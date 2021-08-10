Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Velodyne Lidar, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLDR   US92259F1012

VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.

(VLDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Velodyne Lidar : to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

08/10/2021 | 07:06am EDT
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announces participation in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on August 12, 2021.

Management will present on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. ET and host individual and small group investor meetings on the same day. A live and archived audio webcast of the group presentations will be accessible on Velodyne’s investor relations website at investors.velodynelidar.com.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 79,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -193 M - -
Net cash 2021 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 616 M 1 616 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales 2022 9,01x
Nbr of Employees 309
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8,28 $
Average target price 13,25 $
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew D. Hamer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael E. Dee Chairman
Mathew Rekow Chief Technology Officer
Arun Vaidyanath Senior Vice President-Engineering
Nikhil Naikal Vice President-Software Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.-63.72%1 616
HEXAGON AB35.88%42 957
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED37.30%32 752
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-2.17%30 797
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION46.74%30 118
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED33.62%22 558