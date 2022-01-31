Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Velodyne Lidar, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLDR   US92259F1012

VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.

(VLDR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 01/28 04:00:00 pm
3.61 USD   +6.80%
01/28VELODYNE LIDAR LEADERSHIP SPOTLIGHT : Sinclair Vass
PU
01/27LEADERSHIP SPOTLIGHT : Sophie Wang
PU
01/25VELODYNE LIDAR LEADERSHIP SPOTLIGHT : Laura Wrisley
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Velodyne Lidar Announces Dr. Anurag Gupta as Executive Vice President of Engineering

01/31/2022 | 06:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dr. Gupta Leads Velodyne’s World-Class Engineering Team in Advancing Robust Portfolio of Lidar Hardware and Software Solutions

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced it has appointed Dr. Anurag Gupta as its Executive Vice President of Engineering. He is responsible for leading Velodyne’s engineering team in delivering high-value hardware and software solutions that help customers solve system-level problems and enable their success in achieving a safer, more efficient, more sustainable future. Dr. Gupta was previously at Sense Photonics, where he was the Senior Vice President of Engineering, leading product development and launch of 3D flash lidar products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005128/en/

Dr. Anurag Gupta was announced as Executive Vice President of Engineering at Velodyne Lidar, Inc. He is responsible for leading Velodyne’s engineering team in delivering high-value hardware and software solutions that help customers solve system-level problems and enable their success in achieving a safer, more efficient, more sustainable future. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)

Dr. Anurag Gupta was announced as Executive Vice President of Engineering at Velodyne Lidar, Inc. He is responsible for leading Velodyne’s engineering team in delivering high-value hardware and software solutions that help customers solve system-level problems and enable their success in achieving a safer, more efficient, more sustainable future. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)

Velodyne’s lidar sensors and software are shaping innovative autonomous solutions in a wide variety of industries, including industrial, robotics, intelligent infrastructure, and automotive. Dr. Gupta will lead Velodyne’s engineering team to develop high-performance lidar solutions at a price point to drive mass adoption. He reports to Velodyne’s CEO, Dr. Ted Tewksbury.

“Anurag is the ideal engineering executive to sharpen Velodyne’s focus on disruptive technology innovation and our roadmap of high-performance, cost-effective lidar solutions. He is an optical expert with a prolific track record of developing and introducing commercially successful products encompassing hardware and software. Anurag’s proven engineering leadership will help Velodyne accelerate the introduction of high-quality lidar solutions ready for volume manufacturing,” said Dr. Tewksbury.

“Velodyne invented lidar as we know it in commercial applications, which was the catalyst for an entirely new industry. I am looking forward to working with our team of incredibly talented people in further strengthening our hardware and software solutions that transform a broad range of markets and improve people's lives,” said Dr. Gupta.

About Anurag Gupta

Dr. Anurag Gupta is a senior executive with a proven track record of delivering complex technologies and products and holds more than 80 patents in several industries. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President of Engineering at Sense Photonics, acquired by Ouster. Before that, Dr. Gupta was Vice President of Engineering at View, Inc., a developer of intelligent windows, where he led the development and introduction of AI-powered Internet of Things (IoT) products. Previously, at Google, he delivered the first version of Google Glass and as the Head of Nest Sensors, he developed the sensors and optical technology for some of Nest’s most commercially successful products. Earlier in his career, he held various optical and systems engineering positions at Google, HP, and Tamarack Scientific. Dr. Gupta has a Ph.D. in Optical Engineering from the University of Arizona.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality, and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, all statements other than historical fact and include, without limitation, statements regarding Velodyne’s target markets, new products, development efforts, and competition. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," “can,” "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Velodyne's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include uncertainties regarding government regulation and adoption of lidar, the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Velodyne's and its customers' businesses; Velodyne's ability to manage growth; Velodyne's ability to execute its business plan; uncertainties related to the ability of Velodyne's customers to commercialize their products and the ultimate market acceptance of these products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Velodyne's products; the success of other competing lidar and sensor-related products and services that exist or may become available; uncertainties related to Velodyne's current litigation and potential litigation involving Velodyne or the validity or enforceability of Velodyne's intellectual property; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Velodyne's products and services. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Velodyne’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of Velodyne’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Velodyne as of the date hereof, Velodyne undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.
01/28VELODYNE LIDAR LEADERSHIP SPOTLIGHT : Sinclair Vass
PU
01/27LEADERSHIP SPOTLIGHT : Sophie Wang
PU
01/25VELODYNE LIDAR LEADERSHIP SPOTLIGHT : Laura Wrisley
PU
01/21David Hall, Founder of Velodyne Lidar, Files Lawsuit Against Executives Over Misreprese..
BU
01/20Velodyne Lidar Named Finalist for 2022 SXSW Innovation Awards
BU
01/19Citigroup Adjusts Velodyne Lidar's Price Target to $4.50 From $8, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
01/18VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles o..
AQ
01/18Velodyne Lidar Announces Appointment of Ernest E. Maddock to Board of Directors
BU
01/18Velodyne Lidar, Inc. Announces Appointment of Ernest E. Maddock to Board of Directors
CI
01/12Velodyne Lidar to Participate in Baird's 2022 Vehicle, Technology & Mobility Conference
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 62,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -220 M - -
Net cash 2021 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 709 M 709 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,49x
EV / Sales 2022 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 309
Free-Float -
Chart VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,61 $
Average target price 7,88 $
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore L. Tewksbury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew D. Hamer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael E. Dee Chairman
Mathew Rekow Chief Technology Officer
Arun Vaidyanath Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.-22.20%709
HEXAGON AB-16.22%34 455
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-3.96%28 760
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-19.71%27 804
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-17.24%26 324
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-6.15%19 130