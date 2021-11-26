Velocys : Fund raise of £25 million (25 November 2021) 11/26/2021 | 02:30am EST Send by mail :

build-up of reactor parts inventory to expedite commissioning of that equipment; funding to advance the two reference projects (Bayou Fuels in Mississippi, US and Altalto in Immingham, UK) to the point of securing external investment into the detailed engineering stage;

setting aside funds to back process guarantees and equipment warranties to clients;

general working capital needs over the next 24 months, including the potential co-payment to secure site option extension for the Altalto project; and

co-payment to secure site option extension for the Altalto project; and providing a line of sight to achieving net positive cash flow during 2024. A Circular to shareholders containing full details of the Fundraise including details of the Open Offer and the terms and conditions on which it is being made, (including the procedure for application and payment) and convening the General Meeting is expected to be posted by 6 p.m. on 29 November 2021 and will also be available on the Company's website around the same time. Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited ("Panmure Gordon") is acting as nominated adviser, joint broker and joint bookrunner to the Company alongside joint broker and joint bookrunner Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited ("Shore Capital"). The Fundraise remains conditional on, inter alia, the passing of the Resolutions at the General Meeting. The Placing is also conditional upon the Placing Agreement between the Company, Panmure Gordon and Shore Capital becoming unconditional and not being terminated in accordance with its terms. It is expected that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares in relation to the VCT Shares will commence at 8:00 a.m. on 16 December 2021 and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares in relation to the General Placing Shares and Open Offer Shares as may be subscribed for, is expected to commence at 8:00 a.m. on 17 December 2021. The Open Offer is conditional on the Placing becoming or being declared unconditional in all respects and not being terminated before Admission. Assuming completion of the Placing and subscription for the Open Offer Shares in full, upon Admission, the Enlarged Share Capital is expected to be 1,403,332,670 Ordinary Shares. On this basis, the Placing Shares will represent approximately 22.3 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital. Related Party Transaction As part of the Placing, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP ("Lansdowne"), a substantial shareholder of the Company and therefore a Related Party as defined by the AIM Rules ("Related Party"), has subscribed for a total of 71,405,393 Placing Shares at the Placing Price under the Placing. Following completion of the Fundraise (assuming subscription for the Open Offer Shares in full), Lansdowne will have an aggregate interest in 255,156,632 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 18.2 per cent. of the enlarged share capital of the Company. Certain Directors of the Company, being Andrew Morris, Philip Holland, Darran Messem, Ann Markey and Thomas Quigley, all of which are deemed to be a Related Party pursuant to the AIM Rules, have subscribed for an aggregate of 625,000 Placing Shares at the Placing Price. Following completion of the Fundraise (assuming subscription for the Open Offer Shares in full), the above Directors will hold an interest in 5,627,713 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.4 per cent. of the enlarged share capital of the Company. The Directors who are independent of the Fundraise, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, consider that the terms of the participation in the Fundraise by Lansdowne and certain of the Directors are fair and reasonable insofar as its shareholders are concerned. Henrik Wareborn, CEO of Velocys, commented: "Velocys has a technology solution to accelerate the decarbonisation transition for global aviation clients which has been commercially demonstrated and is ready for commercial scale deployment. "As a capital-light, licensing company which benefits from recurring revenues from the full-service technology packages we provide to our clients, we have a strong platform for scalable growth. This Placing and Open offer, which has been significantly oversubscribed, will enable the investment required to advance our commercial traction and proceed towards our goals. "On behalf of the Board I would like to express my appreciation to the investors who have supported us in this Placing. We look forward to continuing to pursue our strategy, which we believe will create value for all of our stakeholders." The capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as in the announcement published by the Company at approximately 5.09 p.m. on 25 November 2021 unless otherwise stated. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation 596/2014/EU (MAR). Enquiries: Velocys +44 1865 800821 Henrik Wareborn, CEO Andrew Morris, CFO Lak Siriwardene, Director of Communications & Sustainability Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker) +44 20 7886 2500 Emma Earl (Corporate Finance) John Prior (Corporate Finance) Hugh Rich (Corporate Broking) Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited (Joint Broker) +44 20 7408 4090 Henry Willcocks (Corporate Broking) Toby Gibbs (Corporate Advisory) James Thomas (Corporate Advisory) Liam Zabludowicz (Corporate Advisory) Buchanan (Financial PR) +44 20 7466 5000 Helen Tarbet Simon Compton Radnor Capital (Investor Relations) +44 20 3897 1830 Joshua Cryer Iain Daly Notes to Editors Velocys is an LSE-listed, international sustainable fuels technology company, traded on the AIM, providing clients with a technology solution to enable the production of negative Carbon Intensity synthetic, drop-in fuels from a variety of waste materials. SAF ('Sustainable Aviation Fuel') is the only commercially available, permanent alternative to fossil aviation fuels. The technology is IP-protected in all major jurisdictions. Two reference projects in the US and UK (Bayou Fuels and Altalto) are designed to accelerate the adoption and standardise the Velocys proprietary Fischer Tropsch (FT) technology with an integrated end to end solution, including renewable power and sequestration. Velocys is enabling commercial scale SAF production in response to the clean energy transition. Velocys technology pathway is enabling the next generation of low carbon sustainable fuels with significant additional positive air quality impacts. www.velocys.com IMPORTANT NOTICE The information contained in this announcement is for information purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. 