August 31, 2023 General Meeting Results

A General Meeting of Shareholders (the "GM") of Venator Materials PLC (the "Company") was held on August 31, 2023.

The Company's shareholders voted on the following proposals at the AGM and cast their votes as follows:

Proposal 1 The vote to authorize the directors to disapply preemptive rights with respect to the allotment of equity securities pursuant to the authority granted by Proposal 2 below was not approved, as set forth below:

For Against Abstain 53,282,931 26,073,441 1,653,428

Proposal 2 The vote to authorize the directors to allot ordinary shares in the Company, and/or grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, ordinary shares in the Company, up to an aggregate nominal amount of $107,941,929.02, was approved, as set forth below.