  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Velocys plc
  News
  Summary
    VLS   GB00B11SZ269

VELOCYS PLC

(VLS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/04 04:53:47 am
5.0115 GBX   -0.76%
05:02aVELOCYS : joins Net Zero Festival
PU
10/01VELOCYS : Video
PU
09/23VELOCYS : 2021 Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (23 Sep 2021)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Velocys : joins Net Zero Festival

10/04/2021 | 05:02am EDT
Velocys has appeared at the second annual Net Zero Festival, organised by leading industry publication Business Green, in a segment titled 'Embracing Net Zero Technology'. The session presented a roundup of some of the most exciting, game-changing, clean technologies and provided insights into how they can be deployed to transform markets and drive down emissions.

Velocys' Vice President Waste to Fuels, Dr Neville Hargreaves, gave a presentation on the role that the company's technology could play in reaching net zero. He said, "We at Velocys are taking something we don't want - waste - and create something we can't do without in a net zero world - sustainable aviation fuel".

Dr Hargreaves discussed how aviation's need for the high power and energy density that liquid fuels provide makes the move to new powertrains like battery and hydrogen fuel cells difficult. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is unique in its maturity and requires no changes to aircraft or infrastructure. It is the only long term solution that can address emissions from medium and long haul flights.

He described Velocys' UK reference project, Altalto, which will take municipal solid waste to produce fuel that will deliver a net CO2 saving of up to 70%, with the potential to achieve over 100% savings with Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), once that infrastructure is in place in the Humber region.

Dr Hargreaves concluded, "At Velocys, we believe a new era of green flying is on the horizon, and it's an incredibly exciting prospect".

Disclaimer

Velocys plc published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 08:54:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9,93 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net income 2021 -8,15 M -11,0 M -11,0 M
Net cash 2021 2,28 M 3,09 M 3,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 53,8 M 72,9 M 72,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,19x
EV / Sales 2022 26,8x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart VELOCYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Velocys plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VELOCYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,05 GBX
Average target price 37,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 633%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Sven Gunnar Wareborn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew James Sinclair Morris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Malcolm Holland Non-Executive Chairman
Heinz J. Robota Vice President-Technology
David Bate General Counsel, VP-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VELOCYS PLC-50.25%73
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG85.50%4 171
ITM POWER PLC-20.78%3 050
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-27.73%2 561
NEL ASA-55.08%2 197
GREEN PLAINS INC.166.06%1 880