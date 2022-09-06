Log in
    VNTR   GB00BF3ZNS54

VENATOR MATERIALS PLC

(VNTR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:37 2022-09-06 am EDT
1.695 USD   -0.29%
11:10aVENATOR MATERIALS : 2022 Annual General Meeting Polling Results
PU
08/31Venator - strengthening commitment to sustainability
PR
08/09Venator Announces Changes to Board of Directors
PR
Venator Materials : 2022 Annual General Meeting Polling Results

09/06/2022 | 11:10am EDT
POLLING RESULTS FOR 2022

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

OF

VENATOR MATERIALS PLC

6 June 2022

The 2022 Annual General Meeting of Venator Materials PLC (the "Company") was held 6 June 2022 at the offices of the Company at Titanium House, Hanzard Drive, Wynyard Park, Stockton-on-Tees, TS22 5FD, United Kingdom (the "AGM"). At the close of business on 14 April 2022, the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the AGM, there were 107,902,595 ordinary shares of the Company. At the AGM, the holders of 85,350,467 ordinary shares of the Company were represented in person or by proxy.

The Company's shareholders voted on the following seven proposals at the AGM and cast their votes as follows:

Proposal 1 The eight directors named below were elected to serve as directors of the board of directors, to serve until the 2023 Annual General Meeting, and the voting results were as follows:

Directors

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

Dr. Barry B. Siadat

73,284,727

308,876

370,978

11,385,886

Simon Turner

73,284,881

308,868

370,832

11,385,886

Aaron C. Davenport

73,285,222

307,041

372,318

11,385,886

Daniele Ferrari

69,271,898

4,391,702

300,981

11,385,886

Peter R. Huntsman

68,782,070

4,849,878

332,633

11,385,886

Heike van de

Kerkhof

67,224,900

6,632,341

377,340

11,385,886

Vir Lakshman

73,312,080

273,833

378,668

11,385,886

Kathy D. Patrick

69,201,107

4,460,041

303,433

11,385,886

Proposal 2 The vote to receive the U.K. audited annual report and accounts and related directors' and auditors' reports for the year ended December 31, 2021 was approved as set forth below.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

73,560,701

99,854

304,026

11,385,886

Proposal 3 The non-binding advisory vote to approve the directors' remuneration report for the year ended December 31, 2021 was approved as set forth below.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

68,792,061

4,922,948

249,572

11,385,886

Proposal 4 The ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for the year ended December 31, 2022 was approved as set forth below.

For

Against

Abstain

84,540,859

170,542

639,066

Proposal 5 The vote to approve the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as U.K. statutory auditor until the next annual general meeting at which the Company's annual report and accounts are laid was approved as set forth below.

For

Against

Abstain

84,521,945

190,456

638,066

Proposal 6 The vote to authorize the Company's board of directors or the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP as U.K. statutory auditor was approved as set forth below.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

73,403,401

259,894

301,286

11,385,886

Proposal 7 The vote to authorize the Company and its current or future subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure was approved as set forth below.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

73,227,965

425,973

310,643

11,385,886

The number of ordinary shares in issue on the Record Date (14 April 2022) (there being no shares held in Treasury) was 107,902,595. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. An abstention is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes validly cast.

Disclaimer

Venator Materials plc published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 15:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
