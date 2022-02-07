Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Velodyne Lidar, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLDR   US92259F1012

VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.

(VLDR)
Velodyne Lidar Shares Up 83%, Issues Warrant to Amazon Subsidiary for Shares

02/07/2022 | 05:33pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc. gained over 83% in Monday's after-hours market, following news the company agreed to issue to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc., a warrant to acquire up to 39.6 million shares.

At 5:04 p.m. ET, shares of Velodyne Lidar were trading at $6.90. Over 7.6 million shares had traded at that time.

The company's stock finished the day's regular-trading session with a 0.79% loss, closing at $3.77.

Vesting of the warrant shares is based on discretionary payments made by Amazon pursuant to existing commercial agreements related to the use of Velodyne's technology, the company said.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.19% 3158.71 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. -0.79% 3.77 Delayed Quote.-18.10%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 62,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -220 M - -
Net cash 2021 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 746 M 746 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,08x
EV / Sales 2022 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 309
Free-Float -
Chart VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,80 $
Average target price 7,88 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore L. Tewksbury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew D. Hamer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael E. Dee Chairman
Mathew Rekow Chief Technology Officer
Arun Vaidyanath Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.-18.10%746
HEXAGON AB-10.48%37 882
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-16.95%28 773
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-2.38%28 761
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-15.48%26 886
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-4.39%19 488