Velocys PLC - Sustainable fuels technology company - Says its books are covered at around GBP6 million as a result of its placing and retail offer. Adds that the books remain open. Says both placing and retail offer close today.

Current stock price: 2.43 pence, down 28% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 57%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.