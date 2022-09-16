Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Velodyne Lidar, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLDR   US92259F1012

VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.

(VLDR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
1.130 USD   -8.87%
Velodyne Lidar : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/16/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
McBeath Kathryn
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. [VLDR] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief People Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
5521 HELLYER AVENUE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SAN JOSE CA 95138
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
McBeath Kathryn
5521 HELLYER AVENUE

SAN JOSE, CA95138

Chief People Officer
Signatures
/s/ Tracey Mastropoalo, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-09-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The Reporting Person was granted Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") which represent a contingent right to receive one (1) share of Common Stock for each RSU. The shares were issued pursuant to vested RSUs released on September 14, 2022.
(2) The sales reported on this Form 4 represent shares required to be sold by the Reporting Person to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the previously reported vesting and settlement of RSUs. These sales are mandated by the Reporting Person's award agreement to require the satisfaction of tax withholding obligations to be funded by a "sell to cover" transaction and do not represent discretionary trades by the Reporting Person.
(3) The sales reported on this Form 4 represent shares required to be sold by the Reporting Person to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the previously reported vesting and settlement of restricted stock awards. These sales are mandated by the Reporting Person's award agreement to require the satisfaction of tax withholding obligations to be funded by a "sell to cover" transaction and do not represent discretionary trades by the Reporting Person.
(4) The Reporting Person was granted RSUs which represent a contingent right to receive one (1) share of Common Stock for each RSU. The RSU shall vest with respect to six-and-one-quarter percent (6.25%) of the RSUs on each company quarterly vesting dates after February 28, 2021, provided the Reporting Person remains in continuous service on each vesting date. Quarterly vesting dates are February 28, May 28, August 28 and November 28.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Velodyne Lidar Inc. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 21:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
