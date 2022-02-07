Velodyne Lidar Shares Up 83%, Issues Warrant to Amazon Subsidiary for Shares

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc. gained over 83% in Monday's after-hours market, following news the company agreed to issue to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc., a warrant to acquire up to 39.6 million shares.

At 5:04 p.m. ET, shares of Velodyne Lidar were trading at $6.90. Over 7.6 million shares had traded at that time.

The company's stock finished the day's regular-trading session with a 0.79% loss, closing at $3.77.

Vesting of the warrant shares is based on discretionary payments made by Amazon pursuant to existing commercial agreements related to the use of Velodyne's technology, the company said.

