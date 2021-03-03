Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Velodyne Lidar, Inc.    VLDR

VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.

(VLDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VLDR LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP is Investigating Velodyne Lidar, Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws

03/03/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ("Velodyne" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VLDR) resulting from allegations that Velodyne might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Velodyne securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Velodyne Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

On February 22, 2021, before the market opened, Velodyne announced that the Board had "removed David Hall as Chairman of the Board and terminated Marta Hall's employment as Chief Marketing Officer of the Company" after the Audit Committee's investigation "concluded that Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall each behaved inappropriately with regard to certain Board and Company processes, and failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with Company officers and directors." In addition, Velodyne's Board formally censured Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall, but they would remain directors of Velodyne.

On this news, Velodyne's common stock fell $3.14, or approximately 15%, to close at $17.97 per share on February 22, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. Additionally, Velodyne's warrants fell $1.47, or approximately 20%, to close at $5.90 per warrant on February 22, 2021.

If you purchased Velodyne securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/velodynelidarinc-vldr-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-370/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vldr-losses-alert-bernstein-liebhard-llp-is-investigating-velodyne-lidar-inc-for-violations-of-the-securities-laws-301240018.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.
05:34pVLDR LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP is Investigating Velodyne Lidar, Inc...
PR
03:16pVELODYNE LIDAR  : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Velo..
BU
10:30aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
10:01aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class A..
BU
09:31aBREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Velodyne Lidar, Inc. In..
BU
06:49aVELODYNE LIDAR  : Announces Free Virtual Summit, Disruptive Women Powering Our A..
BU
03/02VELODYNE LIDAR ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action..
BU
03/02SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
03/02INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
03/02VLDR CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud La..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ