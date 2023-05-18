Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Velocys plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLS   GB00B11SZ269

VELOCYS PLC

(VLS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:05 2023-05-18 am EDT
3.370 GBX   -1.46%
01:59pVelocys : Unaudited Preliminary Results for the year ended 31 December 2022
PU
01:42pVelocys future in question as launches fundraise and loss widens
AN
05/17Liberum Initiates Velocys at Buy
MT
Velocys future in question as launches fundraise and loss widens

05/18/2023 | 01:42pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Velocys PLC on Thursday voiced concerns over its ability to continue as a going concern after it launched a fundraise and reported widened annual loss.

The sustainable fuels technology company aims to raise at least GBP32 million by a placing, retail offer, open offer, a conditional issuance of convertible loan notes to Carbon Direct Capital and potential further issuances of convertible loan notes and/or new ordinary shares to investors other than Carbon Direct Capital.

An accelerated bookbuild process for the placing is expected to raise a minimum of GBP6 million with the retail offer and open offer up to GBP500,000 and GBP2.0 million, respectively.

But Velocys said at present it does not have firm commitments from any additional investors to subscribe for the convertible loan notes and has set a deadline of September 30 for completing this part of the fundraise.

The funds will be used to provide working capital and to enable continued work on the reference projects to the point of reaching key decisions.

If the convertible loan notes are issued, the company will move forward with its plans to scale up the organisation.

But in the event that the convertible loan notes are not issued, further funding will be required, in addition to the GBP8 million announced today, to be able to continue as a going concern for at least twelve months.

"These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the company and Velocys PLC's ability to continue as a going concern," it said.

In the year to December 31, Velocys reported revenue of just GBP200,000, down from GBP8.3 million and said it expects annual revenue to remain uneven in the short-term due to the growing but concentrated number of projects in development whilst the market becomes more established.

Its pretax loss widened to GBP14.0 million from GBP9.5million the year prior.

Shares in Velocys closed 0.6% lower to 3.40 pence each in London on Thursday.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

