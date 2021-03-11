South Korea: Innovation Center for Lidar-Based Autonomous Solutions

The Automated with Velodyne program has a stellar group of partners in South Korea that have excelled in creating solutions using Velodyne's lidar sensors across a range of applications. Our two-part blog series is highlighting ecosystem innovators to showcase their next generation autonomous solutions.

In our first post, we highlighted partners that have developed autonomous vehicle solutions for consumer and commercial markets. Now in part two we look at Automated with Velodyne companies that have developed the following:

Autonomous mapping solutions which enable users to build high-precision 3D models.

Mobile robot solutions that are designed to improve productivity and safety.

MOBILTECH provides a 3D spatial information service that uses mapping, localization, perception and sensor fusion technologies. They offer a portfolio of 3D mapping scanners, which include Velodyne's lidar sensors, that can be deployed in vehicle, handheld and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) mode. MOBILTECH has developed a 3D high-precision map service called Replica City. With Replica City, users can search for roads and store locations, and develop services such as autonomous driving, robot delivery and city management.

Stryx has developed 'Full-stack Mapping Technologies,' which use our lidar to provide high-quality geospatial information. Their multi-sensor system continuously collects a 3D dataset and automatically extracts geospatial information using machine learning algorithms. Based on the information, a Digital Twin platform is provided for services such as autonomous vehicles, AR/VR services and data-driven decision making. Stryx's mapping technologies and location-based services can be used as essential components of smart city applications.

TEELABS is a virtual reality company specializing in 3D indoor space modeling and real-image automatic mapping solutions. They have developed the TEE VR solution,that includewhich Velodyne lidar to scans interior spaces and then precisely fuses shapes and images onto them. The solution allows users to experience new spaces freely and lively, at any point and any direction, without interruption, distortion, exaggeration or error. The digital space created by TEE VR goes beyond 360-degree photography and general computer graphics design because it is a combination of high-level robotics and artificial intelligence.

TI·Lab builds mobile mapping systems for outdoor/indoor projects and drone applicationsequipped with our lidar sensors. Their systems have been tested and verified in real-world situations and under extreme weather conditions. Clients particularly appreciate the intuitive design of their systems which enable rapid and easy disassembly and maintenance. TI·Lab's compact but powerful 'Lite' model can be attached to drones for forest mapping, and its ease of deployment makes it an excellent choice for rapid mapping jobs employing ground vehicles.

Dogugonggan develops indoor/outdoor autonomous robotic products using our lidar. They focus on self-driving and remote-control systems based on an autonomous fusion algorithm. Dogugonggan provides reliable and high-capacity solutions for customers implementing a fully automated AI technology and advanced robotic system. Their robot portfolio includes a patrol robot 'D-BOT Corso,' disinfection robot 'D-BOT Disinfection,' logistic robot 'D-BOT Carry' and customized robot 'D-BOT Robjet.'

Twinny develops and manufactures indoor autonomous driving robots with our lidar sensors. Their robots are suitable for large warehouses and logistics centers worldwide, helping them to decrease the cost of labor and increase efficiency. Twinny's product family includes NarGo, a fully autonomous freight robot that carries heavy goods while following a person in a retail or warehouse environment. It also includes NarGo Follower, a freight robot that follows NarGo, providing additional freight-moving capacity.

Lumisol has been Velodyne's reseller in South Korea since 2009. They offer Velodyne's surround view and solid-state directional lidar sensor portfolio. Lumisol supports product developers with autonomous vehicle, mapping, robotics, security and unmanned aerial vehicle solutions.