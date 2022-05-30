Log in
Velocys : 2021 Annual Report and Accounts (30 May 2022)

05/30/2022
Scalable, sustainable growth

www.velocys.com

Velocys 03

Scalable, sustainable growth

Contents

Strategic Report

About Velocys

04

Highlights

05

Chairman's statement

06

CEO's statement

08

Financial review

10

Environment, social and governance review

12

Key performance indicators and milestones

14

Risks and mitigation

16

Corporate Governance

Corporate governance report

22

Audit Committee report

28

Risk and Sustainability Committee report

29

Nomination and Governance Committee report

30

Directors' remuneration report

31

Directors' report

36

Statement of directors' responsibilities

41

Financial Statements

Independent auditors' report

44

Consolidated income statement

49

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

50

Consolidated statement of financial position

51

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

52

Consolidated statement of cash flows

53

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

54

Velocys plc statement of financial position

81

Velocys plc statement of changes in equity

82

Velocys plc statement of cash flows

83

Notes to the financial statements of Velocys plc

84

Directors, secretary and advisors to the Company

92

Annual Report & Accounts 2021

04 Velocys

Scalable, sustainable growth

About Velocys

Enabling the decarbonisation of aviation

Velocys is an international sustainable fuels technology company, traded on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market ('AIM'), providing customers with IP- protected technology. The technology solution enables the economic production of synthetic fuels from a variety of sustainable non-fossil waste materials, such

as woodchips and residual waste. Synthetic fuel is a leading, commercially available, permanent alternative to fossil aviation fuels. Velocys is enabling commercial scale sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF") production in response to the global clean energy transition.

Synthetic fuel remains the here and now solution to decarbonise aviation, as it is identical to fossil jet fuel with the same physical and chemical properties. It is, therefore, a 'drop-in' fuel allowing it to be blended into existing airport fuelling systems without any fuel segregation or modification of jet turbines.

The fuel created through Velocys' technology is a negative carbon intensity fuel with carbon sequestration. It has the potential to support national fuel security initiatives as well as delivering environmental improvements as a cleaner burning fuel, compared to conventional fossil fuels, with greatly improved air quality. The fuel contains much lower sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide and particulate matter emissions when combusted in conventional engines and turbines.

The Company has reference projects in the US and UK which are designed to accelerate the adoption and standardisation at a large-scale operational level of the Velocys proprietary Fischer-Tropsch ("FT") technology with an integrated end-to-end solution, which includes the use of renewable power and carbon sequestration.

An international roster of customers, technology partners and industry stakeholders, including Southwest Airlines and IAG, confirms Velocys' ability to offer an economical and commercially viable route to directly decarbonise transportation using sustainable synthetic fuels.

With an integrated and standardised service offering, Velocys has a platform for delivery of scalable and sustainable growth in a market with high barriers to entry, creating a pathway to significant value for all stakeholders.

Strategic Report

Corporate Governance

Financial Statements

Velocys 05

Scalable, sustainable growth

Highlights

£26.2m

£8.3m

£3.4m

Total revenue recognised

from licensing fees and sales of

Fundraise (before expenses)

reactors and catalyst for customer

in December 2021

contract awarded in 2017

Gross profit (2020: £0.1m)

-£9.0m £25.5m

Operating loss (2020: £8.8m)

Cash at year end (2020: £13.1m)

£2.4m

Green Fuels, Green Skies grant from the UK Department for Transport secured for the Altalto waste-to-jet fuel project

£2.5m

Control of the Altalto Immingham site secured through part payment of £2.5m in December 2021

100%

Multi-year offtake agreement with Southwest Airlines and an MOU with IAG for 100% of the SAF produced and environmental credits generated by Bayou Fuels

Ann Markey and Tom Quigley appointed as Non-ExecutiveDirectors

David Bate, General

Velocys included as

Counsel, and Dawid

constituent of newly

Duvenhage, VP

launched clean energy

Catalysis, appointed to

index Active Net Zero

senior management

Clean Energy Universe

Agreement with TOYO

British Airways

Engineering of Japan

extended option

in February 2021 to

agreement with

develop a commercial

Velocys

project to produce SAF

Koch Project

Solutions appointed for pre-FEED engineering phase and potential EPC for Bayou Fuels

Velocys FT technology selected for an e-fuelsproject commissioned by the Ministry of the Environment in Japan

Annual Report & Accounts 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Velocys plc published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 06:15:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
