Velodyne Lidar : board fostering 'anti-stockholder' culture, says founder Hall

March 10 (Reuters) - Sensor maker Velodyne Lidar Inc's
board is fostering an "anti-stockholder" culture that
is resulting in "troubling underperformance", its founder David
Hall said in a letter sent to the company's board earlier this
week.
Earlier this month, Hall resigned as a director of the
company, days after he was removed as its chairman.
"I chose to resign from the board because I had numerous
concerns about the strategic direction and current leadership of
Velodyne Lidar," Hall said in the letter.
Velodyne, one of several companies vying to supply
automakers with lidar, said on Feb. 22 it had removed Hall as
chairman and his wife Marta Thoma Hall as marketing chief,
following the completion of an investigation by the board's
audit committee.
Hall said in the letter dated March 9 that his wife will
remain on the company's board.
Velodyne, whose shares were down 2.6% at $12.33 after the
bell, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel and Shounak Dasgupta)