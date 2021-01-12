Log in
VELOCYS PLC

VELOCYS PLC

(VLS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/12 04:40:45 am
9.68 GBX   -3.01%
Velocys : Prince of Wales' Terra Carta urges support for SAF

01/12/2021 | 04:50am EST
HRH The Prince of Wales has launched the Terra Carta - the Earth Charter - as the basis of a recovery plan that puts nature, people and planet at the heart of global value creation and aims to provide a roadmap to 2030 for businesses to move towards a sustainable future. The charter will serve as the guiding mandate for the Prince's Sustainable Markets Initiative and seeks to put sustainability at the heart of the private sector.

In section 2, Redesigning Net Zero & Nature - Positive Transition, article 5, Game Changers and Barriers, the charter notes, 'We need to identify, showcase and invest in the game-changing technologies and solutions that are emerging around the world'. Within this, 'Sustainable Aviation Fuels' (SAF) are given as an example of 'game-changing sustainable innovations and investments to be explored'.

SAF is also referenced in section 5, Reinvigorating Innovation, article 10, Catalyse Science, Technology and Innovation. 'We must urgently invest in STEM, innovation and R&D at scale with a focus on sustainable solutions, alternatives and industries', says the charter, 'in support of game-changers (article 5, above) and in partnership with academic and research institutions, encouraging accelerated investment into STEM, Innovation and R&D' in areas including 'Sustainable Aviation Fuels'.

In addition to explicit support for SAF, the charter also gives backing to supplementary measures supported by Velocys including, 'Exploring the potential of Carbon Capture Use and Storage to reduce emissions and to help drawdown legacy carbon in the atmosphere'.

Launched at the One Planet summit in Paris, businesses including Heathrow have already given their support to the charter, which aims to raise £7bn to invest in nature by 2022 through the newly created Natural Capital Investment Alliance.

The Terra Carter can be read in full here.

Disclaimer

Velocys plc published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 09:49:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 0,33 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
Net income 2019 -9,62 M -13,0 M -13,0 M
Net cash 2019 3,87 M 5,25 M 5,25 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,94x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 106 M 143 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2018 19,9x
EV / Sales 2019 22,9x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 86,2%
Technical analysis trends VELOCYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,10 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Henrik Sven Gunnar Wareborn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Holland Non-Executive Chairman
Roger A. Harris Vice President-Operations
Andrew James Sinclair Morris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Heinz J. Robota Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VELOCYS PLC-1.67%143
ITM POWER PLC6.59%3 797
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.19.02%3 315
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG12.87%2 727
QUANTAFUEL ASA10.36%1 053
GREEN PLAINS INC.40.70%645
