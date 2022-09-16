Velodyne Lidar : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(1) The Reporting Person was granted Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") which represent a contingent right to receive one (1) share of Common Stock for each RSU. The shares were issued pursuant to vested RSUs released on September 14, 2022.

(2) The sales reported on this Form 4 represent shares required to be sold by the Reporting Person to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the previously reported vesting and settlement of RSUs. These sales are mandated by the Reporting Person's award agreement to require the satisfaction of tax withholding obligations to be funded by a "sell to cover" transaction and do not represent discretionary trades by the Reporting Person.

(3) The sales reported on this Form 4 represent shares required to be sold by the Reporting Person to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the previously reported vesting and settlement of restricted stock awards. These sales are mandated by the Reporting Person's award agreement to require the satisfaction of tax withholding obligations to be funded by a "sell to cover" transaction and do not represent discretionary trades by the Reporting Person.