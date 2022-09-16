Velodyne Lidar : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
09/16/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Tarman Laura
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. [VLDR]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
SVP of Worldwide Sales /
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
5521 HELLYER AVENUE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SAN JOSE
CA
95138
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
8. Price of Derivative Security
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expriation Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Tarman Laura
5521 HELLYER AVENUE
SAN JOSE, CA95138
SVP of Worldwide Sales
Signatures
/s/ Tracey Mastropoalo - Attorney-in-Fact
2022-09-16
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*)
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**)
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1)
The Reporting Person was granted Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") which represent a contingent right to receive one (1) share of Common Stock for each RSU. The shares were issued pursuant to vested RSUs released on September 14, 2022.
(2)
The sales reported on this Form 4 represent shares required to be sold by the Reporting Person to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the previously reported vesting and settlement of RSUs. These sales are mandated by the Reporting Person's award agreement to require the satisfaction of tax withholding obligations to be funded by a "sell to cover" transaction and do not represent discretionary trades by the Reporting Person.
(3)
The sales reported on this Form 4 represent shares required to be sold by the Reporting Person to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the previously reported vesting and settlement of restricted stock awards. These sales are mandated by the Reporting Person's award agreement to require the satisfaction of tax withholding obligations to be funded by a "sell to cover" transaction and do not represent discretionary trades by the Reporting Person.
(4)
In connection with the merger described in that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of July 2, 2020 (the "Merger"), and amended on August 20, 2020, by and among Graf Industrial Corp., a Delaware corporation now known as Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ("New Velodyne"), VL Merger Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation, and Velodyne Lidar, Inc., a Delaware corporation now known as Velodyne Lidar USA, Inc., the Reporting Person received RSUs in New Velodyne (the "RSUs") in exchange for restricted stock units in Velodyne Lidar USA, Inc.
(5)
The RSUs were received in exchange for 5,000 restricted stock units in Velodyne Lidar USA, Inc. in connection with the Merger. Subject to the satisfaction of both a liquidity event requirement and service-based requirement, each RSU represents the right to receive one share of common stock. The liquidity-event requirement was deemed satisfied by the Board of Directors of New Velodyne in October 2020 and the service-based requirement will be or, as applicable, was satisfied with respect to 25% of the RSUs when the Reporting Person remains or, as applicable, remained in continuous service through the one-year anniversary of February 11, 2019 and with respect to 6.25% of the RSUs when the Reporting Person completes or, as applicable, completed each three (3) months of continuous service thereafter.
(6)
The RSUs were received in exchange for 2,500 restricted stock units in Velodyne Lidar USA, Inc. in connection with the Merger. Subject to the satisfaction of both a liquidity event requirement and service-based requirement, each RSU represents the right to receive one share of common stock. The liquidity-event requirement was deemed satisfied by the Board of Directors of New Velodyne in October 2020 and the service-based requirement will be or, as applicable, was satisfied with respect to 25% of the RSUs when the Reporting Person remains or, as applicable, remained in continuous service through the one-year anniversary of May 8, 2020 and with respect to 6.25% of the RSUs when the Reporting Person completes or, as applicable, completed each three (3) months of continuous service thereafter.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
Velodyne Lidar Inc. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 21:19:07 UTC.