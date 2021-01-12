Velocys : Prince of Wales' Terra Carta urges support for SAF

HRH The Prince of Wales has launched the Terra Carta - the Earth Charter - as the basis of a recovery plan that puts nature, people and planet at the heart of global value creation and aims to provide a roadmap to 2030 for businesses to move towards a sustainable future. The charter will serve as the guiding mandate for the Prince's Sustainable Markets Initiative and seeks to put sustainability at the heart of the private sector.

In section 2, Redesigning Net Zero & Nature - Positive Transition, article 5, Game Changers and Barriers, the charter notes, 'We need to identify, showcase and invest in the game-changing technologies and solutions that are emerging around the world'. Within this, 'Sustainable Aviation Fuels' (SAF) are given as an example of 'game-changing sustainable innovations and investments to be explored'.

SAF is also referenced in section 5, Reinvigorating Innovation, article 10, Catalyse Science, Technology and Innovation. 'We must urgently invest in STEM, innovation and R&D at scale with a focus on sustainable solutions, alternatives and industries', says the charter, 'in support of game-changers (article 5, above) and in partnership with academic and research institutions, encouraging accelerated investment into STEM, Innovation and R&D' in areas including 'Sustainable Aviation Fuels'.

In addition to explicit support for SAF, the charter also gives backing to supplementary measures supported by Velocys including, 'Exploring the potential of Carbon Capture Use and Storage to reduce emissions and to help drawdown legacy carbon in the atmosphere'.

Launched at the One Planet summit in Paris, businesses including Heathrow have already given their support to the charter, which aims to raise £7bn to invest in nature by 2022 through the newly created Natural Capital Investment Alliance.

The Terra Carter can be read in full here.