For the month of December 2023

Venator Materials PLC

Titanium House, Hanzard Drive, Wynyard Park Stockton-On-Tees, TS22 5FD, United Kingdom

Changes in Management

Venator Materials PLC (the "Company") today announced that, following the successful completion of the Company's chapter 11 process, Kurt Ogden has decided to resign from his position as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective January 31, 2024, to pursue other opportunities outside the Company.

On December 22, 2023, the Company appointed Barry Hopkins to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer, a position in which he is expected to serve until such time as the permanent appointment of a Chief Financial Officer has been made. Mr. Hopkins most recently served as Managing Director at Ankura Turnaround and Restructuring.

Dated: December 22, 2023