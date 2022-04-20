Velodyne Lidar Showcases Full Stack Vision Solutions for Robotics, Industrial and Trucking at XPONENTIAL 2022

Velodyne’s Christina Aizcorbe Featured Speaker on Commercialization of Automated Trucking

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) will demonstrate its innovative lidar sensors and software at XPONENTIAL 2022 in Orlando from April 26 to 28 – booth #2149. Velodyne will highlight how its lidar technology powers autonomous solutions in robotics, industrial, trucking and more that are advancing safety, sustainability, efficiency and equity on a global scale.

Velodyne Lidar will demonstrate its innovative lidar sensors and software at XPONENTIAL 2022 – booth #2149. Velodyne will display its cutting-edge Velarray M1600, Puck and Ultra Puck sensors that provide companies the performance, reliability and scalability needed in a wide range of applications. It will also show the Vella Development Kit which allows customers to plug in Velodyne’s lidar with an off-the-shelf library of perception software functions. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)

Supply chain capacity issues, roadway congestion, safety concerns and labor shortages are driving autonomous system deployments. Velodyne delivers the lidar sensors and software that solve customers’ system-level challenges to develop full-stack autonomous solutions and accelerate their time to market.

At XPONENTIAL, Velodyne will display its cutting-edge Velarray M1600, Puck and Ultra Puck sensors that provide companies the performance, reliability and scalability needed in a wide range of applications. It will also show the Vella Development Kit which allows customers to plug in Velodyne’s lidar with an off-the-shelf library of perception software functions, fast tracking their solution development for ever-evolving applications.

Attendees can immerse themselves in an augmented reality (AR) demonstration to experience how Velodyne’s M1600 sensors perceive the world. Additionally, Velodyne will be joined by Clearpath Robotics, which will showcase its Husky Unmanned Ground Vehicle, powered by Velodyne’s Puck, which is engineered to thrive in harsh outdoor, all-terrain environments.

“XPONENTIAL attendees can see how Velodyne’s sensor and software portfolio is shaping the wave of autonomous solution commercialization taking place in the industrial, robotics and automotive sectors,” said Sally Frykman, Chief Marketing Officer, Velodyne Lidar. “Now more than ever before, we live in a world in motion. To keep pace, industries are deploying smarter technology. Companies can rely on our lidar-based solutions to help their automated systems transform lives and make communities safer.”

How Lidar Solutions Advance Roadway and Supply Chain Efficiency

At the XPONENTIAL conference, Christina Aizcorbe, Velodyne’s Vice President of Government Affairs, will speak on a panel on the commercialization of automated trucking. Mrs. Aizcorbe will discuss how current automated trucking deployments are not just proving out a theoretical concept. They are bringing critical and credible real-world data which will support expansion, making the benefits that will come with commercialization very real to U.S. consumers. Innovation in freight and cargo movement will also spur economic growth well beyond trucking.

The session, called “What Does the Commercialization of Automated Trucking Look Like? – Part 2,” takes place on April 25 from 2:50 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. EDT at Room S330A/B.

“We are seeing rapid growth in automation across other parts of the supply chain, like the use of the same advanced sensing technologies used in automated driving systems to improve efficiency in warehouse and logistics operations, and port automation. Lidar technology is essential to ensuring sensor redundancy and around the clock safe performance of these systems,” said Mrs. Aizcorbe.

To schedule an XPONENTIAL meeting at the Velodyne booth, contact Velodyne Sales: 669.275.2526, sales@velodyne.com.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality, and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

