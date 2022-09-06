Venator Materials : 2022 Annual General Meeting Polling Results
POLLING RESULTS FOR 2022
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
OF
VENATOR MATERIALS PLC
6 June 2022
The 2022 Annual General Meeting of Venator Materials PLC (the "Company") was held 6 June 2022 at the offices of the Company at Titanium House, Hanzard Drive, Wynyard Park, Stockton-on-Tees, TS22 5FD, United Kingdom (the "AGM"). At the close of business on 14 April 2022, the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the AGM, there were 107,902,595 ordinary shares of the Company. At the AGM, the holders of 85,350,467 ordinary shares of the Company were represented in person or by proxy.
The Company's shareholders voted on the following seven proposals at the AGM and cast their votes as follows:
Proposal 1 The eight directors named below were elected to serve as directors of the board of directors, to serve until the 2023 Annual General Meeting, and the voting results were as follows:
Directors
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
Dr. Barry B. Siadat
73,284,727
308,876
370,978
11,385,886
Simon Turner
73,284,881
308,868
370,832
11,385,886
Aaron C. Davenport
73,285,222
307,041
372,318
11,385,886
Daniele Ferrari
69,271,898
4,391,702
300,981
11,385,886
Peter R. Huntsman
68,782,070
4,849,878
332,633
11,385,886
Heike van de
Kerkhof
67,224,900
6,632,341
377,340
11,385,886
Vir Lakshman
73,312,080
273,833
378,668
11,385,886
Kathy D. Patrick
69,201,107
4,460,041
303,433
11,385,886
Proposal 2 The vote to receive the U.K. audited annual report and accounts and related directors' and auditors' reports for the year ended December 31, 2021 was approved as set forth below.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
73,560,701
99,854
304,026
11,385,886
Proposal 3 The non-binding advisory vote to approve the directors' remuneration report for the year ended December 31, 2021 was approved as set forth below.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
68,792,061
4,922,948
249,572
11,385,886
Proposal 4 The ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for the year ended December 31, 2022 was approved as set forth below.
For
Against
Abstain
84,540,859
170,542
639,066
Proposal 5 The vote to approve the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as U.K. statutory auditor until the next annual general meeting at which the Company's annual report and accounts are laid was approved as set forth below.
For
Against
Abstain
84,521,945
190,456
638,066
Proposal 6 The vote to authorize the Company's board of directors or the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP as U.K. statutory auditor was approved as set forth below.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
73,403,401
259,894
301,286
11,385,886
Proposal 7 The vote to authorize the Company and its current or future subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure was approved as set forth below.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
73,227,965
425,973
310,643
11,385,886
The number of ordinary shares in issue on the Record Date (14 April 2022) (there being no shares held in Treasury) was 107,902,595. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. An abstention is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes validly cast.
