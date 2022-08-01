Veltex : OTC Markets Group Welcomes New OTCQB Companies – August 1

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities,announced the following companies are approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market:

Frontier Energy Limited(ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) Frontier Energy Limited operates as a clean energy company. It develops the Bristol Springs solar project to produce approximately 114 MW of electricity located in the southeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Superior Lake Resources Limited and changed its name to Frontier Energy Limited in January 2022. Frontier Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Gander Gold Corporation(CSE: GAND; OTCQB: GANDF) Gander Gold is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious and base metal projects in North America. Its focus is the Company's 9,032 claims (2,257 km2) of highly prospective ground in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, on Canada's Atlantic coast. The Company's projects in Newfoundland include Gander North, Mt. Peyton, Cape Ray II, BLT, Carmanville Gander South, Hermitage, and Little River.

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC(ASE: HUI; OTCQB: HUIPF) Pioneering non-recyclable waste plastic to hydrogen technology, addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic and providing alternative energy sources not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil and fossil fuel derived electricity. Activities will range across the full value chain, from the production of energy from non-recyclable mixed waste plastic for local communities, to the sale of its products (syngas, hydrogen, electricity and heat) to end customers.

Lahontan Gold Corp.(TSX-V: LG; OTCQB: LGCXF) Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 19 km2 Santa Fe Project, is a past producing gold and silver mine with excellent potential to host significant gold and silver resources (past production of 375,000 ounces of gold and 710,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1992; Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1996). Modeling of over 110,000 metres of historical drilling, geologic mapping, and geochemical sampling outline both shallow, oxidized gold and silver mineralization as well as deeper high grade potential resources. The Company is completing an aggressive 25,000 metre drilling program with the goal of publishing a National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for Santa Fe in 2022.

Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd.(NEO: LIQD; OTCQB: LIQQF) Liquid Meta is a Web3.0 infrastructure and technology company that is powering the next generation of open-access protocols and applications. The Company is creating the bridge between traditional and decentralized finance while ushering in a new era of financial infrastructure that benefits anyone, anywhere.

Metallum Res Inc.(TSX-V: MZN; OTCQB: MTLLF) Metallum Resources Inc., a base metal resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on zinc and copper metals. Its flagship project includes the Superior Lake zinc and copper project that covers an area of approximately 175 square kilometers located in the province of Ontario, Canada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

MHHC Enterprises Inc.(OTCQB: MHHC) MHHC Enterprises Inc (MHHC) is an organization that will consist of multiple wholly businesses that support our Warranty and Services and our Reinsurance corporations. Currently MHHC has over 1,000 retail locations selling Extended Service Contract (ESC) across the United States and online. MHHC is leading national provider of help desk and warranty insurance administration services for a wide variety of industries and consumers.

Nugen Med Devices Inc.(TSX-V: NGMD; OTCQB: NGMDF) NuGen is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The company's products, which include the InsuJet and PetJet needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

Prismo Metals Inc.(CSE: PRIZ; OTCQB: PMOMF) Prismo is engaged in mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Mexico. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Palos Verdes Property, which lies within the historic high-grade silver-gold Pnuco-Copala Mining District in northwestern Mexico where Vizsla Resources Corp. have reported considerable success recently. The company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Los Pavitos property, located in the well mineralized Alamos region of Sonora.

RemSleep Holdings, Inc.(OTCQB: RMSL) RemSleep Holdings, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive Sleep Apnea patients. RemSleeps focus is primarily designing and manufacturing devices and products for the treatment of Sleep Apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 30 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the REMSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. RemSleep diligently strives for their products to make the difference and improve the condition of those suffering from Sleep Apnea.

Veltex Corp.(OTCQB: VLXC) Veltex Corporation, a registered holding company, seeks to enhance shareholder value through aggressive recuperation of lost resources and assets while maximizing the worth of those recovered. To carry out that mission, Veltex's corporate strategy is the development and acquisition of companies which have established or advanced the latest modalities in the areas of health, wellness, and recovery. Veltex has begun and will continue to assemble a team of experts in these fields and will take a multi-tiered approach including joint ventures and collaboration agreements. Veltex, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veltex Properties, Inc., currently owns outright property in the State of West Virginia.

