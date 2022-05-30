Velocys : 2021 Annual Report and Accounts (30 May 2022)

04 Velocys

Velocys is an international sustainable fuels technology company, traded on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market ('AIM'), providing customers with IP- protected technology. The technology solution enables the economic production of synthetic fuels from a variety of sustainable non-fossil waste materials, such

as woodchips and residual waste. Synthetic fuel is a leading, commercially available, permanent alternative to fossil aviation fuels. Velocys is enabling commercial scale sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF") production in response to the global clean energy transition.

Synthetic fuel remains the here and now solution to decarbonise aviation, as it is identical to fossil jet fuel with the same physical and chemical properties. It is, therefore, a 'drop-in' fuel allowing it to be blended into existing airport fuelling systems without any fuel segregation or modification of jet turbines.

The fuel created through Velocys' technology is a negative carbon intensity fuel with carbon sequestration. It has the potential to support national fuel security initiatives as well as delivering environmental improvements as a cleaner burning fuel, compared to conventional fossil fuels, with greatly improved air quality. The fuel contains much lower sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide and particulate matter emissions when combusted in conventional engines and turbines.

The Company has reference projects in the US and UK which are designed to accelerate the adoption and standardisation at a large-scale operational level of the Velocys proprietary Fischer-Tropsch ("FT") technology with an integrated end-to-end solution, which includes the use of renewable power and carbon sequestration.

An international roster of customers, technology partners and industry stakeholders, including Southwest Airlines and IAG, confirms Velocys' ability to offer an economical and commercially viable route to directly decarbonise transportation using sustainable synthetic fuels.

With an integrated and standardised service offering, Velocys has a platform for delivery of scalable and sustainable growth in a market with high barriers to entry, creating a pathway to significant value for all stakeholders.