Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.

(VLDR)
  Report
VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. 


Velodyne Lidar Leadership Spotlight: Sinclair Vass

04/04/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
Sinclair Vass recently joined Velodyne Lidar as our Chief Commercial Officer. He is responsible for driving revenue growth across all Velodyne markets and geographies.

Sinclair is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in telecommunications, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial laser markets. Prior to joining Velodyne, he was SVP & President of the Laser Optics Business Unit at Focuslight Technologies Inc., a China-based manufacturer of high-performance laser and optical beam steering solutions.

Previous to Focuslight, Sinclair served as Vice President of Sales, Product Management & Customer Service at Viavi Solutions. Throughout his career, Sinclair has also held increasingly senior leadership positions at JDS Uniphase, New Focus, Lucent Microelectronics, Hewlett Packard and Plessey Research.

We sat down with Sinclair to learn more about him and his priorities for the coming year.

Sinclair enjoying the view in Hawaii Q: Welcome to Velodyne! Would you share with our readers what excited you about joining our company?

Sinclair: There are many things that excite me about being at Velodyne. The wide diversity of markets we address is impressive and being able to contribute towards advanced new safety applications in automotive and smart cities is particularly satisfying.

The caliber of the people at Velodyne is world class. There is excellent teamwork and collaboration, with everyone focused on making our business a success. Overall, the opportunity for Velodyne solutions is set to expand rapidly over the next few years, and I believe we can make a real difference in many different industries and communities.

Q: Velodyne has a diverse range of customers. What steps are you taking to get to know them and their needs?

Sinclair: As soon as COVID-19 allows, I will get on a plane to meet customers and our regional teams.
I am working collaboratively to finalize a worldwide 'go to market' strategy which will help us to align closely with our customers' needs and enable the sales team to effectively sell highly differentiated solutions. We will have the focus, resources and structure we need to fully support our top customers and further build out our number one market position.

Our team will also ensure regular customer feedback to all Velodyne stakeholders, thus keeping customer needs at the forefront of our business.

Q: What are your deliverables for your sales team this year?

Sinclair: There are three key deliverables for the sales team in 2021.

  1. Deep customer relationships
  2. Predictable revenue growth
  3. Robust & expanding opportunity funnel

We have a fantastic opportunity ahead of us. My job is to ensure that we build strong and lasting relationships with our major customers, we exceed our quarterly and financial year revenue objectives, and we drive a robust funnel of new opportunities which will deliver long-term profitable growth.

Q: You have extensive experience working in the EMEA and APAC regions. What are some of your learnings from this experience that may help Velodyne in addressing customer needs?

Sinclair: I have strong experience working in several different cultures, including having lived in various parts of the UK and Germany. I am conversational in Mandarin and understand well most large Asian business cultures. I love engaging with different people, cultural styles and business customs.

We have strong local sales leadership and targeted strategies for success in North America, EMEA and APAC. I will be personally present in all regions to support the team.

Q: Please share a little about your life outside the work world.

Sinclair: I participate in a variety of leisure activities with more time being available now that my children are grown and out of the house. Having work-life balance brings me energy and helps me perform at my best. I enjoy playing the piano for relaxation. Learning languages stimulates my brain, with Mandarin being my current focus. I am a regular at the gym next to the Hellyer office and I like the physical competitive workout of martial arts, especially Krav Maga. And being Scottish, I would be remiss if I did not enjoy a good round of golf.

