Velodyne Lidar Announces Dr. Anurag Gupta as Executive Vice President of Engineering

Dr. Gupta Leads Velodyne’s World-Class Engineering Team in Advancing Robust Portfolio of Lidar Hardware and Software Solutions

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced it has appointed Dr. Anurag Gupta as its Executive Vice President of Engineering. He is responsible for leading Velodyne’s engineering team in delivering high-value hardware and software solutions that help customers solve system-level problems and enable their success in achieving a safer, more efficient, more sustainable future. Dr. Gupta was previously at Sense Photonics, where he was the Senior Vice President of Engineering, leading product development and launch of 3D flash lidar products.

Velodyne’s lidar sensors and software are shaping innovative autonomous solutions in a wide variety of industries, including industrial, robotics, intelligent infrastructure, and automotive. Dr. Gupta will lead Velodyne’s engineering team to develop high-performance lidar solutions at a price point to drive mass adoption. He reports to Velodyne’s CEO, Dr. Ted Tewksbury.

“Anurag is the ideal engineering executive to sharpen Velodyne’s focus on disruptive technology innovation and our roadmap of high-performance, cost-effective lidar solutions. He is an optical expert with a prolific track record of developing and introducing commercially successful products encompassing hardware and software. Anurag’s proven engineering leadership will help Velodyne accelerate the introduction of high-quality lidar solutions ready for volume manufacturing,” said Dr. Tewksbury.

“Velodyne invented lidar as we know it in commercial applications, which was the catalyst for an entirely new industry. I am looking forward to working with our team of incredibly talented people in further strengthening our hardware and software solutions that transform a broad range of markets and improve people's lives,” said Dr. Gupta.

About Anurag Gupta

Dr. Anurag Gupta is a senior executive with a proven track record of delivering complex technologies and products and holds more than 80 patents in several industries. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President of Engineering at Sense Photonics, acquired by Ouster. Before that, Dr. Gupta was Vice President of Engineering at View, Inc., a developer of intelligent windows, where he led the development and introduction of AI-powered Internet of Things (IoT) products. Previously, at Google, he delivered the first version of Google Glass and as the Head of Nest Sensors, he developed the sensors and optical technology for some of Nest’s most commercially successful products. Earlier in his career, he held various optical and systems engineering positions at Google, HP, and Tamarack Scientific. Dr. Gupta has a Ph.D. in Optical Engineering from the University of Arizona.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality, and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

