Velocys : joins Net Zero Festival

Velocys has appeared at the second annual Net Zero Festival, organised by leading industry publication Business Green, in a segment titled 'Embracing Net Zero Technology'. The session presented a roundup of some of the most exciting, game-changing, clean technologies and provided insights into how they can be deployed to transform markets and drive down emissions.

Velocys' Vice President Waste to Fuels, Dr Neville Hargreaves, gave a presentation on the role that the company's technology could play in reaching net zero. He said, "We at Velocys are taking something we don't want - waste - and create something we can't do without in a net zero world - sustainable aviation fuel".

Dr Hargreaves discussed how aviation's need for the high power and energy density that liquid fuels provide makes the move to new powertrains like battery and hydrogen fuel cells difficult. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is unique in its maturity and requires no changes to aircraft or infrastructure. It is the only long term solution that can address emissions from medium and long haul flights.

He described Velocys' UK reference project, Altalto, which will take municipal solid waste to produce fuel that will deliver a net CO2 saving of up to 70%, with the potential to achieve over 100% savings with Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), once that infrastructure is in place in the Humber region.

Dr Hargreaves concluded, "At Velocys, we believe a new era of green flying is on the horizon, and it's an incredibly exciting prospect".