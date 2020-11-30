Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Venator Materials PLC    VNTR   GB00BF3ZNS54

VENATOR MATERIALS PLC

(VNTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Venator Materials : Announces Global Titanium Dioxide Price Increases

11/30/2020 | 05:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WYNYARD, UK - Venator Materials PLC ('Venator') (NYSE:VNTR) today announced global price increases for all its titanium dioxide pigments for coatings, plastics, inks and paper applications. The increases are effective from January 1, 2021.

EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa): €120/t or USD $150/t

Asia Pacific: USD $150/t

Americas (North America and Latin America): USD $0.06/lb or USD $150/t

The implementation of the above announced increases will be agreed with individual customers consistent with our customer tailored approach.

END

About Venator

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Based in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 4,000 associates and sells its products in more than 110 countries.

Social Media:

Twitter:www.twitter.com/VenatorCorp
Facebook:www.facebook.com/venatorcorp
LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/venator-corp

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements represent Venator's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the expected results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Venator's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements, including the impacts and duration of the global outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic on the global economy and all aspects of our business, including our employees, customers, suppliers, partners, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, the pending acquisition by funds advised by SK Capital Partners, L.P. of the ordinary shares of the Company held by Huntsman Corporation, global economic conditions, our ability to maintain sufficient working capital, our ability to access capital markets on favorable terms, our ability to transfer technology and manufacturing capacity from our Pori, Finland manufacturing facility to other sites in our manufacturing network, the costs associated with such transfer and the closure of our Pori facility, our ability to realize financial and operational benefits from our business improvement plans and initiatives, impacts on TiO2 markets and the broader global economy from the imposition of tariffs by the U.S. and other countries, changes in raw material and energy prices, or interruptions in raw materials and energy, industry production capacity and operating rates, the supply demand balance for our products and that of competing products, pricing pressures, technological developments, legal claims by or against us, changes in government regulations, including increased manufacturing, labeling and waste disposal regulations and the classification of TiO2 as a carcinogen in the EU, geopolitical events, cyberattacks and public health crises such as coronavirus. Any forward looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Venator does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Venator to predict all such factors. When considering these forward looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Venator's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The risk factors and other factors noted therein could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward looking statement.

Disclaimer

Venator Materials plc published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 10:00:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about VENATOR MATERIALS PLC
05:01aVENATOR MATERIALS : Announces Global Titanium Dioxide Price Increases
PU
04:11aVENATOR MATERIALS : Puts Integrity in the Spotlight as Part of Annual Initiative
PU
11/05VENATOR MATERIALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
11/05VENATOR MATERIALS PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
11/05VENATOR MATERIALS : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Strengthens Busines..
PR
10/09VENATOR MATERIALS : to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020
PR
09/28VENATOR MATERIALS : Announces Update on Louisiana Pigment Company and SK Capital..
PR
09/02VENATOR MATERIALS PLC : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial..
AQ
08/28VENATOR MATERIALS PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
08/19VENATOR MATERIALS PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 917 M - -
Net income 2020 -59,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 798 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 249 M 249 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart VENATOR MATERIALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Venator Materials PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENATOR MATERIALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,22 $
Last Close Price 2,33 $
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target -4,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter R. Huntsman Non-Executive Chairman
Kurt David Ogden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Portsmouth Senior Vice President-EHS, Innovation & Technology
Douglas Delano Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENATOR MATERIALS PLC-39.16%249
ECOLAB INC.16.49%64 171
GIVAUDAN SA20.19%37 169
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION38.03%12 305
VERSUM MATERIALS, INC.91.16%5 790
INDORAMA VENTURES-13.57%5 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ