VLS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:49 2022-12-12 am EST
5.167 GBX   +17.44%
05:30aVelocys awarded two UK government grants totalling GBP29.5 million
AN
05:05aUK's FTSE 100 slips on caution ahead of rate decisions
RE
04:24aVelocys Soars 23% on Securing UK Government Grant for E-Fuels Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Velocys shares jump on two UK government grants

12/12/2022 | 05:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Monday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Velocys PLC, up 18% at 5.21 pence, 12-month range 4.00p - 8.23p. Wins two separate grants from the UK government. The first grant is for up to GBP27 million from the UK Department for Transport's Advanced Fuels Fund for the company's Altalto Immingham Sustainable Aviation Fuel project. The project, jointly developed by Velocys and British Airways, aims to deliver a commercial waste-to-sustainable aviation fuel plant in Immingham, England. The grant will allow the project to deliver front-end engineering design, Velocys explains. The grant will be distributed from December to March 2025. The second grant is for GBP2.5 million from the same fund to contribute to Velocys's e-fuels project in the UK. It will allow Velocys and its partners to conduct feasibility, technical validation, site selection and pre-FEED engineering for projects to make sustainable aviation fuel from carbon dioxide and hydrogen.

----------

Block Energy PLC, up 9.2% at 1.42 pence, 12-month range 0.80p - 2.39p. Enters a farm-out agreement with Georgia Oil & Gas Ltd for part of its XI licence. Signs for a 50% farmout of non-core areas of the XI licence. Agreement has an estimated value of USD3.0 million, the Georgia-focused exploration and production company says. Adds that the portions being farmed out are exploration areas that would have been subject to relinquishment in 2024. The Block XI licence covers 614 square kilometres and includes fields which have produced more than 180 million barrels of oil.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Capital Metals PLC, down 42% at 2.76 pence, 12-month range 2.06p - 9.88p. Receives notice from the Sri Lankan Geological Survey & Mines Bureau that they consider it necessary for its current shareholding in its Sri Lankan subsidiary, Damsila Exports Pvt Ltd, to be approval by the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka. As Damsila has not obtained such approval, the two industrial mining licences issued to Damsila are temporarily suspended pending investigations regarding the ownership structure of Damsila.

----------

Engage XR Holdings PLC, down 32% at 8.81 pence, 12-month range 7.65p - 20.00p. Notes a "slower than expected" conversion of its pipeline at the end of the second half of 2022, having previously expected a positive end to the second half. Explains the half has been impacted by customers delaying making contract decisions due to "challenging" global economic conditions. As a result, the technology firm expects it will be behind current market expectations for 2022 for both revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation loss. It expects to report annual revenue between EUR3.5 million and EUR4.0 million, and an annual Ebitda loss between EUR5.6 million and EUR5.9 million.

----------

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLOCK ENERGY PLC 8.31% 1.408 Delayed Quote.44.44%
BRENT OIL -2.01% 75.41 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
CAPITAL METALS PLC -36.84% 3 Delayed Quote.-48.09%
GOLD -0.20% 1791.2 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -0.17% 132.72 Delayed Quote.-6.70%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.43% 1049.78 Real-time Quote.-1.52%
SILVER 0.26% 23.409 Delayed Quote.0.71%
VELOCYS PLC 17.44% 5.1673 Delayed Quote.-40.54%
VR EDUCATION HOLDINGS PLC -3.33% 0.145 Real-time Quote.-19.44%
WTI -2.03% 70.439 Delayed Quote.-4.39%
All news about VELOCYS PLC
05:30aVelocys awarded two UK government grants totalling GBP29.5 million
AN
05:05aUK's FTSE 100 slips on caution ahead of rate decisions
RE
04:24aVelocys Soars 23% on Securing UK Government Grant for E-Fuels Project
MT
04:12aVelocys Unit Wins GBP27 Million UK Government Grant for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Proje..
MT
10/27TRADING UPDATES: Gusbourne toasts vintage; Hardide supplies Leonardo
AN
10/11Velocys : joins Biofuels Europe conference
PU
09/21Earnings Flash (VLS.L) VELOCYS Reports H1 Loss GBX-0.37
MT
09/21Earnings Flash (VLS.L) VELOCYS Posts H1 Revenue GBP48,000
MT
09/21Velocys : 2022 Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 (21 Sep 2022)
PU
09/21Velocys plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,40 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
Net income 2022 -13,0 M -16,0 M -16,0 M
Net cash 2022 12,1 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 61,5 M 75,6 M 75,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 123x
EV / Sales 2023 9,30x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart VELOCYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Velocys plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VELOCYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,40 GBX
Average target price 37,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 741%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Sven Gunnar Wareborn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Thomas Edward Sanderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Malcolm Holland Non-Executive Chairman
Darren Sanders Vice President-Engineering
David Bate General Counsel & Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VELOCYS PLC-40.54%76
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG10.45%4 450
NEL ASA-2.66%2 321
GREEN PLAINS INC.-16.28%1 725
CROPENERGIES AG11.26%1 254
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.4.57%1 054