Venator Materials : 2022 Annual General Meeting Polling Results

POLLING RESULTS FOR 2022

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

OF

VENATOR MATERIALS PLC

6 June 2022

The 2022 Annual General Meeting of Venator Materials PLC (the "Company") was held 6 June 2022 at the offices of the Company at Titanium House, Hanzard Drive, Wynyard Park, Stockton-on-Tees, TS22 5FD, United Kingdom (the "AGM"). At the close of business on 14 April 2022, the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the AGM, there were 107,902,595 ordinary shares of the Company. At the AGM, the holders of 85,350,467 ordinary shares of the Company were represented in person or by proxy.

The Company's shareholders voted on the following seven proposals at the AGM and cast their votes as follows:

Proposal 1 The eight directors named below were elected to serve as directors of the board of directors, to serve until the 2023 Annual General Meeting, and the voting results were as follows:

Directors For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes Dr. Barry B. Siadat 73,284,727 308,876 370,978 11,385,886 Simon Turner 73,284,881 308,868 370,832 11,385,886 Aaron C. Davenport 73,285,222 307,041 372,318 11,385,886 Daniele Ferrari 69,271,898 4,391,702 300,981 11,385,886 Peter R. Huntsman 68,782,070 4,849,878 332,633 11,385,886 Heike van de Kerkhof 67,224,900 6,632,341 377,340 11,385,886 Vir Lakshman 73,312,080 273,833 378,668 11,385,886 Kathy D. Patrick 69,201,107 4,460,041 303,433 11,385,886

Proposal 2 The vote to receive the U.K. audited annual report and accounts and related directors' and auditors' reports for the year ended December 31, 2021 was approved as set forth below.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 73,560,701 99,854 304,026 11,385,886

Proposal 3 The non-binding advisory vote to approve the directors' remuneration report for the year ended December 31, 2021 was approved as set forth below.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 68,792,061 4,922,948 249,572 11,385,886

Proposal 4 The ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for the year ended December 31, 2022 was approved as set forth below.